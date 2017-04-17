CVS Health: Look Past The Negativity

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) is a one of a kind integrated healthcare company selling at a bargain price today due to lost business and fears over its in-house PBM Caremark. Patient investors will benefit over the long-term owning this name as macro trends benefit the industry and CVS leverages its scale to drive strong shareholder returns and significant cash generation.

Many people think of CVS as a direct competitor to key rival Walgreens Boots Alliance (NYSE:WBA). This is true, but the company is also a competitor of Express Scripts (NYSE:ESRX) and UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH). The PBM portion of the business is often glazed over, but it has the higher margins and has driven the strongest growth in the recent past. CVS now operates nearly 10,000 drugstores, including the ~1,600 picked up in Target (NYSE:TGT) locations from their recent acquisition. The company also operates 1,139 Minute Clinics, which are located primarily within its stores.

Source: Company Presentation

The integrated model puts CVS in a league of its own. Between the PBM in Caremark, the pharmacy retail footprint, Minute Clinics, and Omnicare, CVS has positioned itself to be a one stop shop for patient's healthcare needs. The retail stores provide convenience for those living near them, where they can pick up essentials while getting prescriptions filled. If they don't live near a location, the mail-order pharmacy will send the prescription straight to their house. CVS continues to launch programs to keep its patients engaged up and down the care continuum.

Source: Annual Report

It has been well documented that CVS expects to lose 40 million prescriptions this year due to the loss of major clients Tricare and Prime Therapeutics to Walgreens. This has sent shares down to levels not seen since 2014 on a strong and sustained sell-off, which has mostly leveled off now leaving shares today ~30% off of their highs. With all of this lost business, why would I be interested in purchasing shares? Well, for one thing, the company was much less attractive valuation-wise before the sell-off, but I believe that it has now more than priced in the issues inherent in investing in the name today. Secondly, strength in other segments will likely pick up the slack for CVS, and results won't stay down for long. The doom and gloom will clear, and the patient long-term investors will get paid for waiting.

Source: Company Presentation

2016 was a good year for CVS, with strong growth in profitability and overall revenues. Operating profits are expected to drop off 2.5-5.25% next year, but revenues are still expected to gain moderately with mostly flat earnings YOY. This is not quite the doom and gloom scenario painted by some on Wall Street. The company drove double digit growth in 2016, even as the share price tanked, pushing the P/E ratio down to 12.2X forward earnings. For a company that has driven EPS growth north of 13% per year over the last 5 years, that seems to be an overreaction to bad news. Segments of CVS were still able to find strong growth in 2016, and will likely do so again in 2017. That's one of the strengths of a diversified health-care company like CVS.

Source: Company Presentation

Source: Avalere Health LLC

Don't feel bad if you haven't been following the talk about PBMs. What they actually do is sometimes a little murky, and there is a lot of rhetoric on both sides. Pharmacy Benefits Managers (PBMs) act as the middleman between the drug manufacturers, the insurance companies, and the pharmacies. They negotiate pricing and in some cases decide which drugs will most benefit the end-patient based on many different factors. The larger PBMs can grant massive exposure to the drug by bringing it onboard, which benefits the manufacturer. The manufacturer may grant rebates or discounts based on this, which the PBM will take a cut on to pay for its services. This isn't how every transaction is set up, as these deals are largely individual to the PBMs clients. However, it is a rough overview of how the process takes place.

From my previous article on CVS competitor ESRX:

One of the commonly cited issues related to the PBMs is the lack of transparency. Profit margins are very low, but it's common for revenue to be booked on drugs which were never in-hand for the company, but only negotiated for. It is murky, because some drugs go through mail-order services and are actually sold directly. This lack of transparency has led many to question whether PBMs are actually taking a much larger cut than what would be constituted as 'fair,' which would be a contributor to higher drug costs. Although the company line is always that PBMs drive value and lower prices for the customers, without additional color on the issue they can continue to be considered part of the problem. Because of this, legislators are attempting to force the companies into providing additional disclosures regarding rebates. As for the PBMs, the fear is that additional disclosure could harm the ability to negotiate for the lowest possible price. It will be interesting to see how it plays out, and the future of the industry as it stands today is not certain.

