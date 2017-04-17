At $55, DineEquity Is Ripe For An Activist Hedge Fund To Wade In

Tangentially related to David Einhorn's two class structures at General Motors, perhaps, a Master of the Universe could push to have Applebee's stock spun off. IHOP has lots of value.

I would argue its valuation is too cheap, and an activist hedge fund, eventually, will notice, as its IHOP franchise is a phenomenal business.

On December 17, 2016, Barron's author, Vico Racanelli, published a perfectly timed article: DineEquity Shares Could Fall 30%. At the time of publication, shares were trading at nearly $83 per share. Within the article, Vico relied heavily upon the insights of Howard Penney of Hedgeye Risk Insights. Lo and behold, when DineEquity (NYSE:DIN) reported its year-end FY16 results, the deceleration in operating performance continued. I would argue, and customarily on Wall Street, this combined with negative sentiment in the restaurant space has caused shares of DineEquity to overshoot to the downside.

As I currently have a meaningful long position in shares of Famous Dave's (NASDAQ:DAVE) (see Adventures In Capitalism), invariably and by default, I spend a decent amount of time following its larger competitors in the casual dining space. Given this awareness of this sector, I am ready to recommend shares of DIN in the mid $50s (shares closed 4/13/17 at $54.59). Although I agree that Applebee's needs to shrink its unit count (maybe by upwards of 20%-25%), the market is throwing the baby out with the bath water, as DIN's IHOP franchise is an absolute gem of a business. Moreover, sooner rather than later, I am boldly predicting that an activist hedge fund will accumulate a material stake in DineEquity and find a way to create shareholders' value. Perhaps, they will make an Einhornesque (see his suggestions to the Board of Directors at General Motors to create a two share class structure) type of recommendation, where Applebee's and IHOP have separate stock, as I would argue the parts are worth more than the whole.

As much I would love to spend twenty hours really honing and crafting this activist playbook for DineEquity, I am $100 million short of being able to quietly buy up a 10% stake in DIN. Therefore, through the power of the Seeking Alpha's global reach, perhaps, some Master of the Universe will read my article, kick the tires themselves, then realize the merits of my idea. As my avid readers know, I have so much energy and passion for coming up with compelling investment ideas. However, I have somewhat limited bandwidth and investment capital, so again, it is better that I write to share my idea with my readers, so they can get ahead of the curve and make money by front running this idea, as I feel strongly that some Master of the Universe will connect the dots and put this plan in motion.

With my idea now out in the open, complements of its publication by Seeking Alpha, let's look at some numbers. For comparison purposes, I provide results for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT), Bloomin' Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN), and Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Let's start off with DineEquity:

Here are DineEquity's comps:

Next, let's look at Brinker International:

Next, let's look at Bloomin' Brands:

And last, but not least, let's look at Texas Roadhouse:

Let's look at relative valuation:

Despite the well-known challenges, including overcapacity at Applebee's, DineEquity is still a fabulous buy here, at $54.59. I understand that the company needs to come up with an effective turnaround plan, and fast, for Applebee's, as persistent weakness endangers the longer-term unit economics of some Applebee's locations, and therefore, the royalty cash flow from Applebee's 2,016 franchised locations. After all, when Applebee's locations close, of course, DIN loses its royalty income stream from those affected units. However, there are levers to pull, as Barron's points out that DIN received 4% of sales royalties and an additional 3.75% for marketing. Perhaps, in an effort to rebuild the trust of its franchisees, DineEquity reduces the 3.75% marketing requirement for franchisees (for a year or so) and cuts back on dividends and buybacks in order to deploy more capital in supporting franchisees.

Although Brinker, Bloomin' Brands, and Texas Roadhouse are good operators, DineEquity's virtually exclusive franchise royalties are vastly superior because there isn't the associated CapEx requirements, as the IHOP and Applebee's footprint are fully built out, and overbuilt in the case of Applebee's.

Let's look at DineEquity's FY 2017 guidance:

Takeaway

As I said, I am only $100 million short of buying up a 10% stake in shares of DineEquity, as the market is missing the forest for trees and too negative when it comes to shares of DineEquity. Everyone knows that Applebee's food isn't very good, has store unit overcapacity, and has experienced a string of negative sale store comps; however, IHOP is a phenomenal business. Instead of buying back company stock and issuing such an aggressive dividend, free cash flow could be earmarked towards debt repayment. Moreover, it is possible for a Master of the Universe hedge fund to push to have Applebee's tracking stock spun off, as a way to highlight the value of IHOP. With 9.1% of DIN's float short as of March 31, 2017, shares of DineEquity are ripe for an activist-induced short squeeze.

