Cliffs: Mother Of All Stocks

I expect to get a great entry in this stock over the next few months.

Last week, the US military dropped the GBU-43/B on ISIS positions in Afghanistan. This so called 'Mother Of All Bombs' seems to get the job done after assessing the situation of the battlefield.

The switch to the stock market might be far-fetched and a bit misplaced. However, since the bomb only hit ISIS positions without civilian casualties, I think we can say that Cliffs Natural Resources CLF could be the 'Mother Of All Stocks' without entering politically incorrect territory.

Source: Mesco

Used under the right circumstances, you can make a homerun with this stock. However, it can also do some serious damage to one's portfolio under certain conditions. Let me give you a few numbers.

The stock rallied 450% from 2006 until the pre-recession peak. The recession pushed the stock 86% lower after which it rallied 550% until peaking again in 2011. The 2011-2015 decline erased 99% from the miner's market cap. The period between the first quarter of 2016 and the first quarter of 2017 added a stunning 570%. At this point, we are already 40% below this Q1/2017 peak.

I'm not saying anything groundbreaking when I say that this is not your buy and hold dividend stock. Especially because the stock doesn't pay any dividends. It simply is a macro vehicle and it should be treated as such.

On the second of January 2017, I wrote an article about buying Cliffs and its peers on dips.

Article: Buying Cliffs Natural Resources And Peers On Dips

Since then, the stock rallied roughly 40% to peak in the third week of February. At this point, the stock is down 40% to 7.12 USD. I did buy Cliffs for a short trade in January, but it would be a lie if I said that I made a killing. I was too focused on the macro stocks I already owned and didn't find the best entries and exits.

Anyhow, the current price chart looks devastating: the stock has broken below key support levels to crush everything in its path.

The entire mining and steel industry is suffering after primary metals (PowerShares DB Base Metals ETF DBB) peaked in March as you can see below.

The biggest reason why this stock gets slaughtered during commodity corrections is the fact that the stock is at the very beginning of the supply chain. These companies feel most of the pain once the economy slows. On the other hand, these companies also benefit the most during bullish times as you can see in my breakdown of recent returns at the start of this article.

Another reason why this stock gives you a ton of volatility can be seen when looking at the graph below. The graph shows you the stock price and the level of short interest. Around 5% of traders were short the stock after the recession until the commodity peak started pulling the stock lower. Short interest quickly jumped to more than 50% in 2015. This is also the reason for the quick recovery in 2016. 'Everyone' was short the stock which led to serious buying panic once the stock started accelerating.

Regardless of the price trends discussed on this article so far, let's look at the production of iron and steel products and the new orders situation. The US production trends remain key since Cliffs produces roughly 80% of its production for the US market. On a side note: that's also why this is the stock to trade Trump's policies.

Industrial production grew at 3.6% in February which is half the growth rate of January and December. Note that the leading ISM manufacturing index is suggesting higher production. This means that it is very likely to see more than 10% growth in March.

The same goes for new orders. New orders seem to be sticking to the 0% growth line like a magnet to a piece of metal. However, orders are up 6.1% in February. This is much higher than the 3.4% contraction in January and about the same as the 6.5% growth in December. Similar to production growth, we are still waiting to see more than 10% new orders growth.

Regardless of the higher production/orders expectations, we see that Cliffs is already pricing in lower growth. The stock is currently disconnecting from the leading ISM manufacturing index.

Is it only due to lower commodities or are we seeing another problem?

One of the things I briefly mentioned in this article is the high dependence of the US economy. This means two things. The first one is the high competition of Chinese iron ore producers and the second problem(s) are Trump's 'America first' policies.

As of February, we see that domestic iron ore production accounted for 75% versus 25% import according to Market Realist. The goal is to get imports down to 20%. This would increase Cliffs' market share and stimulate the US primary metals industry.

In addition to that, the newly elected president promised to start a massive infrastructure plan. This of course is one of the biggest tailwinds for the steel business besides an accelerating economy.

Roughly 40% of all steel is produced for the construction industry according to the American Iron and Steel Institute. One of the problems, if not THE biggest problem, is the fact that Trump did not get his health care plan passed. This means:

less savings for the big infrastructure and tax plan and ...

... a delay since he mentioned to put health care first.

Conclusion

The current situation is as follows: industrial production and new orders are likely to grow further in March and April according to leading economic data. However, the problem is that Cliffs is starting to price in future events (which makes obviously sense). Trump's capital intensive plans like a tax cut and an infrastructure plan are likely to be delayed and smaller than expected. This is a huge blow to the stocks that exploded after the election on the hopes of these policies.

Traders are shorting Cliffs again and the stock is already 40% lower compared to February. This stock shows once again that it is the best and most volatile macro tool one can trade. That's why I jokingly call it 'Mother Of All Stocks'

I am not holding the stock. The only mining stock I'm holding is Freeport McMoRan FCX. Note that I am not predicting another growth slowing trend. I still believe that the health care bill is going to be passed. Yes, this may take a while, but it will be worth the time. Trump is not going to let go of his infrastructure and tax plan. Especially not since it seems that the hard base of Trump's support is getting some cracks after the attack on Syria and the possibility that Bannon is going to get fired (I'm not predicting anything, just observing).

Trump will get this infrastructure plan passed. Probably later than sooner, but it will be done. If this gets done during a period of growth acceleration we are going to get a massive Cliffs stock price rally. That's why I am closely watching the GOP's progress and the state of the economy. Cliffs is on my watchlist to be traded once the stock has bottomed. However, at this point I don't see an interesting risk/reward ratio.

Many thanks for reading my article. Please leave a comment below if you have questions, remarks or a different opinion. You can also send me a direct message or an email. Also make sure to always follow your own risk management. Good luck!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.