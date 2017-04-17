It's Time To Cash In My Lexington Realty Chips

I am cashing in most of my shares in Lexington Realty Trust.

The payout ratio is not high, but I am somewhat concerned because Lexington Realty owns a large number of office buildings.

It's important to consider the REIT's office exposure when comparing the valuation metrics.

Could this pullback suggest the end of the run-up for Lexington Realty Trust?

In 2008, Vornado Realty (NYSE:VNO) announced it had agreed to purchase 8.0 million common shares (out of a block of 18.7 million being sold) of Lexington Realty (NYSE:LXP) for $5.60 per share.

These shares were previously held by an affiliate of Apollo Real Estate Advisors III, L.P. VNO had previously acquired shares in 2006, and so, the total investment VNO has in LXP is around 18.5 million shares.

As of December 31, 2016, VNO's Fair Value in LXP was $199.465 million. That translates into an unrealized gain of $126.9 million (GAAP cost is $72.549 million). (Source)

On January 15, 2016, I suggested that VNO should "double down" on shares in LXP and "increase its stake by another $140 million". I explained that:

"By doing so, Mr. Market will gain confidence in LXP's evolutionary business model and provide the company with a foundation to begin growing its valuation.



In the past, VNO has acquired a number of businesses that were not within its circle of confidence. Toys-R-Us, J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP), and other non-core holdings were big bets that did not payoff and much of the red ink was due to VNO's complexity risk that resulted in big losses."

As illustrated below, LXP shares have performed well. Since my article last year, the price (of the shares) is up 43% (compared with VNO shares, which have increased by 9.4%).

Compared to its peer group (below), LXP has also performed well (since December 31, 2015):

However, YTD, LXP has underperformed the peer group:

Could this pullback suggest the end of the run-up for LXP? Or perhaps the lackluster performance year-to-date indicate that the stock is simply taking a breather after the exceptional performance in 2016? It's time to take a deeper dive...

A Unique Player In The Net Lease REIT Space

LXP was founded in 1973 and went public in 1993 (24 years ago). While the majority of the company's properties are free-standing buildings, a few of the buildings (3.8% of ABR) are multi-tenant. It owns a diversified portfolio of 193 properties across 43.3 million square feet in 40 U.S. states.

Up until 2008 (the Great Recession), LXP was considered a "diversified" REIT that invested in a variety of property sectors (office, industrial, retail, etc.), and after the financial crisis (that included a dividend cut), it decided to commence a transformation into a more defensive Net Lease REIT.

While LXP is considered a "Net Lease" REIT, the company actually owns a diverse number of buildings, ranging from office (52.9%) and industrial (39.7%) to multi-tenant (3.8%) - almost all of the properties are "net-leased".

Over the last several years, LXP has evolved from a more defensive business model by reducing exposure in retail and multi-tenant. Here's a snapshot of the company's revenue sources in 2013 and 2016 (Office exposure has declined from 61.3% to 52.9%):

In addition, the company has transformed into a more traditional net lease REIT by acquiring longer-term leased buildings with strong tenants. More than half of its top 10 tenants are investment-grade rated. As you can see, FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is one of the largest tenants, with 2 buildings that generate around 3.6% of LXP's revenues.

LXP is also diversified geographically, as illustrated below:

In addition, the REIT is diversified across industries:

Here's a snapshot of LXP's office exposure compared with that of the peer group:

Note: It's important to consider LXP's office exposure when comparing the valuation metrics at the end of this article. There is more risk in owning office buildings, as the buildings require more capex when a tenant vacates.

Lexington's Lease Transformation

LXP's weighted average lease term at the end of the quarter was 8.6 years. This has come down from the previous quarter, mostly due to the company's New York City land sale.

Following the sale, industrial revenue now makes up approximately 39.7% of the overall portfolio, up from 31% last quarter. LXP continues to concentrate on managing down its shorter-term leases and expects its weighted average lease term to grow moving forward as longer lease build-to-suit properties are completed and new purchases come into the portfolio.

The company's lease expirations remain well staggered, with about 76% of revenue from leases with built-in escalations (62.4% have annual rent increases).

