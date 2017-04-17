Welcome to another edition of 'Elroy's Elliott Wave Weekly' where I will review possible scenarios in various markets using Elliott Wave, fractals and other technical analysis.

I wasn't around much last week so will take this chance to catch up and review some of the bigger picture views.

Equities

A bigger picture view shows the S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) is in the last wave, wave 5, from the 2009 lows:

The approximate wave 5 target of 2370-2400 has now been met, but the smaller waves inside wave V from the 2016 low suggest more upside.

There is one alternative count for the monthly chart, but given the presence of the channel and the oscillator patterns, I will only present the count above.

If we zoom in to wave V, we can see the detail of the smaller waves showing SPX is in a wave 4 pullback targeting 2280 before a resumption of the rally.

For the very short term we can keep zooming in, but the view in this timeframe can change quickly. Last week I suggested to 'be careful of a reversal around 2335', which initially looked like a good call, but only got as far as 2360 before reversing down.

Perhaps one day I will find a good way to update throughout the week, but for now it's best to stick to counts in the higher timeframes and a rough guide for the shorter term. This fractal from March still provides a good on the 60 minute chart:

The fractal hasn't caught every pivot perfectly, but as a general guide it's been very useful. If it continues we should see another weak bounce to a lower high followed by new lows to 2300 and below.

For now I can only really repeat what I concluded with last week:

The safest bet is to wait and buy closer to 2280, or if you shorted 2377 keep a stop above the 2378 high.

Precious Metals

The rally in precious metals last week came as a bit of a surprise as a larger decline was expected following the nasty looking failed break out on April 7th. The old saying 'one day does not make a trend' seems apt, and that is doubly true on a Friday.

Anyway, it's not as if the outlook was particularly bearish, just that new entries were difficult given the probability of a pull back at time of writing. If you bought back in December or at the March lows then enjoy the ride.

Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) is now up against it's down trend line:

The line may cause more confused price action as bears and bulls battle it out. I don't expect any major reversal, but I wouldn't buy up here either.

My inflection point is based less on the line above, and more on the 161.8* extension of the March pull back at $1307-10. This is only a short term hurdle, though. Even if price pulls back, the medium term path is higher and longs in this timeframe should continue to hold.

The minimum target for silver (NYSEARCA:SLV) remains $19.4. There is now a 5 wave rally from the March lows, so another dip is expected. That said. the last one was so small it may be hard to catch. Stops are safe below the March lows for now.

Hopefully next week there will be better set ups to focus on. At the moment I can't advise to short an uptrend and I can't advise to buy right at resistance either.

Bonds (NYSEARCA:TLT)

As with precious metals, the pull back expected was surprisingly shallow. Blink and you missed it. This is why I advised to hold some longer term longs and buy more if there is a nice set up. That way you can blink and still make money.

The question now is where will wave C end? 124 is possible, but the daily chart shows a measured move takes TLT to the gap window and 38.2% Fibonacci retrace at 126.8.

Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:UNG)

My last article warned of a pull back from around $3.27 and this move may now be in motion.

The set up is quite simple: longer term natural gas is a hold for $4 and higher. If you are looking for an entry in the shorter term, wait to buy below the 50% retrace at around $2.9.

The Dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP)

USDJPY is probably the best looking set up next week.

The measured move, the 200dma and the 50% retrace of the late 2016 rally are all in the 108s. A lower low early next week which recovers back over 108.6 could be a decent buy.

I trade this type of set up in a way which defines your risk and increases your chance of success: wait for a lower low, and buy any reversal above 108.6 with a stop below the low. There was a similar set on the dollar on the 27-28th March where it gapped down and recovered for a nice long trade.

If there is no recovery, then don't buy as a failure here is dangerous. USDJPY could dump into the 105s. This would also mean gold would break out, TLT would rally into the 126s and equities would dump below 2300.

Other Markets

I will write a mid-week update on stocks and other high probability set-ups. Copper (NYSEARCA:JJC) is one to watch around $2.52 as it completes its minimum pullback.

Conclusions

Unfortunately there are not always high probability trades and either staying with a position or doing nothing is the best strategy.

USDJPY, gold and the S&P500 are near important levels and could reverse in the very short term. Whether or not it is worth trying to trade this is up to each individual. As we have seen over the last week or so, some pull backs are surprisingly short.

Good luck next week.

