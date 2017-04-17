Unsustainable Dividend Growth At Kohl's

Kohl's dividend has increased by over 10% in six of the past seven years.

Clothing retailers have not had done well in 2017. JC Penny (NYSE:JCP) and Macy's (NYSE:M) have both announced numerous store closings. Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) may soon be heading towards bankruptcy. Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) however has again increased its dividend by 10%.

As I'll show in the paragraphs below, Kohl's double digit annual dividend increases are not sustainable. Investors long Kohl's due to their dividend increases should reconsider their position.

Kohl's Dividend History

Kohl's initiated a dividend in 2011. The chart below shows their annual dividend and the percentage increases.

Kohl's Dividend History Year Annual Dividend Increase 2017 $2.20 (estimated) 10% 2016 $2.00 10% 2015 $1.80 15% 2014 $1.56 11% 2013 $1.40 9.38% 2012 $1.28 28% 2011 $1.00 N/A

With the exception of 2013, Kohl's has increased its dividend annually by 10% or more every year.

For investors seeking dividend growth, how sustainable is Kohl's dividend? Can the company afford to continually increase the dividend by 10% annually?

Kohl's Operational Performance

The chart below shows selected financial data from Kohl's annual reports over the past four years. Each year shown below was a 52 week year.

2016 2015 2014 2013 Net Sales (millions) $18,686 $19,204 $19,023 $19,031 Comparable Store Sales Growth (2.7)% 1.0% 0% (1.3)% Sales Per Square Foot $224 $228 $226 $231 SGA (millions) $4,435 $4,452 $4,350 $4,313 Operating Income (millions) $1,183 $1,553 $1,689 $1,742 Net Income (millions) $556 $673 $867 $889

Over the past four years, while Kohl's increased its dividend from $1.56 to $2.20 (a 40% increase):

Net sales declined by $400 million ($19 billion to $18.6 billion)

Same store sales declined in two years and were flat for one year

Sales per square foot declined by 3%

Sales, General and Administrative expenses increased by 2%

Operating income declined by 32%

Net income declined by 37%

In addition to this poor operational performance, Kohl's merchandise mix has also deteriorated.

Kohl's sells three types of merchandise.

National name brands that are sold at many retailers. Prices for these brands are higher than exclusive and private brands but gross margins are lower.

Exclusive brands that are not owned by Kohl's but only sold at their stores. Prices are in between private and national brands as are gross margins.

Private brands that are owned by Kohl's and sold only through their channels. Prices are lower than national and exclusive brands but gross margins are higher.

Over the past three years, the sales mix for Kohl's has increased for low margin national brands while decreasing for higher margin private and exclusive brands.

Kohl's Sales Mix

To summarize, while Kohl's increased its dividend by 40%, operating and net income declined by over 30% and the company's sales mix skewed towards lower margin products.

The company's operational performance will not support continued annual dividend increases.

Share Repurchases

Similar to many companies, Kohl's has been continuously repurchasing shares over the past 4 years. While share repurchases make dividend increases easier (less shares outstanding), they are not sufficient for Kohl's.

The table below shows year over year changes in total dividend outlays and shares outstanding.

Kohl's Dividend Outlays Year Dividend Shares Outstanding Total Dividend Outlays 2016 $2.00 195 million $390 million 2015 $1.80 204 million $367 million 2014 $1.56 220 million $343 million 2013 $1.40 237 million $331 million

Over the past four years, while Kohl's has repurchased 42 million shares, the total dividend outlays have increased by $59 million. Share repurchases alone will not be sufficient for future dividend increases.

A second note about Kohl's share repurchases is the average price paid per share. The table below shows the total number of shares purchases each quarter since Q3 2014 and the average price paid per share.

Kohl's share price today is ~$40. The average price of share repurchased by the company over the past 2.5 years is ~$52. That's 25% higher.

Not only are Kohl's share buybacks insufficient to warrant future dividend increases but they are being repurchased at high prices.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kohl's history of double digit annual dividend increases is not sustainable. The company's operating performance continues to deteriorate, its share are being repurchased at high prices and total dividend outlays are increasing even while shares outstanding are decreasing.

Long term investors with a position in Kohl's due to their dividend need to consider whether it is time to sell.

