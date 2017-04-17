My favorite energy stock is a REIT named Hannon Armstrong. It provides exposure to the sustainable energy segment and trades at a compelling valuation relative to its growth potential.

The sustainable energy segment of the sector is expected to grow at an above average rate in the long run.

Most investors are invested in the energy sector one way or another.

When you think of the energy sector, the first names that come to your mind are probably Exxon (NYSE:XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) or even BP (NYSE:BP). While these are all fine corporations, the issue that I see in them is that they have all gotten so large that it has become very difficult for them to achieve material growth. Moving the needle is significantly more difficult when you have a market cap over $100 billion than when you are a smaller firm. Scale brings many advantages in this business, but if you are looking for above average growth, these traditional energy stock may not be the best option. Moreover, their exposure to the sustainable energy segment of the sector remains minor compared to their higher exposure to the oil and gas markets.

Since it is widely anticipated that sustainable energy will play a growing role among large economies in the future, it is a likely to be a sector with higher growth prospects. The problem with the firms active in this space is that often tend to be speculative with inconsistent cash flow and/or high relative valuations.

I have however identified one sustainable energy company that combines cash flow stability with high growth prospect. This specific firm is Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI), a REIT that specialize in the financing of sustainable energy projects. As a result, the firm earns a consistent cash flow from loans that it makes and has high growth potential as evidenced by the high demand for financing in this sector.

The REIT structure is more commonly used by commercial real estate investment firms as it eliminates taxes on the corporate level and often permits to access capital at a lower cost. HASI is the only "sustainable energy" REIT that I know and it is very unique in this sense.

The primary investment targets of HASI include the 3 following asset classes:

Source: HASI Investor Presentation

Since its IPO in 2013, HASI has focused on providing preferred or senior level capital to established sponsors including high credit obligators, such as U.S. federal, state and local governments as well as large public corporations and private developers, for assets that generate long-term recurring cash flows. HASI is hence in the business of earning spreads: it raises equity and debt to then make loans and hopefully earn an excess return over its weighted average cost of capital. In this sense, the REIT structure of the firm is a large competitive advantage over any potential rival. It allows HASI to access capital at below average cost and earn higher than usual spreads.

By following this strategy, HASI has managed to growth its core earnings (recurring) per share at a rate of 13% since 2014.

Source: HASI Investor Presentation

HASI benefits from strong relationships with a long list of large firms with high needs for this type of financing:

Source: HASI Investor Presentation

This results in very significant deal pipeline with over $2.5 billion of potential new loans and equity investments for the next 12 months alone. With a current market cap of approx. 1 billion, this makes a strong case for continued above average growth as the REIT does not seem to be missing demand for its product by any means.

Source: HASI Investor Presentation

The current portfolio is allocated 29% into wind investments, 40% solar, 30% efficiency and 1% sustainable infrastructure. Out of these investments, approximately 67% are fixed rate debt investments and the remaining 33% consists of equity investment and real estate.

The REIT uses modest leverage at 1.9x relative to most traditional banks, BCDs, and other mortgage REITs. The portfolio has a high credit quality and is well diversified with many different borrowers operating in different industries. The "preferred nature" of its returns (loans, preferred equity) greatly minimize commodity risk involved in the energy sector.

Finally, the returns on equity of its investments appear very attractive relative to the risk undertaken here. If HASI can sustain an average ROE of 10%, its spreads will remain substantial which should result in further high growth.

Source: HASI Investor Presentation

Impressive Recent Results and Large Deal Flow Indicate Continued High Growth

Core EPS grew by 15% in 2016 and HASI is expecting to grow its core earnings by another 10% this year. Dividends were also increased by another 10% in Q4 2016, suggesting that the management remains confident in the long run growth story of its business model. The growth remains high, but is slowing down due to the 12-month pipeline being composed of mostly efficiency assets which have lower spreads than other assets including solar and wind.

HASI continues to allocate capital aggressively as it closed $350 million in new deals in Q4 2016 alone, and a total of $1.1 billion for the full year 2016. Again, this is very significant when considering that the market cap of the REIT is only $1.1 billion. For the next 12 months, HASI has identified $2.5 billion worth of potential new deals: a great sign for future growth potential.

The employees of HASI own about 5% of the shares today - another indication of the management's confidence in further high growth.

Attractive Valuation and Yield Relative to Growth Prospects

HASI is today selling for about 15.8 times its forward core earnings and pays a 6.3% dividend yield, despite growing at a double-digit rate. It is difficult to determine what a more appropriate valuation multiple would be since HASI has no direct competitor; but it is clear that given the high growth and high dividend, the REIT appears to be undervalued. Especially since HASI operates in a high growth industry with generally higher valuations.

If the REIT manages to grow at 10% this year as it anticipates, this will result in a 16.3% total return assuming that the P/E remains constant.

Earning growth + dividend yield = 10% + 6.3% = 16.3%.

This range of expected return should only be associated with high risk investments - suggesting that HASI deserves a higher valuation. If you add to this some multiple expansion, the return could quickly get close to 20%.

So why is the valuation so compelling today? I see 2 main answers to this question. First off, there has been questions whether HASI should be allowed to continue to operate under the REIT structure. This idea was pushed by some activist short investors, but with little success. HASI does qualify as a REIT and even if it was to become to a normal corporation, this would have minor tax implications considering that HASI holds significant NOLs in its taxable REIT subsidiary.

The second reason for eventual undervaluation is the victory of Trump in the US presidential elections. The new president is not expected to greatly encourage new investments in the sector and has expressed his willingness to increase the production of other less sustainable energy sources. This does not however change the long-term transition towards sustainable energy and negatively affected less than 10% of HASI's deal pipeline.

I therefore believe that the sharp decline in the share price in late 2016 was a clear case of market overreaction. In fact, the stock has already started its recovery as evidenced by the below graph.

Source: Google Finance

Risk of Rising Interest Rates

While rising interest rates may negatively affect any REIT, the impact on HASI appears to be limited. HASI is today reducing its exposure to floating rate debt to only 15% and it has indicated that rising interest rates would likely lead to higher spreads on new assets.

Just like banks, HASI may hence also benefit from increasing interest rates.

Final Thoughts

HASI provides a great combination of growth and stability at a surprisingly high yield and low valuation. Trading at a 6.3% dividend yield, investors do not need much growth to get close to double digit returns assuming constant valuation multiples. Yet, HASI has a track record of double digit growth and the large deal flow indicates continued and sustainable high growth potential for years to come.

Lastly, HASI provides exposure to a sector that is almost certain to experience massive growth in the future. Sustainable energy is becoming more and more important and HASI is set to benefit from the new investments made into this sector. The REIT structure provides HASI a large competitive advantage, and the current spreads appear very appealing relative to the risk undertaken. This is why I believe HASI is set to outperform the broad energy sector in the long run.

As a final point, HASI is greatly helping to improve the environment. Whether you believe in global warming or not, it is satisfying to know that your investment is supporting a good cause. HASI's investments have led to an annual reduction of 155,228 metric tons of GHGs and this number is expected to keep on growing as HASI expands its loan portfolio:

Source: HASI Investor Presentation

Disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Readers are expected to conduct their own due diligence or seek advice from a qualified professional.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HASI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.