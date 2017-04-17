Nike In The Garden Portfolio

As I've written about, most recently in Tending the Dividend Garden - March Update, I like to group my stocks into several categories that I relate to crops from my garden. I believe this is an apt analogy because investing and gardening both require similar traits like planning and patience. My groups are defined solely by a stock's dividend yield and dividend growth rate (DGR). The examples of my crop categories are Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) for apple tree, Target (NYSE:TGT) for strawberry, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for green bean, AT&T (NYSE:T) for watermelon, and Realty Income (NYSE:O) for spinach. These two metrics are by no means the only criteria I measure a stock by when performing my due diligence, but organizing my stocks based on their dividends helps to keep me balanced between the high-yielding, low DGR stocks and the low-yielding, high DGR stocks. In this article, I will explore the dividend of Nike (NYSE:NKE) a bit deeper. I will also evaluate valuation in terms of the dividend. Finally, I'll analyze the future prospects and explain why NKE is very likely to continue paying an ever increasing dividend.

NKE is what I refer to as an apple tree stock because of the patience you would need to have to start achieving significant harvests. This is because of the low dividend yield from these stocks, below 2%, but the high DGRs, typically 10% and up. NKE has a current yield of 1.30% with DGRs of 14.3% 1 year, 15.1% 3 year, 15.6% 5 year, and 14.7% 10 year. NKE also has a 15 year streak of paying increasing dividends, which includes the years of the Great Recession.

No company can be continuously accelerating their DGR, but I like to compare DGRs across different time periods to see if there's been any significant deceleration. The ratio of the 5/10 year DGR is 1.06, meaning the DGR has actually increased over the last 5 years when compared to the 10 year average DGR. For NKE, the DGRs I look at are in a tight range, so the ratio of any two of them are very close to one. It can't continue forever, but I certainly enjoy the relative consistency, especially as it's at such a high rate.

I'm a big believer in "time in the market beats timing the market", but I still want to take value into consideration when making a purchase. One metric I use for this is comparing the current yield to the 5 year average yield. For NKE, the current yield is 1.30%, while the 5 year average yield sits at 1.17%. In my opinion, this means NKE is currently a bit undervalued. In order for the yield to fall to that level, the share price would have to appreciate about 11%. It certainly appears like a decent entry point from these data.

Along with DGRs, I use the 10 year average payout ratio in concert with the current payout ratio to determine how much room may be left for dividend growth. NKE's current payout ratio is 30% while the 10 year average is 29.4%. This tells me that the company has 30% as a target payout ratio and therefore dividend growth could be tied directly to earnings growth. With such a low payout when compared to other stocks, there is plenty of room for growth even without the earnings growth, but I expect their rise to be highly correlated.

Taken with the payout ratio and past DGRs, I like to estimate the future dividend growth from a stock. In order to do this I'll look at a few fundamental data. For starters, the debt/equity ratio is only 0.28, meaning the outstanding debt of the company is only 28% of its equity. Due to the strength of this number, the debt is unlikely to play a factor in future dividend payments. Therefore, the dividend's future rests with the earnings growth, which has a 5 year estimate of 12.6%. This is a bit of a slowdown from the previous 5 years that was 14.1%, which is why I anticipate a DGR slowdown at some point. To be on the safe side, I'll assume a DGR of 10% going forward in case growth doesn't quite meet expectations. That rate gives me a 5 year total dividend payment of $4.50, or just over 8% of today's share price. Based on that value, for every 12 shares of NKE held today, reinvested dividends will generate a "bonus" share over the next 5 years.

When I first purchased NKE, I knew I had to have the same mentality that I had when I planted my apple trees. It will take years, but eventually my patience will be rewarded. My apple trees have started to produce quite well, but NKE isn't quite there yet for me. In fact, I think NKE is fairly valued at this level and might be adding to my position over the coming months. However, NKE is not without competition, namely Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) (NYSE:UA) and Adidas (NYSE:ADS), that could hurt growth. I believe even if growth is hampered by these competitors, NKE's world class brand will see them through any struggles. Thanks for reading.

(Sources: YCharts, GuruFocus, DRiP Investing Resource Center)

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.