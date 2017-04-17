Trading VIX Update: Short-Term Worries, Long-Term Upside

Markets sold off slightly more than 1% last week, while VIX index closed near 16 level or 24% higher.

A five-point spike for VIX index from the last bottom on April 5th under normal market circumstances would correspond to a 3.8% move in S&P 500 index. In reality, S&P 500 index has so far sold off only around 2% from the corresponding intermediate top, thus implying that VIX index is ahead of itself. Moreover, this tiny selloff is based on currently headline-grabbing geopolitical tensions, which historically tend to resolve themselves in a positive way for markets.

SVXY lost around 10% on the week on the back of increased levels of implied volatility.

Bear in mind that realized volatility continues to register historic lows and at some point the discrepancy between implied and realized vol has to narrow. In my opinion, option buyers will continue to suffer losses, demand will decrease and so will implied volatility. It will happen rather quickly as news flow is bound to shift from geopolitics to economics and earnings, especially once the results of French elections become known. Uncertainty breeds far more fear than any type of actual outcome. I have little doubt that if Le Pen were to win presidency, markets would rally in a similar fashion as was the case with Brexit and Trump victory.

VIX futures curve continues to be very complacent from M3 forward with November still trading in low 17s.

Futures curve telegraphs calmness a month from now into foreseeable future, and given that S&P 500 sits only 3% below its all-time highs despite hysteria surrounding North Korea, Syria, and France, I have little doubt that we will see low levels of implied volatility during summer months.

On Tuesday, April contract will expire and changes in SVXY will be determined by movements in May and June contracts. My approach to forecasting SVXY centers primarily on where I see these contracts closing. Currently, I see May closing around 13 and June around 12.5. Trading decisions will be made depending upon the path these contracts take over the next two weeks.

Positions

I have used SVXY weakness to add $110 strike short puts expiring in June for a premium of $9.30, and also sold $20 UVXY calls expiring in May and received premium of $4.74. I'm hoping to be assigned the underlying with both trades. Another trade that I made was purchasing outright puts on $14 VIX April futures for a weighted average price of $0.56. That particular trade will most probably result in a total loss. Exposure to those puts was $11k or approximately 1.5% of my account balance.

I mentioned in my last week's recap that I was hoping for SVXY to move lower to close/modify short call positions that are being used as hedges for $130 calls that currently constitute my largest position. I have not touched those hedges yet but will look to execute a closure of short $155s with a simultaneous sale of either $175 or $180 strikes, should volatility remain elevated and May futures move above 16 due to increasing geopolitical or debt ceiling fears.

To sum it up, I expect next week to be more of the same with traders keeping implied volatility elevated even as realized vol is non-existent. At certain point in time, earnings will temporarily dominate headlines until five minutes later when everyone shifts focus back to upcoming elections in France. This tug of war between attention-grabbing headlines, which will be macro-positive and geopolitically-negative, will most probably last until early May. My game plan remains unchanged, reduce hedges, establish covered short put positions on SVXY and sell a small amount of near-term calls on UVXY.

