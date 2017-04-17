Got Gas? - Archrock Partners Has A 15% FCF Yield And May Be About To Increase Its Distribution

Note: A first draft of this report was shared with members of Value Investor's Edge on April 13th.

Macro

Back in 2014, I wrote an article arguing that the House of Saud's main motivation at the time was more power-based than economic, concluding:

"So, when we investors consider how long oil prices are likely to stay at current levels, we should not just think about monetary influences. In this case, the maintenance of political power by the House of Saud is at least as big a driver. How low oil prices can go and for how long is still as dependent on the geopolitics of the Middle East as the boardrooms of the Mid West."

Later, I argued three indications of when this particular war was "at the end of the beginning" might include:

A significant number of bankruptcies in the sector. OPEC members falling in line and potentially new members (Russia) joining or aligning with it. The House of Saud making significant investments in fracking and alternative energy.

And in a September 2016, a comment posted in that article declared these conditions had been met. A December 2016 blog post in turn revealed the positions I took because of this view including Archrock Partners (NASDAQ:APLP). Thus, this is merely an extension of the North American energy rebirth theme I first discussed in that post.

Drill Counts:

North American drill counts bottomed last summer and have been climbing ever since:

Oil focused drilling rig counts have mainly gone up due to increases in the price of oil. Natural gas focused drilling on the other hand has benefited from dual drivers. First, the price of natural gas has come up off record lows. Probably even more important however has been significant improvements in natural gas transportation infrastructure.

For the last decade or so, fracking gave America gas; too much gas. Excess natural gas with no place to go. Someone driving around the Williston, North Dakota area at night for instance, would commonly be surrounded by large almost continuous "flares" of waste gas lighting up the night sky. Calling millions of cubic feet of natural gas burned off into the sky "waste" is putting it mildly!

Thankfully, more recently, we have seen significant new pipelines come online both within the US and exporting to Mexico. Additionally, while still relatively small in volume, important new LNG shipping export facilities are starting to open. Natural gas production is no longer trapped.

While fracking produced excess gas, causing US natural gas prices to decline from the mid-teens to the low-single digits, these additional infrastructure assets are beginning to provide a needed "relief valve" for production. Natural gas exports are up 25% in the last year, and are running 85% above the 5-year average. These "relief valves" may have helped to set a bottom for US natural gas prices in the spring of last year.

Also, supporting this thesis, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimates 2% growth in natural gas production in 2017 but only 0.4% growth in natural gas consumption. The difference is exports; the "relief valve" effect once again. As a matter of fact, EIA estimates US natural gas production will grow 15-20% in total over the next 3 years. This is in part to meet the expected demand from export needs, but also to meet ongoing increases in industrial and petrochemical demand, and the continued shift from coal to gas-fired electric plants.

The author thinks the US will continue to see significant increases in natural gas supply and demand volumes. He also thinks we have seen a bottom in North American natural gas prices. However, he does not want to rely on just price. Instead, he hopes to pick an investment, which benefits from volume increases indirectly spurred not just from the price of gas, but also from ongoing technological advances in fracking, and the "relief valve" effect of improved infrastructure.

The more export infrastructure built, the more global demand for natural gas can be filled from US sources. The higher the demand that can be served, the more price is supported. The higher the price, and the lower that fracking technology improvements can drive costs, the more volume will be produced and transported.

So, I got gas (compression). How about you?

Micro

Archrock Partners, L.P. , a K-1 issuing master limited partnership, is a leading provider of natural gas contract compression services in the United States. It has been covered before on Seeking Alpha, most recently in this well-done article from Rida Morwa, "High-Yield Gas Compression Company To Bank On Growth In U.S. Natural Gas Production."

The picture above is some of APLP's compressors at work; basically, they are large engines, which compress gas on an industrial scale. Roughly, 80% of APLP's business is compressing natural gas for transport to the end user. The other 20% is predominately compressing natural gas to be pushed back down the well in order to help force more oil back up. This can make the units useful even in areas, which do not have an efficient means for transporting natural gas to end users. Archrock leases the compressors to the customer and typically also provides the ongoing operation, service, and maintenance of them to meet customer needs.

