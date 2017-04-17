Buy Phillips 66

While earnings was down this year, much of it was due to factors typical in the industry and well outside the company's control.

Back on December 19th I redoubled my recommendation for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), one of the biggest oil refiners in the US. Phillips isn't just about refining. It also has a joint venture chemicals business with Chevron, named CP Chem. Finally, Phillips 66 is growing its earnings and revenue through a number of midstream pipeline and logistics projects.

I like Phillips 66 because it is well-diversified, and its midstream exposure can only do well under a Trump administration, which has proven itself quite friendly to the pipeline industry. Unfortunately for me, shares have gone in the wrong direction since my last article. Shares have gone from $87.46 to $76.67 - down a whole 12%.

Courtesy of Google Finance.

Shares are down quite a bit, largely because margins from refining, chemicals and marketing are well down over the latest quarter. There has also been a good dose of maintenance turnaround over the last quarter. This entire space is down and Phillips 66 is pretty darn near its 52 week low reached back in August of last year. I can emphatically endorse buying this one. This article looks at why.

A tough quarter

Courtesy of Phillips 66 Investor Relations.

As you can see, this quarter Phillips 66 really took a hit in earnings, particularly in refining and marketing. Refining, in particular, saw margins go from $12.10 per barrel in the fourth quarter 2015 to just $6.47 per barrel in the same quarter of last year. That's a big drop. There was also significant turnaround time for a refinery in Los Angeles, which further bit into earnings and revenue.

In marketing and specialties, lower margins also brought down earnings. Midstream earnings dropped somewhat, but that was largely because of a $1.3 billion asset dropdown to the partnership, Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP). The startup of Freeport LPG terminal also came with some one-time expenses. Lower margins and yet more turnaround activities took chemicals earnings down by another $66 million.

Needless to say, I think a lot of this is temporary and related to typical fluctuations in chemicals and refining. It's hard to know where margins for chemicals and refining will go, but I do believe that the several turnaround activities will have much less of an effect in the first quarter of this year.

However long it may take, I'm willing to invest in Phillips 66 while it is cheap. The company is still working on its Beaumont storage terminal expansion, to the tune of another 2 million barrels of capacity or so. The Bayou Bridge pipeline, which will bring up to 480,000 barrels per day from Texas to the St. James crude hub, home to important refineries in the Gulf Coast region, is expected to be completed in the second half of this year. All of these growth projects, and some others, are going to flow through to the bottom line. This year Phillips 66 plans to spend $3 billion in capex, $2 billion of which will go to these and other growth projects.

Valuation and dividend

As far as valuation goes, Phillips 66 looks quite expensive because earnings for 2016 were down very significantly. As I've said before, I believe the maintenance turnarounds are temporary and that the refining margins are something largely out of the company's control. I don't blame Phillips 66 for that, and I believe this stock will look really good if or when refining margins recover. The extra pipeline capacity, crude storage, new LPG export facility, new ethylene cracker and pipeline extension should help drive growth going forward. For this reason I continue to like Phillips 66 and its diversified energy portfolio which is not directly exposed to commodity costs.

Management claims that it is committed to raising its dividend, and I believe that it will, but I question how much that dividend is going to increase this year. For example, trailing twelve month operating cash flow is $2.9 billion, but capex was $2.8 billion, and management has indicated a similar capital spend this year. For this reason I would not be surprised to see a smaller dividend increase from Phillips 66 this year, especially since earnings are down so much in 2016. Despite all this, I still believe Phillips 66 is a buy for the longer-term. Give this company some time and I am quite confident it will deliver.

Conclusion

As you might guess, I continue to believe that Phillips 66 is a worthy buy. If you are interested in Phillips 66, feel free to follow me here on Seeking Alpha. I am personally long this stock, and will provide updates on it when doing so is both material and relevant.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.