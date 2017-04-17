Wal-Mart Strikes Back

Ghostwritten for CWMF by his apprentice; views and disclosures reflect CWMF's positions.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is now going to be charging sales tax in Hawaii, Idaho, Maine and New Mexico. With this change Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) should see a rise in online sales to those states. This gives Wal-Mart an advantage on the e-commerce side of purchasing for customers who were trying to dodge sales tax, especially on high cost items. While it's only a few states and the impact may only be marginal gains, each dollar in additional sales will help Wal-Mart expand their footprint online. The ideal case for Wal-Mart is for Amazon to be forced to collect sales tax on third-party sales occurring through their website.

Wal-Mart has assembled a talented e-commerce team to launch an innovation hub focusing on people and technologies. Wal-Mart will have an easier time selling big ticket items now that Amazon has to charge sales tax in more states. This team will be focusing on investing in entrepreneurs, early-stage start-ups, venture capitalists, and academics. Their main focus so far seems to be in robots, artificial intelligence, virtual and augmented reality. Wal-Mart will have a much easier time selling expensive equipment when not having to have a competitor that can sell a similar product with no sales tax.

Wal-Mart Valuation

There are a couple reasons Wal-Mart could see a rise in price, besides having actual success with their new investment arm. First, I think Wall Street is going to be big on Wal-Mart's new acquisitions and aim at technology. When Target was doing something similar Wall Street had a higher price for them. Even though this may not raise the fundamental value for Wal-Mart, Wall Street may reward them with a higher price to earnings ratio.

Growth Through Acquisition

The second factor is growth through acquisitions of smaller companies, one of Wal-Mart's current strategies, which is the quickest way for Wal-Mart to grow its e-commerce. Wal-Mart won't be "expensing" this side of their business as much but instead will be capitalizing on the balance sheet. This will help earnings be better than they otherwise would be. Wal-Mart has already been making purchases to expand more aggressively into the online retail market and has now put together a very talented team to help grow their online sales and market share.

Wal-Mart has a large amount of cash flow, over $30 billion last year alone. The enormous operating cash flows can be used to fund acquisitions and provide the capital necessary for those smaller acquisitions to grow rapidly.

As shown above, Wal-Mart has a large amount of cash coming in to assist their new e-commerce team. Buying out companies being one of the best ways to grow quickly is a major factor in Wal-Mart's potential success.

Economies of Scale

Another advantage Wal-Mart has is their massive economies of scale. When Wal-Mart acquires other businesses there is already a large platform to work with. This is something the new team can factor in when deciding what to acquire and how well they will perform with added production and financing.

Jet.com has seen the benefit of having Wal-Mart as a parent company. Jet had access to incredible cash flows from Wal-Mart. Wal-Mart has an incredible stream of free cash flows to the firm and can easily finance the rapid expansion of Jet. There is also more perks than just having a large amount of cash to use. Wal-Mart also offered expertise in inventory management to help Jet.com fulfill so many orders so quickly. This has just been one company that has shown what Wal-Mart can do when they're able to acquire businesses and give them the power of economies of scale.

The one sure factor here is Wal-Mart has some serious buying power. There's been a positive outlook on companies making their way into online sales. Wal-Mart should see a rise in price as they continue to make their presence known in the e-commerce arena.

Conclusion

With Wal-Mart's new aim at e-commerce and Amazon having to pay sales tax in more states it's a good time to watch Wal-Mart's stock. It's a buy at $70 and a strong buy around $67. There could be some large fluctuations based on who or what Wal-Mart decides to buy. My perception is that the market will have a relatively positive reaction to Wal-Mart's growth in e-commerce. This is an area more investors are watching and rapid growth, even through acquisitions, should be a positive catalyst.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Consult a professional who knows your objectives and constraints. This article was prepared by CWMF's apprentice according to the main points CWMF outlined. Tipranks: No ratings assigned in this article because WMT's latest price is above the recommended "buy under" price of $67.