A typical initial contract for APLP is for one year, payable as a monthly fee, after which they go month to month. The compression industry frequently provides quotes, revenue, and cost numbers on a per horsepower (HP) per month basis. Customers generally are required to pay this monthly service fee even during periods of limited or disrupted natural gas flows, enhancing the stability and predictability of APLP cash flows.

Additionally, revenues show little seasonal fluctuation and have limited direct exposure to commodity prices. This is both because APLP typically does not take title to the natural gas they compress, and the natural gas used to fuel the compressors is typically supplied by customers.

Parent/Child Alignment of interests:

Over 45% of APLP is owned by its parent Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC), which also has Incentive Distribution Rights (IDRs), and regularly drops down compressors to its child APLP. Thus, because AROC has high ownership, and therefore interest in APLP success, management can be considered to be well aligned with shareholders. The IDRs accelerate as distribution per share goes up, so the parent also has significant incentive to maximize per share distributions. There has however been no IDR distribution to the parent in the last 12 months due to a significant distribution decrease, which happened a little over a year ago.

While alignment is good, one thing investors need to always be conscious of in such parent/child situations is that drop-downs are appropriately priced.

As one can see in the above chart, the last two compressor drop-downs done by AROC to APLP were at $551/HP (4/15) and $578/HP (11/16). These compare favorably to the arm's length third party deal done on 3/16 at $817/HP, as well as to the market's current implied valuation of APLP of $750/HP.

That significant portions of the compensation for these drop-downs were actually taken in shares instead of cash is another indication of decent alignment. It is also a pretty solid indication the parent considers the child cheap at current prices. This willingness to take drop-down compensation in shares will also come into play when we discuss a potential distribution change later.

Risks:

The company's 10-K pages 16-35 cover a number of risks. The three I find most important are demand fluctuations, competition, and debt.

Demand Fluctuation. As indicated in the Macro section, APLP's demand is directly tied to the volume of natural gas produced and transported in the United States. As more drilling occurs, or drilled but not completed natural gas wells come online, and more transportation infrastructure gets put in place, the volume of natural gas needing to be compressed increases. Therefore, the demand for this company's compressors will fluctuate as the volume of natural gas produced and transported in the US fluctuates. For the last 9 months, we have seen significant increases in drilling and well completion. We also saw the opening of new infrastructure and "relief valve" natural gas export assets. Both bode well for gas transportation volumes and compressor demand in the near term.

APLP has significant competition. APLP is the largest provider of natural gas compression services in the United States. However, there are other significant competitors providing similar assets in the space including: Energy Transfer/CDM (a division of ETP), USA Compression (NYSE:USAC), and CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP). There is always the risk a price war in the sector could reduce margins.

At 2.6 times equity, APLP continues to have a high level of debt. APLP cut its dividend back in early 2016 in part due to reduced cash flow in 2015, but also in part with a stated goal to reduce leverage. With the latest debt refinance, I suspect that strategy of significantly reducing debt may be about to change.

Debt:

A few days ago, APLP announced a debt refinance, which prompted me to write this article.

On the surface, the refinance is fairly routine, refinancing an $825 million revolver and $150 million term loan into one revolver. However, there were some interesting terms, which I think could be a precursor to change. First, they pushed the 2018 due dates out to 2022.

This by itself is not abnormal, one would tend to push dates out in a refinance even if looking to pay down debt. However, APLP did not just push out the dates, they also increased the overall debt limit.

APLP had a combined limit on the revolver and term loan of $975 million previously (= $825 + $150). About $660 million (= $510 + $150) of that was actually being used, so they still had free capacity of another $315 million (=$975 - $660). This seems plenty if it planned to continue to use excess cash flow to pay down debt.

However, even though they still had this $315 million of capacity, and in the past have indicated they were focusing on paying down debt, they chose to up the borrowing limit to $1.1 billion. Understand, there is usually a loan commitment fee (we do not know terms of the new loan yet), so CFOs tend to not take out a lot more debt than they are ever likely going to need.