CVS has shown in company materials that its clients have access to exact numbers regarding fees and rebates. I would expect no less from these paying customers of Caremark's services. However, drug prices are a continued problem in America, and until PBMs prove that they aren't price gouging, they will continue to be blamed for doing it.

Source: Company Presentation

Looking forward, Caremark is expected to generate strong revenue growth this year with a flat to slightly negative profit margin which will drive 6.5% - 9.5% bottom line growth. The company carries a 97% client retention rate, and net new business looking forward to this year will be a healthy $4.4B. Management projects this will drive over 29M new prescriptions through CVS channels this year.

Caremark continues to take market share, with over 50% of the available market of clients changing PBMs this last year coming over to them. The scale advantages are huge in this industry. As I mentioned above, it pays for PBMs to be able to drive exposure for the drug manufacturers. Well, as a premier PBM, Caremark is able to drive the lowest costs from these manufacturers. This advantage directly translates to the bottom line as the margin grows on the rebates. Maintenance Choice is a program that allows plan members to receive 90-day prescriptions in the mail or by picking them up in store. It also offers same-day delivery, often within 2-3 hours to the house or workplace. This initiative improves overall convenience and customer satisfaction, which has translated to the top line as mail choice claims grew by 4.4% last year. Convenience is paramount today, and Maintenance Choice is a strong push in that direction for Caremark.

Caremark was the first PBM to exclude high-cost drugs from its formulary, and it adopted the less expensive clinical equivalents instead, which delivered on the promise to lower costs for its clients. Like I discussed in my article on ESRX, CVS claims to have helped reduce client costs from an unmanaged gross trend of 11.8% to a managed trend of 3.3% YTD. Company materials show that every dollar invested in PBM services returned $6 in savings for CVS clients and members.

Without complete governmental control of drug prices, someone has to fill the shoes of the PBM. Whether that is the health insurance company (some do have in-house PBMs) or companies like CVS Caremark, the PBM plays a pivotal role in moderating costs throughout the system.

Source: Company Presentation

Source: Company Presentation

On the retail side, most metrics are expected to be down for the most part this year with the exception of same store adjusted prescriptions, which should be flat to up 1%. 2016 saw 12.6% revenue growth on the acquisition of the Target pharmacies and new store growth. Additionally, Omnicare's LTC business because accretive and front store same store sales declined 1.5% due to softer customer traffic.

However, pharmacy same store sales was a bright spot, with 3.2% same store sales growth, impacted by a growth in prescriptions. This drove an overall same store sales growth of 1.9%. Looking forward, the loss of Tricare and Prime Therapeutics business will be felt this year. 40 million prescriptions represents ~4% of the over 1B prescriptions that CVS now fills every year. It is doubtful that CVS will be able to fully fill the gap left by this lost business, which is borne out by the weak guidance. However, as mentioned above, the PBM side has continued to take market share which should offset some of these losses.

CVS has been working to leverage its digital offerings to make the shopping experience better for its customers. CVS Curbside follows what many grocery stores have been doing, allowing customers to order online and have the purchases delivered to the car. This is significant for customers with mobility issues, considering that this is a pharmacy and drugstore. Adding to that convenience, the CVS app now offers CVS Pay, allowing customers to pay for front store items with a quick scan. These digital improvements continue to drive customer loyalty and retention, as convenience remains one of the top drivers of retail sales.

Store brands remain a focus area for the company, with 1.6% growth in the most recent quarter, and CVS has continued to expand the health and beauty section of the stores in an effort to expand margins. CVS also carries one of the most successful customer loyalty programs in the country. The ExtraCare loyalty program has ~70 million active cardholders, and uses this to leverage customer insights to launch personalized digital circulars and tailor merchandise mix.

The retail side of the business isn't likely to set the world on fire in terms of growth. However, CVS continues to pursue initiatives that bring customers into the stores, and the retail footprint is a strong benefit to the other portions of its business.

