Is There More Upside? Edition 1

This is the first of series where we analyse past winners add to their positions, hold, or take full or partial profits.

While I keep a running tally on all of my stock picks here on Seeking Alpha, one area readers have recently reminded me that I've been negligent is revisiting them from time to time.

My rationale is that I try to avoid future articles on the same companies until there are new material catalysts, not just another uneventful earnings report, IND filed, or other minor happenings. However, it's possible I've done that to the extreme, only following up on a few and neglecting the rest.

"Is There More Upside?" will be the series we use to analyze past winners and determine if readers should add to their positions, hold, take partial profits, or take full profits. Stay tuned for the "losers" series later on.

Without further ado, here are a handful of our prior winners to kick things off:

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE)

CNCE data by YCharts

My thesis was that even as investors grew weary watching the share price bleed nonstop since late 2015, a rebound would soon follow as we got closer to data readouts for CTP-656 and CTP-543 and Wall Street would soon take notice. We highlighted the former, a deuterated version of ivacaftor (which generated $632 million in 2016 revenue for Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX), noting that the current phase 2 trial would also include an open label ivacaftor comparator arm.

Shares shot up when Vertex announced they were buying rights to CTP-656 for up to $250 million. If the deal goes through without any hitches, the company should have in excess of $250 million in cash, with catalysts coming for other partnered products such as data for AVP-786 for agitation in Alzheimer's disease. The company's midstage study of CTP-543 in alopecia areata has been delayed, with management only vaguely guiding that the study should start this year with data coming in the first quarter of 2018 (expect that to get pushed back).

At this point, I hope investors took partial profits (50% to 75%) of position, as we could see some weakness in the absence of other near term catalysts. My opinion is to still hold onto a portion of one's position, as alopecia areata is an ideal condition to target which affects up to 650,000 Americans with no FDA approved treatments for the indication. One final nugget, Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) has filed an IPR petition against the company's deuterated Jakafi patent, but if Teva's (NYSE:TEVA) SD-809 is able to best a similar challenge, we can only expect the value of CTP-543 to continue to rise. The question is whether it will be the subject of a similar deal (like Vertex (NASDAQ:VRTX)) or investors will get to wait for phase 2 data- I'm hoping for the latter.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

NBRV data by YCharts

I love identifying promising companies while their stocks are acting very weak after dilution has taken place. In the case of Nabriva Therapeutics, the company raised around $25 million, extending its cash runway into late 2017. We noted that the company focused on pleuromutilins, a novel class of antibiotics that have shown potent in vitro activity against multi-drug resistant (MDR) strains. Their lead candidate lefamulin is currently in phase 3 trials for moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), with fast track designation and QIDP for both oral and IV formulations.

We've done well on a few antibiotic plays lately, and this one has proven no different. With a data readout in late 2017, I wrote that investors should expect a runup into results. As risk is high here into data readout and lefamulin is the company's principal asset, it would be wise to take profits on 75% of the position. Remaining shares will offer upside exposure in the event of a positive data readout.

Neothetics (NASDAQ:NEOT)

NEOT data by YCharts

I try to avoid low dollar "penny stocks", as risk is much higher in these and most are trading near all time lows for a reason. However, in this particular case, this was a unique situation as the company was valued at cash while targeting a very large market. Investors got burned when lead candidate LIPO-202 flunked dual phase 3 trials over a year ago, the market for injectable drugs for submental fat reduction is expected to grow over $2.5 billion, with prior data indicating that the treatment effects of LIPO-202 were in actuality real. As the drug is an injectable formulation of salmeterol xinafoate, a well-known long-acting ß2-adrenergic receptor agonist used in several FDA-approved drugs, I liked the risk/reward profile and took a calculated risk that shares could runup into a data readout in the second quarter. At this point, I am taking this one off my list and hope readers who were in on this have taken full profits on their positions. Those holding into data readout do so at their own risk, with a potential multibagger gain possible in the event of positive results while in all likelihood losing the majority of their position should data prove disappointing. I'm not a fan of those odds.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

ZYNE data by YCharts

I've written about Zynerba Pharmaceuticals three times since its IPO, personally profiting on this one along with many of my readers. I was struck by the disparity in valuation between the company and its much bigger brother, GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH). While the latter was justifiably valued in excess of $2 billion after multiple phase 3 successes, the former was trading at less than 1/30th of that amount, a ratio which I surmised would be more appropriate in the range of 1/4 to 1/8 instead.

Zynerba chose to exclusively focus on transdermal synthetic cannabinoid treatments, with lead candidates CBD Gel ZYN002 being studied in refractory epilepsy, osteoarthritis, and Fragile X Syndrome, and THC Pro-Drug patch ZYN001 being studied in Fibromyalgia and Peripheral Neuropathic pain. With topline results coming in July/August and in the third quarter, it is my opinion that investors should take profits on 50% to 75% of their positions, depending on how much upside exposure they want to trial data. While I am optimistic, risk management is ALWAYS comes first, as many investors only think about how much they can make while forgetting to protect their accounts.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH)

TTPH data by YCharts

This past December I called Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals a 2017 comeback candidate. Shareholders suffered when the company's IGNITE2 phase 3 trial of lead candidate eravacycline failed to reach its primary endpoint in complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI). Sifting through the wreckage, we found that suboptimal oral dosing might have been used, and additional analysis showed that outcomes for patients who were on the IV formulation of eravacycline longer were superior to those of levofloxacin. Lastly, while the primary endpoint was missed, several key secondary endpoints were achieved, such as efficacy against levofloxacin-resistant pathogens.

My thesis was that a runup could occur into IGNITE4 top-line data in the fourth quarter, with additional catalysts including the initiation of the IGNITE3 trial and an update on the company's plans for the oral formulation of eravacycline. While the oral formulation could be a key differentiator, even the IV formulation could still garner sales of $150 to $400 million, far from being the left for dead asset that Wall Street thought it was.

At this point with the share price showing weakness, I hope investors have taken at least 75% profits on their position. Depending on risk tolerance, a portion of shares could be held into IGNITE4 data- I remind investors the company has a cash runway into 2018, while the market opportunity for eravacycline is around 100 MM annual days of therapy (cIAI and cUTI combined).

Final Thoughts

I hope the above was useful for you all and gave some practical examples of the risk-management mentality that we have discussed previously. As always biotech is full of numerous risks, much more than many other sectors. From IP protection to companies with similar therapies, dilution to data blowups, investors have their work cut out for them in this minefield. While occasionally we hear of the guy that made a killing on a particular stock, consistent profits go to those who have a thesis AND a gameplan.