The higher the limit, the more you pay in commitment fee, regardless of whether you actually use it or not. Also, the higher the commitment limit, the more risk the bank is taking on, and the higher the rate they are going to ask for. There was already plenty of capacity under the old debt if you planned to continue to pay it down. So why did they up it from $315 in spare capacity to $440 million?

The answer could be they are be planning to redeem the 6.25% 2021 Notes (CUSIP: US30227CAB37) early. The press release certainly alludes to that when it says, "…except that if as of December 2, 2020 any portion of our existing Senior Notes due April 2021 are outstanding on such date, then the New Credit Facility shall instead mature on December 2, 2020…"

However, it is fairly early to be getting a commitment for redemption of those notes. If you are not planning on actually redeeming the notes for another three and a half years, the existing capacity should have been more than enough. The note is $350 million, they already had $315 million of spare capacity and if they planned to keep the current dividend, they would likely generate another $250 million in excess free cash flow between now and then. So, why up the limit on the debt if you have to pay a fee for it and you are unlikely to use it?

For me this indicates something may have changed in their capital allocation strategy. Maybe they are going to use some of the excess $250 million in cash flows over the next three years to increase capacity/drop-downs, and the distribution?

Also, if you look at the new loan covenants, you will see the Debt/EBITDA covenant has been loosened after Q2 2018.

Again, nothing comes for free; greater loan commitments and looser covenants frequently come at the expense of higher rates. If you are not going to use it, why not tighten things up a bit and maybe get LIBOR +2% instead of LIBOR +3%?

Previously, a Debt/EBITDA ratio of 5.2x had to be hit by mid-2018. Thanks to the drop-down for unit's deal, and a decent Q4, APLP is already at a run rate Debt/EBITDA of 4.2x. Well within the covenant limit. Why even ask that this covenant be raised to 5.5x through mid-2019 if the plan is to continue paying down debt?

Interestingly, my modeling indicates with these changes they could potentially re-instate the full $2.26 distribution, and pay-off the note due in 2021, without tripping any covenant ratios. I do not think this is the most likely outcome, but I note it does seem possible. I would also point out a lack of available cash has not prevented drop-downs in the past; the parent seems more than willing to take shares.

Alternately, if they instead gradually increase the distribution, and do not pay down too much debt, there is going to be a fair amount of cash generated to fund drop-downs. Given the recent growth in the sector, I think this is the more likely outcome.

I do not know what is intended; however, in the conference call, at the end of this month, I suspect we may find out more.

Free Cash Flow (FCF)

When evaluating pass-through securities (a.k.a. yieldcos), my favorite valuation metric is Free Cash Flow yield. FCF yield allows one to compare not just expected returns among various MLPs, but when done correctly, can also be used to compare between MLPs and REITs, mREITs, BDCs, and other yieldcos. FCF yield measures what you get, vs. what you pay.

However, it should not be confused with the distribution yield, the Cash Available for Distribution (CAD) yield, or the Distributable Cash Flow (DCF) yield, companies sometimes provide. Companies tend to define these figures in ways that best suit them. The way one company reports them and the way another does can be very different things.

I define FCF yield as Operating Cash flow less maintenance capex. Maintenance capex however does not just include costs for fixing equipment and assets as the break down. In my definition, it also includes costs for replacing assets as they wear out or become obsolete over time. Maintenance capex for me might better be understood as sustainable maintenance capex, the capex necessary to both sustain the FCF producing ability of the asset base as well as fix stuff that breaks.

An example may help to illustrate what can be a significant difference. Say a ship cost $30 million to replace, can be scrapped for $6 million, and has 12 years remaining useful life. I would say it has $2.5 million in total sustainable maintenance capex. This is comprised of $0.5 million in regular maintenance capex (scraping rust, painting, fixing stuff) plus an additional $2 million in sustainable maintenance capex (= ($30 million replacement - $6 million scrap value)/12 years' useful life).

If you apply the same reasoning to REITs, mREITs, BDCs, MLPs, or other yieldcos, their FCF yield becomes directly comparable. You can for instance compare what you are getting vs. what you are giving, the FCF yield, between APLP and a REIT like Realty Income Corp. (NYSE:O).

