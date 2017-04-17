Pfizer: 8 Reasons To Buy This Dividend Stock

Prescription drug spending is projected to grow at an average of 6.3% per year through 2025, which will be a catalyst for Pfizer.

I wrote an article a few weeks ago about my 3 Favorite Dividend Stocks on the Dow. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was one of them, so I wanted to expand on the things I like about the stock. Despite a few rocky years of declining sales, it appears Pfizer has turned the corner and is headed for multiple years of growth. I've been waiting for a good entry point to purchase the stock and I believe that time is on the horizon. My opinion is based on Pfizer's attractive valuation, positive macroeconomic factors, and amount of capital being returned to shareholders every year.

1. Medivation Acquisition

The person who published this article on Seeking Alpha must have had a crystal ball. 'Big Bear' made a few bold predictions about the value of Medivation and the blockbuster potential of their prostate drug, Xtandi. Maybe Pfizer executives read Seeking Alpha because 4 days later, they announced the acquisition of Medivation for $14 billion. Many critics have cited the huge price tag for this deal, but there's a lot of known value and major upside potential. For starters, Xtandi produced more than $2 billion in sales last year and is expected to produce more than $5 billion by 2020 (Pfizer will share these sales with co-promoter, Astellas). The patent doesn't expire until 2026, so there's plenty time left to reap the benefits. Pfizer should come close to getting their money back just on Xtandi sales for treating prostate cancer.

Then there's the upside. First, Xtandi label expansion is likely. Other indications could include breast cancer and different forms of prostate cancer. Second, Medivation also adds two development-stage oncology assets to Pfizer's pipeline. Talazoparib, which is currently in a Phase 3 study for the treatment of breast cancer, and pidilizumab, an immuno-oncology asset being developed for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Last year, Pfizer also acquired Anacor Pharmaceuticals for $5.2 billion. This gives Pfizer one marketed product, Kerydin, to treat toenail fungus and a topical eczema treatment, Eucrisa (crisaborole), which was just approved in December 2016.

2. Pfizer Sales on the Rebound

Due to an aging clinical portfolio, Pfizer's top-line deteriorated from 2011 to 2015. However, those struggles appear to be over. 2016 was the first year Pfizer showed growth since 2011. Pfizer expects revenues in the range of $52 to $54 billion for 2017 (this includes the disposition of Hospira Infusion Systems, which contributed $1.2 billion of revenues in 2016), so the business appears to have stabilized. This is exactly the time when I like to buy stocks. Pfizer's valuation is still depressed, but there is visibility to better performance over future years.

3. Cash Flow Machine

One of the reasons I love Pfizer, but also pharmaceutical companies in general, is that 'earnings' normally translate into strong operating cash flow. Pfizer spends a low amount of cash on capital investments, so free cash flow is strong too. Pfizer uses this cash to fund dividend payments, repurchase stock, fund R&D, and build cash reserves to fund acquisitions.

4. Growing Dividend - 3.60% Yield

As I mentioned in my previous point, one of the ways Pfizer uses its strong free cash flow is to fund their growing dividend. Pfizer has paid a dividend since 1973 and increased payments since May, 2009.

The most important thing I look at when analyzing a dividend is a company's payout ratio, which measures if a dividend is sustainable or not. Looking at Pfizer, their payout ratio was only 52% in 2016. This leaves plenty of room to continue growing dividend payments even if sales remain flat.

5. Share Repurchases

I like stock repurchases for a variety or reasons. First, it's a form of returning capital back to shareholders, just like a dividend. Second, it increases earnings per share, even if earnings have remained flat. Lastly, companies normally wouldn't purchase their own stock unless they believe it's attractively valued, so I view this as a bullish sentiment.

Pfizer repurchased $3.98 billion worth of stock in 2016 and a whopping $43.9 billion over the previous 6 years, net of proceeds from the issuance of stock purchased by employees. This substantially reduced the amount of shares on the market (chart below). Given Pfizer's strong free cash flow, I'd expect this trend to continue.

6. Rising Consumer Healthcare Costs

According to Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, healthcare spending is projected to grow at an average rate of 5.6% per year through 2025. This is 1.2% faster than projected GDP growth over the same period. Prescription drug spending is projected to grow at an even faster pace, an average of 6.3% per year through 2025. This should be a positive demand catalyst for Pfizer's drugs.

7. Attractive Valuation

With a forward P/E ratio of 12.19, Pfizer currently trades 30% below the S&P average of 17.5. Pfizer's projected long-term growth rate is approximately 6.4% (source: Reuters), which also compares favorably to the S&P 500 average growth rate.

Let's take a look at how Pfizer compares against other large-cap pharmaceutical companies. I blended together Forward P/E and EV/EBITDA discounts to get a projected stock price of $40.11 per share.

Enterprise Value, Forward P/E, EV/EBITDA, Price/Sales, PEG Ratio, and Yield provided by Yahoo Finance.

LT Growth rates provided by Reuters.

Pfizer has a modest growth rate compared to a few of their peers, so comparably doesn't have as good of a PEG ratio. However, given the valuations of the overall market, I'm favoring companies that are a bargain today and not based on future expectations. If I do the same analysis with only the companies that have a similar growth rate, you'll see that Pfizer still trades at a discount.

8. Wall Street Agrees

According to MarketWatch, 42% of Wall Street analysts have a 'buy' rating for Pfizer (no 'sell' or 'underweight' ratings) with an average target price of $37.81. Given the current stock price of $33.88, that's 12% upside. Analysts also project earnings to be $2.55/share (FY 2017) and $2.77/share (FY 2018), which equals forward P/E's of 13.3 and 12.22.

Conclusion

Given a cheap valuation relative to peers, modest growth potential, and a significant amount of capital returned to shareholders, I'll soon be adding Pfizer to my portfolio. However, I'm going to wait until the next earnings release to pull the trigger. I'd like to see a few things. First, Pfizer missed Wall Street consensus estimates for Q4 2016, so I'd like to see them perform at least in-line with expectations for Q1 2017. Second, I'm also interested to see how Xtandi performs. Pfizer paid a lot of money for Medivation, so I'd like to see that perform to expectations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.