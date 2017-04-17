Dividend Stocks For The Pullback

The S&P 500 has come down 3% since March, making for the biggest pullback since the lead up to the November 8th election. As an income investor I like to take advantage of any downward action there is, because oftentimes you can find solid dividend payers which have pulled back disproportionately.

S&P 500 ETF. Courtesy of Google Finance.

This article looks at three stocks which have pulled back since March and also year-to-date. In this article I look at three stocks, each of which are solid dividend payers and dividend growers, and all three can be bought right now.

Phillips 66, courtesy of Google Finance.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), the leading refiner with a growing midstream and chemicals business, is down 3.4% since March 1st and down another 11.2% year to date. I've been a fan of Phillips 66 shortly after it was spun off from parent company ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Phillips 66 utilizes its flagship refinery business as a cash cow by which to fund growth in its midstream business, and to a lesser extent its chemical joint venture with Chevron, CP Chem.

Phillips 66 recently completed an LPG export terminal in Freeport, TX, is working on an expansion of its Beaumont Terminal for both crude oil and refined products, and is also working on the construction of Bayou Bridge pipeline, which will bring Texas crude from Beaumont out to Louisiana. Altogether Phillips 66 is investing a whole $3 billion in growth capital this year, for both these projects and maintenance capital.

The Trump administration has proven itself to be quite friendly to pipeline developments, and this bodes extremely well for Phillips 66 and many other midstream businesses. Many of Phillips 66's growth projects, both now and likely in the future, will revolve around pipelines, and I suspect regulatory hurdles will be much lower as long as Mr. Trump remains president. As it is right now, Phillips 66 is down, it yields a solid 3.3% and I see continued solid dividend growth ahead.

Shares of UPS, Inc. Courtesy of Google Finance.

UPS Inc (NYSE:UPS), one of the world's biggest parcel carriers, is also on sale. Shares are down 3.3% since March 1 and a whole 9.5% year to date. It now yields a solid 3.2%. I like UPS because it is a prime benefactor of the continued growth of e-commerce at the expense of brick-and-mortar retail.

UPS expects export volumes and e-commerce to fuel growth for at least the next three years (and, I would say beyond that). Forward revenue expectations are for 5%-7% growth this year, with expectations for the next two years of growth between 4% and 6%.

The bottom line should fare even better, because the company is aggressively utilizing automation at packaging centers to flatten the cost curve there. Forty percent of distribution centers currently have a 'high level' of automation, but automation has succeeded so much that management will expand that to 100%. UPS is also using latest information technologies to optimize driver routes, resulting in fewer miles per package delivered. This all really adds to the bottom line. Over the next few years I expect UPS's dividend to grow along with earnings per share, which should mean mid-to-high single digit dividend growth.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlets, Courtesy of Google Finance.

Tanger Factor Outlets (NYSE:SKT) is another name I am big on right now. This company is the pioneer of factory outlet shopping, a form of clothes shopping which has been quite resilient and robust over the years. Tanger has what it calls a "fortress balance sheet," and Tanger has recently paid down much of its floating debt, about $109 million worth, and also repaid $310 million worth of floating mortgages in exchange for fixed rate debt.

That debt exchange has increased interest costs and will take a bit out of FFO growth this year, but I'm OK with that. Switching to fixed rate debt helps me sleep better at night. Tanger has maintained some very high occupancy ratios - 97.7% in the fourth quarter of last year. That's a very high rate for a retail landlord, and a testament to how resilient the outlet business model really is.

Right now Tanger has a dividend yield of 4.2%, with some 20 years of dividend growth history. And I think that growth in both dividend and FFO will continue as the company's goal is to build one new outlet center in the country per year. Shares are down 3.7% since March and 8.8% year-to-date, so I think Tanger is also a solid buy.

Conclusion

The broader market has pulled back slightly, and this has made some stocks which were good deals even better ones. Consider this article a jumping-off point for further research if either of these three names interest you. Also, if you're interested in any of these three names, feel free to follow me here on Seeking Alpha. I am personally long two of these three stocks, and I will be following all of these names and writing update articles when doing so is both material and relevant.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SKT, PSX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.