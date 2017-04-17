I Wish I'd Had The Foresight To Buy CoreSite

I see no margin of safety, which means that I must continue to shop.

COR has record dividend growth, suggesting that this Data Center REIT should continue to outperform in 2017.

Beginning with my first investment in DLR back in May 2013, I have witnessed solid success in owning Data Center REITs.

Last week I wrote an article on Digital Realty (DLR) in which I explained that the company “has become a stalwart (REIT) by focusing on its low-cost-of-capital advantage. By carefully identifying the best investment opportunities, Digital earns higher risk-adjusted returns – the reward for a long-term shareholder like me.”

To complement my Data Center REIT concentration, I also own shares in CyrusOne (CONE) and in a recent article I explained that the company “is projected to grow earnings robustly in 2017 and the recently announced dividend boost is a meaningful indication that this data center REIT will continue to outperform.”

In an effort to increase my exposure in the Data Center sector I also own shares in QTS Realty (QTS), a smaller REIT that focuses on security and compliance solutions.

The company offers a complete, unique portfolio of core data center products, including custom data center, colocation and cloud and managed services, providing the flexibility, scale and security needed to support the rapidly evolving hybrid infrastructure demands of web and IT applications. See my article HERE.

As a result, I would like to increase my exposure in the Data Center sector because I believe that it’s likely to outperform because of the strong correlation to technology and cloud-based storage.

Over the next few days, I intend to take a closer look at CoreSite Realty (COR), DuPont Fabros (DFT) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX), starting with COR today.

The CoreSite Portfolio

CoreSite, founded in 2011, is a Denver-based REIT with 20 operational data centers located in eight top U.S. telecommunications markets. Its facilities are located in some of the largest and fastest-growing markets in terms of data center demand - Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City, San Francisco (Silicon Valley), Denver, Boston, New York, Miami, and Northern Virginia. COR’s customers can reach 20% of the U.S. population and 27% of U.S. GDP generators with performance-sensitive applications and products across our 8 markets.

COR has a simple model focused on providing secure, reliable, high-performance data center solutions supported by industry-leading customer service. COR's high-performance data center properties are centralized to support the rapid and efficient access to technology partners.

Here's a snapshot of COR's enterprise (50%), network (20%) and cloud community solutions (30%):

Although COR is smaller than the peers, the company has a diverse portfolio of tenants - no one tenant pays more than 6.9% in rent, and the top 10 tenants account for under 33% of annualized rent:

One example of COR's diverse ecosystem is its campus located at One Wilshire in Los Angeles. The facility houses ~240 networks, 110+ cloud providers, and +150 content providers. This entertainment and gaming ecosystem is connected using more than 2,000 cross connections.

COR has over 375 networks and 300+ cloud/IT service provider across the portfolio with access to leading peering exchanges, including COR’s Any2Exchange® for Internet peering. COR customers also have access to multiple cloud services such as AWS Direct Connect, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute and SoftLayer Direct Link (in all eight markets). More than 75% of U.S. businesses are covered within five milliseconds from COR’s facilities.

The Balance Sheet

Turning to the balance sheet, as of Q4-16, COR’s ratio of net principal debt to Q4 annualized adjusted EBITDA was 2.8x, and including preferred stock, the ratio was 3.3x (in line with the Q3 level and below the stated target ratio of approximately 4x).

Including preferred stock, the year-end level correlates to incremental debt capacity of approximately $165 million, based upon Q4 annualized adjusted EBITDA.

COR expects to add incremental debt financing during the first half of 2017 to increase liquidity and extend term on existing debt drawn on the credit facility.

Timing, pricing and the type of debt are dependent on market conditions and COR has targeted a total issuance amount of $150 million to $250 million, which will be used to pay down the credit facility and fund development, with the intent of maintaining a healthy balance between both fixed and variable price debt.

This anticipated debt issuance is included in 2017 guidance:

COR has a balanced debt maturity profile with no debt due until 2019 with no secured borrowings. Unlike DLR (rated BBB) and CONE (rated BB+), COR is not rated by S&P and I suspect that the company will soon be large enough to obtain investment grade ratings in order to obtain lower cost unsecured borrowing.

The Latest Earnings Results

COR finished the year strongly reporting record levels of Q4-16 revenues, FFO per share and cash flow while continuing to grow, expand and improve across the organization.

COR also executed on its strategic priorities in Q4 by completing the development of its largest multi-tenant data center, acquiring extensive capacity for future growth and attracting numerous key customers to the data center communities.

Compared to Q4-15, COR reported 33% growth in FFO per share driven by 22% growth in revenue and 27% growth in adjusted EBITDA. Q4-16 FFO was $1.06 per diluted share in unit, an increase of 17.8% on a sequential quarter basis and 32.5% increase year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA OF $16.6 million increased 16.3% on a sequential quarter basis and 27.1% over the same quarter last year. COR’s adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 240 basis points year-over-year in the fourth quarter to a record level of 54.9% and expanded 200 bps to 53% for the full-year 2016.

As it relates to COR’s reported AFFO results in the quarter, the company had a significant increase in straight-line rent which was $5.4 million in Q4-16. This increase relates to contractual rent relief adjustments resulting from the modestly delayed delivery of SV7. COR expects straight-line rent to return to normalized levels in Q1-17.

As it relates to COR’s dividend, during Q4-16 the company announced an increase in the dividend to $0.80 per share on a quarterly basis or $3.20 per share on an annual basis. This correlates to a 51% increase over the prior year dividend rate and is in line with the company’s AFFO growth of 46% in 2016.

COR modestly increased its dividend payout ratio to 74% of FFO based on the mid-point of the 2017 guidance.

Wish I Had The Foresight To Buy CoreSite

As I explained above, I already own DLR, CONE and QTS, and I am looking to increase my exposure in the Data Center REIT sector. I currently have ~7.7% invested in Data Center REITs, with DLR being the largest holding representing 4.5% of the portfolio.

Based on my research, COR appears to be an excellent candidate, especially the historical returns (since 12-31-13).

More recently, since 12-31-16, COR has also outperformed:

I am especially attracted to COR’s strong FFO/share performance and potential growth forecasted in 2017 and 2018.

As you can see, COR is forecasted to grow FFO/share by an average of 14% in 2017 and 2018 (better than the peers). Here’s a snapshot of COR’s dividend growth history:

Again, COR has record dividend growth, suggesting that this Data Center REIT should continue to outperform in 2017.

Let’s examine the valuation metrics, starting with the dividend yield:

I know, it’s hard to stomach a 3.5% dividend yield, but there are obviously no bargains in the Data Center REIT sector. Let’s now examine the P/FFO multiple for COR and the peers:

Again, I see no margin of safety, which means that I must continue to shop. I wish I would have had the foresight to buy CoreSite.

Note that in a previous article (on September 8, 2015) I suggested the COR was priced for perfection and I recommended waiting on a pullback. I concluded that article by explaining “that the only thing wrong with COR was the price.” That’s my same conclusion now….shares have returned over 85% since my last article…

Sources: FAST Graph and COR Investor Presentation.

Other REITs mentioned: DFT, EQIX.

