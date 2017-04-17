Weekly Oil Markets Recap - Energy Equities Underperform

We think the underperformance is temporary and we will be looking at adding a lottery basket to the portfolio.

WTI finished the week higher by 1.80%.

Oil prices bounced higher this week as geopolitical risks in Syria combined with Saudi's announcement that it supports an extension of the OPEC production cut buoyed sentiment higher.

EIA also reported the highest US oil stockpile draw this year, but oil prices didn't react favorably to the report on Wednesday as detailed here. Behind the optimistic headline showing US crude inventory is starting to fall, EIA's weekly oil production estimate shows US production rebounding to 9.235 million b/d.

There's no doubt that US oil stockpile rebalancing is accelerating.

Year-over-year US oil stockpile is gone, and we expect Q2 2017 to show a massive global imbalance of 1 to 1.5 million b/d. By the middle of May, we will have a good idea as to just how much OPEC's production cut affected global storage. While there are oil bears that contend that OPEC's production cut was fake, we argue that the transparency of global oil data makes it hard to make that assertion.

With global oil stockpile rebalancing, it's interesting to observe the underperformance in energy equities abroad. From high quality producers to low tiered producers, energy equities are uniformly underperforming despite the optimistic commodity backdrop.

We explained why this might be the case here.

Another possible explanation for this phenomenon is that the back end of the oil curve didn't rally, while the prompt months' prices rallied. While prompt future month is at $52.24, the 2018 WTI curve is only at $53.24. What may need to happen is for the front month to continue its current rally, and drag the back-end of the curve up with it.

During this process, our team thinks that this could result in a lag effect. In 12 months, none of our commentary may matter but it's important to point out.

For energy investors, the recent divergence between oil and energy equities might prove to be excruciatingly painful, but we think this is only temporary.

We are fully aware of the opportunities that are out there when the crowd gets too pessimistic. Be mindful that energy stocks (NYSEARCA:XLE) are the worst performing sector this year:

Source: Charlie Bilello

As a result of the recent underperformance in energy equities, our team is looking at taking a position in a lottery basket of highly levered energy names. We are looking to allocate just 3% of the portfolio into this basket, but if our thesis of higher oil prices pan out, we think the risk/reward is favorable for this basket.

If you own energy stocks or are interested in value stocks in general, we think you will find our premium service to offer a very compelling value proposition. For more info, click here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.