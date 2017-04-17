It is clear that GOOD is not in a position to raise the dividend and the potential for share price appreciation is muted.

GOOD is generating investment spreads of around 100 bps with substantially more balance sheet risk AND tenant risk.

Just over a year ago I wrote an article, If It's Too GOOD To Be True, It's A Sucker Yield, in which I explained,

…on the surface, GOOD looks like a stable REIT.

But I was adamant that Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) is a higher risk REIT, as I explained,

I smell smoke with GOOD. In addition to the higher risk business model and external management, I am now raising my eyebrow to the dividend payout.

Let me cut to the chase. GOOD has not just performed “good” since my article, the company has performed “great.” While I predicted “doom and gloom,” it’s plain to see that the market paid no attention to my harbinger message.

Even over the first few months of 2017, GOOD shares have performed well:

To my surprise, GOOD has generated exceptional returns, in light of my “sucker yield” assumptions. The Long investors should all take a “victory lap” and obviously as the title to my article – Drop It Like It's Hot- suggests, it may be time to cash in on some chips...

Source for Photo

Gladstone Is Externally-Managed

In a recent article on Seeking Alpha I explain,

Look no further than the REIT investor who decides a high-yield “sucker” bet that offers a dividend yield of 7% (or more) is a better long-term investment than a blue chip REIT that may offer a 4% yield but has the track record, governance structure, balance sheet, and portfolio that provide an investor with the comfort of knowing they can sleep well at night.

I went on to explain,

There has always been a debate over which management structure is most favorable - internal or external - and the controversy seems to always center on conflicts of interest.

GOOD was included in the list of “don’t be too cute” REITs because of its external-advised platform. In an Investor Presentation, GOOD explains.

The assets and especially the tenants of this Company have proven to be exceptionally strong for one single reason. The Company is externally managed and has access to a tenant credit underwriting team. The team looks at the tenant first. Many real estate investment funds have excellent property analysts and so does the Company. But because the Company is externally managed it has access to a credit underwriting team that is rarely present in other real estate companies. That access has proven to make the Company’s track record very strong. The management company has over 60 people and over half of them are involved in credit lending to middle market businesses. Using the external manager’s system to underwrite the tenant is the strategy that makes the Company unique. Being externally managed is critical to the track record. In addition, being externally managed has given the Company access to the manager team’s lawyers, accountants, loan originators, mortgage brokers, compliance experts, valuation experts, and others in far greater quantity than a company of this size could afford.

I thought this statement was interesting,

Most of the investment world is externally managed. The mutual fund world, the private equity world, and even the mutual fund world that buys only REITs – Cohen and Steers, for example, is externally managed. The “bad rap” given to REITs that are externally managed was the result of some bad actors in the past… The Company could not have the performance record it has today if it was internally managed. It could not afford the talent it needs to achieve the excellent results. The external manager has been extremely focused on its stockholders.

GOOD is a small-cap Triple Net REIT that listed on the Nasdaq in July 2004 (almost 13 years ago). The company is externally advised by Gladstone Management Corporation, an affiliated adviser with around $1 billion of funds under management. GOOD has a market cap of $572 million and is one of the smallest Net Lease REITs.

GOOD is one of a family of funds (managed by Gladstone Management) and other affiliated companies include Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: GLAD), a business development company (or BDC) that invests in small and medium private businesses; Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: GAIN), a BDC that operates primarily as a buyout fund that also invests in small and medium businesses; and Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ: LAND), a REIT that invests in farmland located in major agricultural markets across the US.

The common denominator for all of the above referenced Gladstone businesses is David Gladstone, who serves as chairman and CEO of Gladstone Management.

The senior Gladstone is also chairman and CEO of all four Gladstone public companies, and he is past chairman of Allied Capital Commercial (a former REIT) and a past board member of Capital Automotive (formerly a publicly traded REIT on the Nasdaq through December 2005, when it completed a privatization with DRA Advisors LLC).

The external management team at Gladstone Management includes a team of experienced employees, but there appears to be conflicts of interest in the duties, responsibilities and compensation associated with the various entities.

