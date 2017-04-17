ITT's Last Stand

ITT Corporation (NYSE:ITT) generated 60% of its revenues from the transportation sector in 2016. But, the auto industry in the U.S. seems to show signs of a slowdown, and rising geopolitical tensions in Asia may dampen auto sales in that region. The industrial end-markets that it serves have shown weakness due to lower capacity utilization in factories due to lower demand. Oil & Gas sector has been weak due to lower oil prices. Any slowdown in the transportation sector can have an adverse impact on ITT.

Exhibit: ITT 2016 End-Markets (Source: Company Filings)

Exhibit: ITT 2015 End-Markets (Source: Company Filings)

ITT is a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation and industrial markets.

ITT is organized under four segments:

Industrial Process

Motion Technologies

Interconnect Solutions

Control Technologies

Exhibit: ITT Revenue from Operating Segments (Source: Company Filings)

Exhibit: ITT Annual Revenue, Gross Profit & Margin (Source: Company Filings)

Industrial Process segment manufactures and services industrial pumps, valves and plant optimization systems and services. Industrial Process segment saw organic revenue decrease of 22.9% because of weakness in oil & gas, mining and chemical and industrial markets. It saw lower demand for both original equipment and replacement parts. The drop in sales of replacement parts is a worrying trend that suggests that customers are postponing spending on even maintenance activities. Given the prolonged weakness in oil & gas market, it would be very difficult for this segment to start showing good, solid revenue growth.

Exhibit: ITT Industrial Process Revenue and Growth Rate (Source: Company Filings)

Motion Technologies is comprised of three business segments:

Friction Technologies Manufactures brake pads installed on original equipment (OE) pads on cars and light and heavy duty commercial vehicles. Two customers - Continental and TRW accounted for 37% of 2016 MT revenue.

KONI Makes performance shock absorber products for railway rolling stock, car & racing and truck & trailer.

Wolverine Acquired in 2015, Wolverine manufactures customized technologies for automotive braking systems and specialized sealing solutions for harsh operating environments.



Motion Technologies has seen revenue growth due to strong growth in auto sales in China, Europe and North America. Auto sales in the U.S. may be slowing down amid concerns that inventory is piling up and that price discounts are increasing. The Chinese auto market can be very fickle, based on the policies that its government adopts towards that end-market. Also, rising geopolitical tensions in Asia could dampen sales and consumer confidence in Asia and around the world.

Exhibit: ITT Motion Technologies Annual Revenue and Growth Rate (Source: Company Filings)

Interconnect Solutions designs and manufactures a broad range of highly engineered connectors and cable assemblies for aerospace and defense, railway markets, heavy-duty vehicles, electric vehicles and medical devices. Interconnect Solutions sells its products to the Oil & Gas industry where it has seen substantial drop in revenue from that sector. Organic revenue decreased by 6% in the Interconnect Solutions segment.

Exhibit: ITT Interconnect Solutions Annual Revenue and Growth Rate (Source: Company Filings)

Also, any drop in auto sales could affect both its Motion Technologies and Interconnect Solutions business segments.

Control Technologies serves the aerospace, defense and industrial markets with products for actuation, fuel management, noise and energy absorption, and environmental control system components. Control Technologies did not see any organic growth in revenue. Acquisitions helped ITT show some growth in this segment.

Exhibit: ITT Control Technologies Annual Revenue and Growth Rate (Source: Company Filings)

Both, Interconnect Solutions and Control Technologies are very small business units responsible for about $596 million in revenue in 2016. So, if Motion Technologies that has revenue of $984 were to even see a drop in sales of 5%, Interconnect Solutions and Control Technologies division would have to increase revenue by about 8% total to make up for the loss in revenue in Motion Technologies. Given that the recent history of revenue growth at both those divisions have been very lackluster, there is very less probability that these divisions would suddenly show a dramatic increase in growth rates.

One wild card is the proposed increase in the Federal budget for defense spending. If the final budget passed by Congress increases budget for defense aircraft, that could be a positive for ITT.

Finally, there is the potential for increasing aftermarket sales when revenue from OEM sales drops. Aftermarket sales in the auto sector may face the same headwinds of lower consumer spending that may affect auto sales. Vehicle owners can put off some maintenance for a while. But, aftermarket sales in commercial aerospace, business aviation, rotorcraft and defense may show more stability, given the fact that these industries are mandated by various regulatory agencies to conduct regular maintenance on vehicles.

Overall, ITT is entering a period of deep uncertainty given the potential of lower auto sales in the U.S., increased geopolitical tensions in Asia, and lower and volatile oil prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.