Source: Company Presentation

MinuteClinics have expanded to encompass a significant portion of the country. These clinics represent a strong growth opportunity, as they are often much cheaper than other avenues of care, like the emergency room. With prices up to 80% cheaper than the alternative and the convenience of having it down the road, the clinics have garnered a 95% customer satisfaction rating.

More than 27 million patients have been seen so far, and CVS has offered for Caremark plan members (~4M) to receive reduced or zero co-pays through the MinuteClinic Savings Strategy program. Additionally, the company recently partnered with the Department of Veteran Affairs to expand access in Northern California, which could be a strong start to future partnerships. With all of the question marks surrounding health insurance and health care costs, MinuteClinic is a great strategy for CVS going forward. Affordable, accessible healthcare in convenient locations is a business that will continue to drive strong growth as it expands across the country.

Source: Company Presentation

Another strong growth opportunity lies in the senior market and Omnicare. It is well documented that the population in America is aging, which will provide a tailwind to much of the healthcare sector over the coming years. Healthcare expenditure recently surpassed $2 trillion and represents a whopping 16% of GDP. It has been projected by the Congressional Budget Office that this number could climb to 25% by 2025. Much of this growth comes from the baby boomers reaching retirement age. Omnicare is specifically designed to serve skilled nursing facilities, and it dispenses ~100 million prescriptions per year. With over 1 million patients and growing, Omnicare will continue to become a more significant part of the business. Omnicare will benefit from having 77% of its customers living within 3 miles of a CVS retail location, which can allow rapid prescription fills in a pinch. I would expect this to be one of the strongest growing areas of the company going forward, driving strong returns off of this acquisition.

CVS Free Cash Flow (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

CVS has repurchased a significant portion of its own company over time. Total shareholder yield has been healthy over the last several years, as the dividend has continued growing and buybacks have reduced the share count. Free cash flow has been moving in the right direction, as well. Dividends represented less than a quarter of free cash flow last year, allowing for plenty of breathing room to continue growth and debt paydown.

CVS Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Annual) data by YCharts

Source: Company Presentation

CVS picked up a decent amount of debt from its 2 recent acquisitions. Long-term debt today stands at ~$26.4B, with the maturities laddered out all the way to 2045. Looking at the free cash flow generation, debt is not an issue for CVS and is unlikely to inhibit any operations. Additionally, the acquisitions should provide a strong growth runway for the company going forward, which will make the debt load worthwhile. CVS generated a ROIC of 17% last year, showing strong stewardship of capital by management.

The dividend has been hiked for 14 consecutive years, with the most recent increase being announced for 18% to $2 per share annually. The dividend growth has been outstanding, and with the recent price decline, the company is now yielding ~2.6%. This is significantly above its long-term average in the 1-2% range. The company targets a long-term payout ratio around 35%, which it is currently sitting at today. Therefore, dividend growth will likely slow down somewhat closer to earnings growth.

Source: FASTGraphs.com

CVS is now trading well below its trend line of 16.5X earnings. At 13.3X today, the company looks to be fairly undervalued. I am a buyer under $95, which has given plenty of time to build a position this last year. The loss of prescription business and fears over the PBM business model will likely abate over the medium term, which should provide a strong rebound to the share price.

Source: FASTGraphs.com

Looking at the estimate graph, an investment today could yield nearly 18% annualized on a return to its long-term valuation in concert with analyst expectations for growth. Notice the level off this year, followed by continued growth following that. I think that is exactly what we are seeing here, a hiccup in the long-term growth story which provides patient long-term shareholders a great opportunity to purchase one of the leading integrated healthcare companies on the cheap.

If you liked this article and would like to read more like it, please click the "Follow" button next to my picture at the top and select Real-time alerts. Thanks for reading and please leave a comment below.

Financial statistics were sourced from Morningstar, with the charts and tables created by the author, unless otherwise stated. This article is for informational purposes only and represents the author's own opinions. It is not a formal recommendation to buy or sell any stock, as the author is not a registered investment advisor. Please do your own due diligence and/or consult a financial professional prior to making investment decisions. All investments carry risk, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.