Some real estate funds are charged a leasing fee when leasing occurs, a fee for construction, a fee for real estate management, a fee for any number of things. GOOD’s manager does not charge the company for these services.

Being externally managed reduces the costs as the company grows. The manager’s fee compares favorably to those paid by other externally managed REITs. The externally managed funds can reduce their management fees in down years to ensure the dividend to stockholders comes from earnings.

All of that sounds “good,” but it’s important to dig deeper into the fundamentals…

The Fundamentals

GOOD owns 96 properties with 11.1 million square feet of space in 24 states. Here's a snapshot of the portfolio:

Let's take a look at GOOD's top tenants:

The portfolio consists of mostly office (57%) and industrial (36%) with a few retail (4%) and medical office (3%) buildings.

Here’s how GOOD’s office composition compares to the peer group:

It's important to remember that GOOD's portfolio is much smaller than Realty Income (O) and there is considerably less industry diversification.

Remember what's happening now in the healthcare sector? Most REITs with exposure to assisted living and senior housing are getting crushed, and that's precisely why it's critical to own net lease REITs with highly diversified portfolios.

GOOD's portfolio consists of around 70% private tenants and 30% public tenants. As we'll discover later (below), there's a good reason GOOD invests in more private companies.

GOOD states that around 70% of the tenants are "rated investment-grade and non-rated equivalent," but that's not to be confused with the actual 22.6% of rated investment-grade tenants.

There is a big difference between these two and GOOD even points out in the 10-K that "highly leveraged tenants and borrowers may be unable to pay rent or make mortgage payments which could adversely affect our cash available to make distributions to our stockholders."

Some of our tenants and borrowers may have recently been either restructured using leverage or acquired in leveraged transactions. Tenants and borrowers that are subject to significant debt obligations may be unable to make their rent or mortgage payments if there are adverse changes to their businesses or because of the impact of the recent recession.

Where’s the Moat?

It's clear that GOOD is no Realty Income. Even though the two companies invest in similar free-standing buildings, they are really apples and oranges.

Realty Income's weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is around 4.4%, the lowest of any Net Lease REIT peer. However, GOOD's WACC is significantly higher, around 7.5%.

For Realty Income to earn profits, the company invests in high-quality buildings with cap rates of around 6.5% to 7%. That means that the profit margins are around 210 bps and the buildings are leased to credit-worthy customers.

GOOD, on the other hand, invests in buildings with a target cap rate of 8.5% to 9.5%. In a company presentation, the company explains,

When the Company acquires properties the credit of the existing tenant is just as important as the quality of the real estate. Because the Company primarily acquires single tenant properties, there is a need to ensure that the tenant has quality credit.

GOOD does not have any bank debt outside of its revolver, and it uses preferreds quite liberally.

The revolver is at Libor +225 bps, but that's not "permanent debt," so I assume somewhere around 5% is where it could issue 10-year paper at (though this is a completely wild guess). Using 5% cost of longer-term debt at 50% leverage and 10% cost of equity, you're looking at around 7.5% WACC.

Keep in mind, though, that GOOD is also taking on considerably more risk with its higher leverage. In other words, its WACC would be around 8.5% if it were to use more conservative leverage like Realty Income (33% equity). So it's important to recognize that GOOD is generating investment spreads of around 100 bps (8.5% cap rate - 7.5% WACC) with substantially more balance sheet risk AND tenant risk.

GOOD explains its acquisition approach,

When buying a property the Company underwrites the tenant and the property. The Company uses this dual-focused (tenant and property) underwriting process for each property, using management team’s extensive experience in credit underwriting and knowledge of office and industrial properties.

It also explains,

Since many of the tenants are mid-sized businesses, there is less competition to purchase the building and the Company can achieve higher income. Hundreds of thousands of mid-sized businesses have no formal credit rating and many buyers of buildings stay away from them. The Company can underwrite the tenant and determine its credit rating thus giving it an advantage over other buyers.