In the case of APLP, management gives us a Discounted Cash Flow figure of $175.7 million for 2016. Using my method, I come up with a smaller number, $150.7 million of FCF. The major difference is management does not include $38.4 million worth of capex costs saying they are growth capex costs. I find this rather specious considering HP (horsepower) capacity actually dropped slightly from 2015 to 2016. Exactly how do you have growth capex costs when in fact you did not grow? I say baloney, all capex last year was maintenance capex including the $38.4 million APLP management classifies as growth.

Given that lower $150.7 million in FCF produced however, we still get a pretty solid 14.7% FCF yield (=$150.7 million/60.45 million shares/$16.98 price per share). I would venture to guess a 14.7% FCF yield is better than 95% of all pass-through securities currently available including perennial favorite, Realty Income Corp.

Valuation

Comparing APLP to two of its publicly traded direct competitors - CCLP & USAC - we see the following:

Of these three, I consider APLP the best choice even though it does not have the highest FCF yield. First, I am not worried about it having to cut its distribution again since APLP's FCF already covers its current distribution by more than 2x. Second, APLP is the cheapest from an EV/EBITDA and EV/HP point of view. Third, while not the highest, a 14.7% FCF yield is still very solid. Last, with the recently increased debt limits, pushed-out of maturities, and looser covenants, I think we are in for some interesting times ahead. That debt refinance leaves open a number of different possibilities, including a potential distribution raise.

For now, since I do not know what management is planning, I have modeled a little bit of everything:

I have conservatively modeled that APLP does not immediately take the dividend back up to its former level, though it could, but instead starts to steadily increase it over the next two years. Eventually, at the end of 2018, I have it achieving the previous $2.26 run rate.

In doing so however, there ends up being a lot of extra cash sitting around. Some of this goes to pay down debt, and some of it, plus some shares, goes into taking further drop-downs. Again, while I actually think an immediate restoration of the previous dividend is possible, I have chosen not to display that in this scenario. In the scenario, book value eventually climbs to $10.50 per share, and EBITDA run rate to $345.4 million.

This is neither the most favorable scenario, nor the least, but rather a middle of the road mix of a little bit of everything. Given the modeled figures, I think it reasonable for APLP to increase in price to $21 per share by the end of 2018.

At that price, P/B would be about 2.0, the dividend yield would be over 10%, and EV/EBITDA would be about 7.6. All reasonable in my estimation. This scenario implies returns in excess of 20% annually for the next few years, roughly half from distributions and half from price changes.

Thus, for those interested in a tax advantaged, growing source of income, I consider APLP an excellent choice. Those more confident that a full distribution restoration is in the works might want to look at what that would do for the parent AROC (but that is another article).

Conclusion:

While I personally think we have seen "the end of the beginning" in the energy price wars, I do not pretend to know what energy pricing will be next month or next year. Rather my point in this article is drilling counts have come up from their lows, and natural gas infrastructure improvements have provided a "safety release" valve for excess US production. Both of these encourage higher volumes.

APLP was also chosen because it benefits from higher natural gas volumes, has been able to successfully weather challenges, and its recent refinance bodes well for future prospects. While I initially purchased at lower prices, I still think the stock quite attractive and timely.

For now, I am putting a target on APLP of $19 a share by the end of 2017, and $21 a share by the end of 2018. Returns in this equity however do not come just from price increases, but also from a strong, growing, and tax advantaged distribution payout. Combined returns (price + distribution) are projected to exceed 20% annually for the next couple years. These returns could be achieved more immediately if they choose to fully restore the distribution in the next conference call. Should that happen, AROC, the parent with IDR rights could become particularly attractive.

Archrock Partners should have its quarterly earnings release, conference call, and distribution announcement in about two weeks. I am looking forward to hearing what they have to say.

As always, I welcome further scrutiny and feedback from readers.

People who pushed the follow button above first heard of APLP approximately 4 months ago in a blog post. Members of Value Investors Edge, a marketplace offering here at Seeking Alpha, received the initial draft of this article four days ago.