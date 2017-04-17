Balchem - Premium Growth Play, Buy On Dips Amidst Upcoming Triggers

The company has a few potential growth triggers coming up in the coming years, and a retreat to average multiples would translate into a buying opportunity around $60.

This quality to grow has not gone unnoticed: investors have been bidding up the multiples rather aggressively.

Balchem (BCPC) has been one of the most impressive growth plays over a time horizon spanning multiple decades. The company has seen excellent past over the past decade, and it has bright future prospects. Great past performance and an expectation of better times to come have created tremendous value for investors.

The impressive and steady growth profile has been extremely lucrative for investors in the past, and it is a key reason why those investors are willing to attach premium multiples to the business. This is in part driven by the fact that the (perceived) risk of the business is very low, which combined with long-term compounding allows for serious returns for long-term holders, even if they pay premium multiples.

That being said, everything (including Balchem) has a price. Shares now trade at 40 times earnings and 30 times cash flows if we add back amortization charges. While it can be argued that margins are temporarily depressed by the turmoil in the industrial segment (which mostly caters to frackers), even better days might be arriving soon. This is certainly the case given that the human health business has a few potential catalysts coming up. Even if I factor in the potential earnings contribution from these improvements, earnings multiples remains too steep for me for now.

If shares retest average valuations of the past decade, which translates into a $60 valuation, I would consider buying in to the growth story, as cash flow multiples would approach 20 times at those levels.

50 Years Of Growth

Balchem was founded 50 years ago and has steadily grown to its current size. The company currently employs 1,000 workers, who are highly productive and generated sales of $553 million in 2016. The company provides quality products across four divisions in which it seeks dominant positions in niche markets, allowing for both decent earnings and diversified operations.

Human nutrition & health generates little over half of sales, obviously making it the largest segment. It provides micro-encapsulation, choline and chelated minerals for general food & beverage markets, supplements, organic food and infant formulas. The $297 million revenue contribution of this leading segment is lucrative, yet the 13% margins are actually the lowest of all the segments of the business.

Choline is added to infant milk, as it is crucial to stimulating the part of the brain that allows people to remember things. Increased usage of choline, thanks to recommendations from health agencies, could act as a future driver. Another key trigger is an agreement with Curemark, which is developing a medication to threat autism. Development of this drug is already in Phase III. Balchem has established a licensing agreement with the company, and potential FDA approval later this year could be a driver behind future growth, although it is hard to estimate the true impact.

The animal nutrition & health business is responsible for 30% of sales. This segment provides ingredient solutions for dairy, poultry, companion and swine. This segment is quite lucrative, with operating margins approaching 18% of sales.

The specialty products business is responsible for 13% of sales by providing chelated minerals as well as ethylene and propylene oxides. These products are used to sterilize medical devices, among other applications. The segment is extremely lucrative with operating margins coming in around a third of reported sales.

Balchem furthermore operates a very small industrial products business, in which it really is a supplier to frackers. This business is currently responsible for merely 4% of overall sales after the segment lost roughly 75% of its sales over the past two years amidst the downturn in the North American energy sector.

A Growth & Transition At The Same Time

Balchem has delivered on great growth over the past decade. Sales have tripped from merely $175 million in 2007 towards $553 million by now. This growth is very impressive, driven by both dealmaking and organic growth, and dilution for shareholders has been limited to 10-15% over this time period.

Operating margins have been very stable and high, typically averaging in the mid-teens. Growth has been driven by various deals. The company announced a few minor deals in the period 2005-2007, including one with Akzo Nobel. The consideration for these deals averaged in the tens of millions.

These deals were followed by the 2014 purchase of SensoryEffects. This deal was very large: Balchem laid out $567 million to acquire this food and ingredient producer in an effort to really built out its H&H segment. This transaction added $260 million in sales in one step. Following a period of integration and deleveraging, Balchem acquired Albion in early 2016 in a $116 million deal. This producer of mineral amino acid chelates, mineral salts and complexes added roughly $53 million in sales.

Both the SensoryEffects and Albion deal looked rather appealing, taking place at an EBITDA multiple of little over 10 times. Given the premium valuation at which Balchem trades, these looks look accretive. That being said, the company used cash to finance these purchases and has not ¨arbitraged¨ the valuation difference through the issuance of expensive stock.

Balchem´s valuation multiples have only risen over time. While sales tripled over the past decade, shares have increased by more than 5 times. Ever after having retreated from a peak of $90 in recent weeks to current levels of $75 per share, the run-up remains outright impressive.

The Current State

Despite announcing the acquisition of Albion in early 2016, revenues were hardly up over the past year. Sales rose by less than a million to $553 million. The bright spot is that fourth quarter sales growth accelerated to little over 6%, with revenues approaching $141 million. This growth was supported by all the three main segments, though the industrial business saw a continued fall in sales for obvious reasons. Despite the fact that quarterly sales fell to just $6 million, the unit managed to remain profitable, and management has hopes for a revival of the business given the pick-up in activity levels in the North American E&P sector.

2016 has been a rather disappointing year in terms of growth progress. Amidst flattish sales, operating margins took a small beating. Margins fell some 60 basis points to 16.4% of sales as a higher effective tax rate (32.5%) resulted in net earnings falling to $56 million. This resulted in a 14 cent decline in earnings per share to $1.75 per share.

So called adjusted earnings were up a penny to $2.52 per share. The main reason for the discrepancy between both metrics are amortization charges of $30 million on a pre-tax basis. While it is true that amortization charges do not involve cash outflows, it really is only a better proxy for cash flows (ex-acquisitions).

It should be said that Balchem has sufficient room to pursue more dealmaking, although completing a near half a billion deal with SensoryEffects seems a bit of a stretch. Operating with $39 million in cash, net debt stands at $241 million, equivalent to a 1.6 times leverage ratio in terms of adjusted EBITDA.

The 32 million shares outstanding now trade at $75 apiece. This values equity of the company at $2.4 billion, or the entire business at $2.64 billion, equivalent to nearly 18 times EBITDA.

Final Thoughts, Premium Player Looks Too Pricey

Do not get me wrong. Balchem is a really nice company and it has a long-term tradition of growth and high & stable margins. It is quite diversified as well. The company furthermore has made nice bolt-on deals at times, but this quality comes at a price. Organic growth is solid, but makes it hard to justify today´s valuation, especially as management has indicated that it has troubles in identifying attractive M&A opportunities in this market.

Using the $1.75 per share GAAP earnings numbers, shares now trade at over 40 times GAAP earnings. The non-GAAP earnings number, which comes in around $2.50 per share and closely mimics cash flows, means shares are trading at roughly 30 times earnings.

Both of these multiples remain very elevated, as leverage is modest. It should be noted that recently shares traded at even higher multiples, reaching all-time highs which approached the $90 mark, followed by a recent 15% retreat. Despite this recent pullback, shares are still trading with gains of +20% over the past twelve months.

It should be noted that while operating margins of 16% are superior they are down from levels around 19% in the period 2010-2013. If we price in a recovery in the industrial segment, and if we see some triggers in the human health segment become reality, better days might be ahead. In that case I can see sales growing to $600 million in a year or two and margins might approach 20%. After applying interest charges and a 30% tax rate, I can see earnings coming in at $78 million, equivalent to $2.40 per share. Adding back amortization charges, cash flows might approach $3 per share in that scenario.

If shares see a pullback toward the $60 mark, levels at which shares actually traded as recent as the summer of last year, I might be tempted to gradually buy into the position. At those levels shares would be trading at sales multiples that are in line with their decade-long average, and a bright future and strong track record should support the long-term investment thesis.