While I consider GOOD a higher risk REIT, compared to the other Net Lease REITs, there is no argument that the company has been able to maintain a stable occupancy history:

The Balance Sheet

GOOD has been focusing on decreasing leverage. The company reduced its debt to growth assets during the year to 52% from 57% at the end of 2015, through refinancing maturing mortgage debt at lower leverage levels and redeeming its Series C Term Preferred Stock.

GOOD continues to expect to gradually decrease leverage over the next several years. The company continues to use its line of credit to make acquisitions that can be financed with longer term mortgage debt or potentially unsecured.

GOOD repaid $19.3 million of maturing mortgage debt during the last quarter with borrowings under the line of credit and $8 million mortgage note.

In 2016 GOOD refinanced close to $80 million of debt, primarily with new variable rate mortgages at interest rate equal to the one-month LIBOR plus a spread, ranging from 2.35% to 2.75%. GOOD’s deleveraging and refinancing efforts have decreased year-over-year interest expense by approximately 8%.

GOOD has three balloon principal payments of $35.7 million payable during the remainder of 2017. The remaining 2017 balloon payments have a weighted average interest rate of 5.6% and the company anticipates refinancing these maturities into new long-term debt or adding some of these properties to the asset pool under the line of credit.

While GOOD has made good progress with reducing leverage and extending debt maturities, it’s important to acknowledge the higher debt costs compared to the peer group.

The Latest Earnings Results

GOOD’s Core FFO available to common stockholders was $37.1 million or $1.55 per share for the year and $9.4 million or $0.38 per share for the quarter, and slightly decreased from the third quarter. (This was largely a function of increase in common shares.)

GOOD’s fourth-quarter results resulted in increase in total operating revenues of $22 million, as compared to total operating expenses of $13.7 million for the period. The increase in revenue largely results from the Philadelphia acquisition and a full quarter of revenue for prior acquisitions.

One of my biggest concerns with GOOD is the lack of AFFO per share growth, as evidenced below:

GOOD has maintained a stable dividend payout, but in 6 out of 7 of the last years the company has paid out more in dividends than profits (or AFFO per share).

Who’s The Sucker Now?

I’ll be the first to eat crow, GOOD shares have performed well, in light of the very tight dividend payout history. How does the dividend yield compare now?

GOOD is now trading in line with the peer group. Mr. Market seems to be ignoring the company’s high office exposure and the lack of investment grade-rated credit income. Let’s examine the P/FFO multiple:

GOOD is now trading at higher multiples than VEREIT (VER), W.P. Carey (WPC), Gramercy Property Trust (GPT), Spirit Realty (SRC), and Lexington Realty Trust (LXP). Hmmm…

Let’s take a look at GOOD’s AFFO growth forecast (FAST Graph data):

GOOD’s growth forecast is not good. As you can see, MNR (+9%), STOR (+7%), and O (+6%) all screen “green” in 2017; however, GOOD’s consensus AFFO growth is -7% in 2017 and -9% in 2018. Now let’s examine the 2017 AFFO Payout Ratio:

Final Thoughts: Don’t shoot the messenger. My job as a REIT analyst is to provide fundamental research, ignoring what the market is thinking. Since my last article, GOOD shares have soared, and the company is now trading at FAIR VALUE.

In fact, I would argue that from a risk-adjusted perspective, GOOD shares are now expensive and investors should consider trimming or possibly selling. It is clear that GOOD is not in a position to raise the dividend and the potential for share price appreciation is muted.

I see better opportunities now with Gramercy Property Trust – see recent article HERE – or W.P. Carey – see latest article HERE. My advice now is summed up with the lyrics from Snoop Dog, it may be time to....

Drop it like it’s hot

For a complete list of all Rhino Ratings check out The REIT Beat. In a few days I will be providing weekly updates on all of my REIT portfolios as well.

Author Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs and GOOD Investor Presentation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTR, APTS, ARI, BXMT, CCI, CCP, CHCT, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CUBE, DLR, DOC, EXR, FPI, GPT, HASI, HTA, KIM, LADR, LTC, LXP, O, OHI, PEB, QTS, ROIC, SKT, SNR, SPG, STAG, STOR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.