Over 63% of LXP's leases have over 10 years of term remaining:

In other words, the lease revenue is much more predictable than it was prior to the last recession. The company has transformed its portfolio by reducing multi-tenant exposure and focusing on longer-term "bond-like" leases. This should provide it with much more predictable sources of income (37% of tenant revenue is investment grade rated):

Note: As noted, LXP has over 50% of the portfolio leased to office tenants. The percentage of investment grade-rated tenants is 37%. There is more risk in owning office buildings, as the buildings require more capex when a tenant vacates.

Lexington's Balance Sheet Transformation

LXP ended the year in an exceptionally strong position. As of Q4-16, the company had $180 million from the balance sheet, including cash classified as restricted. The cash balance is primarily a result of timing of property sales and restricted cash balances related to money held as lender escrows, including to fund the construction of the Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) build-to-suit.

As of Q4-16, the company had $1.9 billion of consolidated debt outstanding, which had a weighted average interest rate of 4.1%, of which 100% is currently at fixed rates, including debt currently covered by interest rate swaps agreements.

LXP's $129.1 million of 6.8% trust preferred securities will converge on attractive rate of three-month LIBOR plus 170 basis points in May 2017.

Fixed charge coverage at the end of Q6-16 was approximately 2.6x, and net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA was approximately 5.2x. At the end of the year, LXP had approximately $62.7 million of non-recourse balloon mortgage payments, with an average interest rate of 6% coming due in 2017, of which $22.1 million represents mortgages currently in default.

The unencumbered asset base was approximately $3.3 billion, or 73.5% of NOI, as of December 31, 2016.

LXP has been replacing shorter-term debt with longer-term fixed-rate debt, which included $254.7 million of secured debt with a weighted average interest rate of 4.3% and a weighted average term to maturity of 19 years. During 2016, the REIT retired $374.1 million of secured debt and repaid $177 million of borrowing outstanding on its $400 million revolving credit facility.

In June 2016, Fitch Ratings affirmed LXP's long-term issuer default rating and senior unsecured note rating at BBB. The company's capital recycling effort to offload noncore and underperforming properties while funding build-to-suit development projects and forward acquisition commitments are likely to improve its asset quality in the next several years, Fitch added.

The rating agency, however, cited Lexington's exposure to single-tenant offices, weaker liquidity position and "still developing" unsecured bond market access as among its credit concerns. LXP's ratings outlook is stable, which Fitch said is based on its expectations for the company to operate within its targeted metrics over the ratings horizon and for the issuer to have adequate capacity to address possible tenant credit concerns.

Back to Business

Over the past 12 months, LXP has enhanced and simplified its portfolio through focusing on investment activities and on industrial properties. The company also successfully completed its 2016 dispositions program by selling $663 million (in 2016):

Dispositions for Q4-16 consisted of 9 office properties which totaled $87.1 million. LXP approached the high end of its 2016 dispositions guidance of $600-700 million with pricing coming in better than the initial estimated cash cap rate range of 5.75-6.5%.

Subsequent to the end of Q4-16, LXP sold $89 million of assets at average GAAP and cash cap rates of 10% and 10.2% respectively. These sales were a mix of non-core assets consisting of one retail property, one industrial property, one vacant building and three office assets.

In addition, the REIT sold its position in a non-consolidated property and collected approximately $15 million. Including the subsequent property dispositions, it expects to sell approximately $250-300 million of properties in 2017 at average GAAP and cash cap rates in the range of 7.8-8.3% and 8.4-8.9% respectively.

While cap rate ranges will be higher for dispositions in 2017 compared to 2016, LXP views the 2016 and 2017 disposition plan as a combined plan within its overall business strategy. Dispositions will include a mix of multi-tenant and vacant office buildings with short-term leases and other single-tenant assets.

LXP said its goal is to continue reworking its office footprint so that the office leasing opportunities are concentrated in fewer markets, and to ultimately have a better revenue balance between office and industrial assets.

During the quarter, the company acquired two industrial properties for $98 million, which includes the 770,000-square foot Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Distribution facility and a 188,000-square foot freezer facility leased to Aryzta (the largest manufacturer of frozen pizzas in North America).

LXP also completed the majority of the Dow Chemical office build-to-suit in the fourth quarter for $78 million, and subsequently, completed the remaining building in early 2017.

Current 2017 investment commitments combined with the most recent acquisitions and properties under contract are approximately $300 million at average GAAP and cash cap rates of 8.6% and 7.3% respectively.

