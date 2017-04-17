Are You The Sucker?

"If you're playing a poker game and you look around the table and can't tell who the sucker is, it's you." Paul Newman

I got the inspiration for this article from another Seeking Alpha thread. That particular article, like so many others, became a battle ground for passive versus active investing. Buy-n-hold versus trading.

Invariably out came the data showing the average return of the market and how very few "traders" or "managers" were able to meet or beat these returns.

I've always found these arguments seriously flawed. A hypothetical investor that hypothetically invests all their money on January 1st is being compared with a manager that gets money in dribs and drabs throughout the year, suffers redemptions at the worst time and chunks of inflow at the high peak.

Let me give an example. One that never got the press it deserved. Most of us have heard of Peter Lynch and the Magellan Fund. During the nine year period that he ran the fund it returned 21.8% per year versus the S&P at 16.2%. Not bad ... not bad, at all.

How did the average investor in Lynch's Magellan fare? Well, as we would all expect, the better the fund did the more money it attracted. In the early years, before the track record was firmly established, few invested. As returns started to multiply, money poured in at the most inopportune times. The average investor return in the Magellan Fund, itself, over the period was only 13.4% and not only trailed their own fund, but the S&P as well.

Can you imagine ... you invest in the most productive fund at the most productive time with the most productive manager and get yields less than the fund, itself, and the market, as a whole?

This underperformance can be directly attributed to investors adding money at tops and cashing in at bottoms. Exactly the opposite of what is needed to be successful.

Let me try to make this even clearer. A fund starts with $100,000 in investor money. In the first year it grows 100% to $200,000. This attracts a lot of attention and $1 million from many more investors. It now has $1.2 million in assets. The next year the fund grows 5% to $1.260 million.

We would find:

1) The initial investor realized a 105% return.

2) The later investors realized a 5% return

3) The average investor return was 13.36% .... though no one realized anywhere near this.

4) The Compound Annual Growth Rate (C.A.G.R.) is 12.45%. Again, 90% never got anywhere near this and 10% exceeded it by almost an order of magnitude. YIKES!

Understand?

Another example: A study of mutual funds was done by Dalbar covering 30 years from 1984 to 2014.

Keep in mind that this is not the returns of the funds themselves. Cumulatively they were very close to the market average. It is just that the typical investor doesn't even come close to realizing market returns ... and the answer is very simple ... market returns are expressed as if 100% of the money was invested at the beginning of the period.

Take for instance the S&P return over the 30 year period in the chart above -- 11.11%. Is this representative of anything? What is the likelihood that someone invested all their money on January 1st 1984, never added a cent and never made a withdrawal? I say, near zero.

And the same holds true for stock picking. Take Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) for example. It is up over 22% this year. It's likely that only a few actually have earned this return. AAPL would not have gone up unless very many investors bought into it since January and at higher prices. We know for a fact that millions of shares were bought at, say, $140 and other values significantly above its January $115 start.

So why don't we all stop saying what the market did or didn't return? Very few actual investors achieve that and it has nothing to do with whether they are traders or buy-n-hold or managers, successful or otherwise.

Stock market returns, as commonly illustrated, have nothing to do with reality.

They are as useful a gauge of performance as a "Home Gym Commercial" is a gauge of how the average buyer of the product will actually look in a years' time. Not to mention throwing in some diet program and newly discovered supplement.

Having set this background, let me start looking for the "sucker" at the table. In order to do this we have to use logic. So follow me on this one - it's easier than some might think.

1) If the S&P has some average return, and

2) Any average return is made up of investors realizing the average, beating the average and underperforming the average, and

3) Most investors underperform the average by considerable amounts, then

4) Some investors are making a killing

Exactly who are these investors? Are you one of them?

It's hard to say, but I will point to another study performed in 2005 by Coval at Harvard. It's difficult reading for the novice and I can only give you my take-away from it.

1) The top decile of investors manage significant outsized returns that can be attributed to skill, not luck

2) The bottom decile underperform significantly and it is attributed to lack of skill

3) Investors that trade the most and the least underperform. Yes, buy-n-hold underperforms buy-n trade occasionally.

4) Investors that outperform have found the "sweet spot" where they trade "just enough"

Who's the sucker? Well, the evidence seems to point to the vast majority of investors because they are guilty of one or more of the following:

1) Buy and forget.

2) Chasing returns

3) Sell low, buy high

4) Lack of appropriate knowledge and skill

5) Over-trading

What's the remedy? There's a line Lincoln made famous ... "He who represents himself has a fool for a client".

It is my experience that there are way too many individuals that lack even the most basic of skills that jump into DIY investing. I see it every day in the comment sections of Seeking Alpha articles. It is astonishing what some people think about how the market works. Unfortunately, this even extends to some contributors.

Personally, I think there is some "entertainment" value that people derive from investing. Much the same way as gambling provides entertainment. People enjoy it and enjoy talking about it and enjoy just thinking about it.

As financial responsibilities approach and retirement gets closer this "entertainment value" will turn into anxiety.

The remedy is simple but not pleasant. here's a short list of some things that will help.

1) Invest in knowledge. Take courses on economics and investing. Read and then read more. Read a book about investor psychology. Ask questions. Don't take anyone's word as fact. Look it up yourself ... that's what Google is for.

2) Don't play hunches

3) Learn to deal with and overcome fear

4) Practice investing discipline. Establish your criteria and stick to it.

5) Study opinions that DON'T agree with yours. Trade confirmation bias for opposition bias. Assume the other opinion is correct... then what?

Of course, one can just use a professional manager and stop the DIY.

Summary: When an investor underperforms market averages they tend to wonder why. Market returns are hypothetical and have nothing to do with reality.

However, by analyzing the discrepancy between market returns and investor returns we can discover why investors underperform.

Underperforming is a function of lack of adequate skill and inability to overcome basic human emotions and instincts. Performance requires focus, knowledge and discipline.

Investors know they should buy-low and sell high ... they just let emotions get the best of them. A fatal blow to returns.

If one doesn't want to be the sucker at the table, they need to learn the way of the pros. Or maybe, consider the pro.

