Avoid Exxon For The Time Being

The biggest bull case for a dividend stock is a government bond yield decline. The biggest bull case for a oil & gas dividend stock is a lower bond yield and a higher oil price.

Exxon Mobil XOM got both in March and April of this year. The result: stock price -1.4% since my article about Exxon's bear case on the 6th of March. I am not saying this to brag (there is no reason to brag), but to keep track of the calls I make on certain stocks and macro themes.

Article: Exxon's Perfect Storm

America's biggest oil major and top dividend pick is disconnected from oil prices since the start of this year. I believe that this is a warning sign instead of a great entry point.

In this article, I will explain why I believe that this stock is going down further. This will offer better entries for both long term dividend investors and mid-term momentum traders. And before I go any further, let me say that I do not advise any long term holders to sell. I know that many of my followers have held the stock for many years. Many even bought before I was born. In that case, just read the info in this article, but don't sell. Only sell when you are currently long and your goal is to trade mid-term macro themes.

First, let me show you the graph that compares both the USD (inverted) and the price of WTI crude oil. The interesting fact about the USD is that a stronger USD makes commodities relatively more expensive for oil importing countries like emerging markets. These countries nave also held massive amounts of USD debt to fund growth after the zero interest rate policy started in 2008. In other words, a stronger USD hits them both through expensive commodities and a higher debt load. That's why oil tends to do very poorly once the USD gains steam.

This time seems to be different (at least until this point). Oil kept its price after the Trump victory in November sent the USD to 103. Oil started falling after the USD fell towards 100. At this point, we are seeing both a USD rally and a V-shaped oil recovery that pushes oil prices back to almost 54 USD. I did expect the oil sell-off but I did not see this quick recovery coming.

In addition to the strong USD, we see that oil inventories are not falling. Inventories remain close to an all-time high. Both total inventories and inventories in America's No. 1 exporting oil region (PADD3).

Source: EIA

In case you are wondering who are producing in PADD3, you can see that these are the most oil intensive states in the US. Their biggest import target is PADD1 which includes all states on the East Coast.

In addition to sky high inventories and a strong USD, we see that the US oil production is accelerating. US weekly crude production is close to 2015 peak levels. Hence the >100% rig count jump since 2016.

Source: Baker Hughes, EIA

One of the reasons for the production rally, if not the biggest one, is the fact that energy debt needs to be serviced. Energy and basic material companies in general started lending aggressively to fund production after the recession. This is likely to put a ceiling on crude prices as The Bear Traps Report puts it.

Large shale companies announce substantial increases in capex spending for this year, and the U.S. government says domestic oil output next year will surpass the record high set in 1970. OPEC ministers have said they are keeping a close watch on shale production to decide in late May whether to extend their oil-supply cuts into the second half of the year. U.S. shale is MASSIVELY levered to oil. Their colossal debt load keeps them pumping out supply, placing a ceiling on prices. Source: The Bear Traps Report (03/08/17)

Therefore, it's no surprise that high yield bonds have a high correlation to crude oil.

Note that Trump's energy friendly policies are supporting higher production. This will add to the speed of the production increase since a ton of environmental regulations are and will be cut.

After reading and analyzing everything I mentioned in this article so far, I don't seem to have a unique opinion when looking at the ratio spread between unconventional oil and gas companies (fracking) and the entire energy sector. This ratio spread has completely ignored the oil rally and remains within a strong downtrend. This is a weak sign since unconventional O&G companies are the place to be during oil rallies. However, traders seem to be ignoring the oil rally.

This is also visible when looking at the net crude oil future position of money managers. Net positions declined from an all-time high of more than 400K barrels in February to currently about 280K barrels. However, money managers remain 80% net long, which will still be a worrisome number once oil starts declining again.

Conclusion

One of America's favorite dividend stocks is performing poorly. Despite lower bond yields and higher oil prices.

The reason consists of a few factors. Inventories are close to all-time highs and unlikely to drop soon. US oil production is close to 2015 levels and about to break all records. Crude producers need to increase production to service debt. This is being stimulated by less regulation and the fact that OPEC is going to extend its crude production cut.

Another important factor is the strong USD. The world's most important currency could take out 2016 highs rather sooner than later.

All of the things above are reasons that traders didn't bet on high cyclical energy stocks despite higher oil prices.

I am convinced that Exxon is going to break its 2017 lows. This means that short/mid term traders should sell their stocks and wait for bullish signals over the next few months. This is also a huge plus for people who want to increase their Exxon position in their dividend portfolios.

Many thanks for reading my article. Please leave a comment below in case you have questions, remarks or a different opinion. You can also send me a direct message. Also make sure to always follow your own risk management.