Accordingly, as LXP builds its investment pipeline, the company expects there will be a mix of 15- to 20-year leases, coupled with some shorter-term leases typically of 7 to 10 years in duration in warehouse and distribution properties. Will Elgin, CEO, explained on a recent earnings call:

"Investment activity has been and we expect will continue to be more focused on the industrial sector. While these assets tend to generate less current yields in build-to-suit office, we believe fundamentals are solid and we are very interested in adding high quality properties in strong industrial markets to the portfolio."

Latest Earnings Results

LXP's gross revenues for Q4-16 was $95.3 million, compared with gross revenues of $106.6 million for the same time period in 2015. Gross revenues for the year ended 2016 total $429.5 million, compared to $430.8 million for the same time period in 2015. The decreases in both periods are primarily attributable to the sale of properties, including the New York City land investments offset by acquisitions.

Net income attributable to common shareholders for Q4-16 was $0.06 per diluted common share, or $14.4 million, compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $0.14 per diluted common share, or $33.2 million, for the same time period in 2015.

LXP recognized approximately $24 million of impairment charges during the fourth quarter of 2016, primarily related to a tenant lease termination in Rock Hill, South Carolina, in connection with the liquidation.

The company's 2017 guidance for net income attributable to common shareholders is expected to be within a range of $0.64-0.67 per fully diluted common share.

Adjusted company FFO for Q4-16 was approximately $59.7 million, or $0.24 per diluted common share, compared to $69.6 million, or $0.29 per diluted common share, in the same time period in 2015. The decrease was primarily attributable to the sale of the New York City land investment and other dispositions.

For the year ended December 31, 2016, LXP generated adjusted company FFO of $277.7 million, or $1.14 per diluted common share, compared to $268 million, or $1.10 per diluted common share, in 2015. The increase was primarily related to the net impact of acquisitions and dispositions and the treatment of the $7.7 million lease termination payment previously mentioned.

It provided initial 2017 adjusted company FFO guidance in the range of $0.94-0.98 per diluted common share. The decrease from 2016 adjusted company FFO is primarily a result of a 2016 sales of New York City land investments, the timing volume and cap rates of acquisitions and dispositions, occupancy, and the treatment of the $7.7 million lease termination payment.

The land investments contribute $0.11 per diluted common share to 2016 adjusted company FFO, due primarily to the straight lining of rent over the 99-year lease term, and the lease termination payment contributed $0.03 per diluted common share.

Now What?

We have now reviewed the REIT's latest results, and I am pleased with the performance; however, I was a little taken back by the bankruptcy of one of its tenants ($1.4 million of GAAP income in 2016) in South Carolina. The CEO said it "wasn't expected, the company just ran into cash problems with reimbursements from the government and liquidated".

LXP is fairly diversified, so the company should not have an issue paying its dividend. However, it's important to recognize that it does not have the same percentage of investment grade-rated tenants in its portfolio, so there is more retention risk than most net lease peers.

Now let's examine LXP's dividend yield compared to that of the peer group:

As you can see (above), it does have an above-average dividend yield, and the company's P/FFO multiple also screens cheap:

As noted above, LXP does have more office exposure than the notable peer group. Here's how its FFO growth compares with that of peers:

As you can see, LXP consensus suggests the company will see reduced FFO/share in 2017 of -13% (the worst forecast in the peer group). But in 2018, it is expected to generate modest 1% growth. Let's compare the payout ratio for LXP and its peers:

As you see, the payout ratio is not high, but I am somewhat concerned because LXP owns a large number of office buildings (that require more cap-ex). This is something to monitor, and again, this should be considered when comparing the REIT to the peer group.

I decided it would be interesting to compare LXP's FFO consensus FFO growth with a few "pure play" office REITs like Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV), Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA), and Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Clearly, OFC does not have the same growth forecasted as DEA (~10% in 2017 and 8% in 2018) and OFC (~12% in 2018). Here's how the payout ratio compares to this peer group:

As you can see below, we don't see the same "margin of safety" with LXP as we saw a year or so ago. While the company has been successful with its recycling platform, the payout ratio has become tighter, and the potential for dividend growth is less exciting. LXP is forecasted to grow modestly, but the extreme office exposure and tight payout ratio suggests it may have lost some of its sizzle.

The Bottom Line

I am cashing in most of my shares in LXP and redeploying capital into Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT). While LXP's divided is safe, I believe GPT, STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR), and W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) enjoy better growth potential and opportunity for outsize total returns.

