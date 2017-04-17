IBM Earnings Preview: Still No Revenue Growth, But Playing The Long Game

Looking at IBM over 4 decades, Big Blue is usually late with the tectonic Tech transformations, but they eventually get it right.

Like so many other large-cap tech companies, IBM is in midst of longer-term transition.

The projected 3-year revenue growth for IBM is flat to -2%. That needs to change.

IBM, (NYSE:IBM), otherwise known as Big Blue, reports their Q1 '17 financial results after the bell on Tuesday, April 18th, 2017.

IBM is one of the few "tech" companies that has successfully navigated the transitions of the last 3 - 4 decades, sometimes very poorly, but here is the thing about IBM. With each transition, from the PC and server boom of the late 1980's through the 1990's - which the tech giant totally missed in the until 1995 - to now playing "catch-up" with the Cloud, as their IT and data services business erodes, while IBM is typically very late, they usually get it right.

The "Strategic Imperatives" business of IBM today is their answer to the "next big thing" in technology. And while it is taking a while to get traction, similar to the same transition that Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and the tech giants of the 1990's are seeing, I do think IBM and Ginny Rometty will get it right, and start to drive revenue growth again.

However, as of right now, we're still "waiting for Godot" so to speak.

Without adjusting revenue for currency and using Non-GAAP earnings per share (NYSEARCA:EPS), here is IBM's 10-year history of revenue and EPS growth (along with expected growth in the three coming years):

Year-over-year Rev gro EPS gro 2019 est 0% 4% 2018 est 0% 3% 2017 est -1% 2% 2016 - actual -2% -9% 2015 -12% -10% 2014 -7% -3% 2013 -5% 11% 2012 -2% 15% 2011 +7% 15% 2010 +4% 15%

Source: Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates

This table highlights a few important points about IBM's business model:

1.) Even without revenue growth, probably thanks to healthy cash-flow generation, IBM can go for a few years without meaningful revenue growth, which allowed share buybacks from excess free-cash to drive EPS growth. However the cracks appeared in 2014, and 2015 revenue and EPS declines were the worst in 20 years.

2.) So far it looks like 2015 was the bottom for IBM in terms of year-over-year declines in EPS and revenue, but the rate of improvement is quite slow.

3.) Forward expectations remain quite subdued for the tech giant, which is both opportunity and peril, since it is obvious looking at the 2017 - 2019 estimates that the Street isn't yet convinced that IBM can grow top-line revenue yet.

Q1 '17 preview: Current Street consensus is looking for $2.35 in EPS on $18.4 billion for expected year-over-year growth of flat EPS and a decline in revenue of 2%.

Analysts and investors will be looking hard at the Strategic Imperatives unit. Like so many other tech giants the growth from "SI" (now roughly 40% of revenue) will need to offset the erosion from the legacy and IT data and service provider business (still 60% of revenue).

That is the fundamental battle right there.

Looking at forward EPS and revenue estimates and how they have changed since the last January '17 earnings report there is still slight downward pressure on forward estimates, so the erosion in the legacy business is still being perceived as greater than the growth in Strategic Imperatives.

That needs to change.

One aspect of IBM's business that sell-side analysts have been critical about is that IBM management is not quantifying the earnings and revenue impact of "Watson", which is such a big part of IBM's ad campaigns. IBM management isn't telling the Street where Watson will move the needle.

My guess is sell-side analyst are going to push for hard numbers on Watson at some point i.e. adoption rates, margins, growth trajectory, etc. etc.

Technical analysis:

Since Katy Huberty, Morgan Stanley's Tech Hardware analyst made that fantastic call on IBM in Q1 '16 or just a little over a year ago with the stock trading around $120, IBM had a very nice 2016, returning roughly 25% versus the SP 500's 11.96% calendar year 2016 return.

This weekly chart of IBM shows the stock at a critical juncture. A heavy-volume trade below $160 would not be a good development for Big Blue. Personally, I would not like to see IBM trade below the blue line in the weekly chart which is roughly the $160 - $161 area.

However the daily chart - not shown - shows IBM very oversold headed into Tuesday night's earnings report. That is a small, near-term positive for those that might want to buy IBM in front of Tuesday night's report.

As readers can see, 2013 was the high print for IBM in the $215 price area. As long as the stock continues to push higher over time, towards the old all-time-high, and remains above the weekly 50 week (blue line) and 200-week moving averages (red line), it can remain a client holding.

A trade above the late February '17 highs of $182 - $183, and more of IBM will be added.

Valuation:

With little forward revenue and EPS growth projected over the next 3 years, the 12(x) forward P.E and the 10(x) cash-flow and 13(x) free-cash-flow valuation look elevated, but that is typically the case with any company that can generate a consistent amount of free-cash from even tough external business environments.

While it demonstrates the reduced expectations around IBM, the lack of any meaningful revenue growth and mid-single-digit earnings growth for the tech giant is the biggest fundamental worry.

And the forward estimates are still drifting lower, just at slower rate.

The $5.60 a year dividend with the 3.3% dividend yield is some consolation, and the dividend is due to be increased again after Q1 '17. The dividend is about 40% of IBM's current free-cash-flow in terms of total dollars paid so there is no worry about the dividend that I can see.

Analysis / conclusion:

So many readers of Seeking Alpha like to play the "binary" event of corporate earnings reporting, which is certainly their prerogative, but I don't like to do that for clients. I'd actually rather be a little late, buy a little higher and with more certainty and usually after a longer-term technical resistance level has been shredded, portending better future returns. This investing style also fits better with taxable accounts which are tax-sensitive and require lower turnover and more patience.

Clients have a roughly 2% weighting in IBM, and the last time a big piece of the stock was traded was in 2013, when the position was cut in half, from a 4% - 5% position, to today's 2% weight. Some IBM has been added since January '16 after Katy Huberty's call, but it's more sizing or squaring the stock in client accounts.

There is an old saw in investing, "fundamentals must follow technicals" and for IBM to hold this key $160 - low $170 area, Tuesday night's report should generate some enthusiasm for earnings and revenue growth, and preferably more revenue growth.

Cautious guidance over Q2 '17 and 2017 in general, would not be well received.

Here is what will be listened for on the conference call Tuesday night:

Q2 '17 revenue guidance will hopefully be better than the -1% currently projected, although Q2 '17 EPS is expecting 7% y/y EPS growth. That would be the best quarter of EPS growth for IBM since December '13.

2017 full-year guidance of -2% revenue growth as it stands currently and 1% EPS growth means the stock will likely continue to languish in no-man's land here.

The last 4 quarters revenue growth for the Strategic Imperatives unit is 17%, 12%, 15% and 11% last quarter. If "SI" and Watson are the future it would helpful to hear the numbers.

To really propel the stock, Strategic Imperatives might need to generate 20% y/y growth.

IBM needs revenue growth. Sooner rather than later it needs a breakout quarter.

Here are some previous earnings previews for IBM (January '16 here, April '16 here, and October '16 here.)

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM, MS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.