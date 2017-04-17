International Seaways: Major Winner With Over 30% Upside Left

INSW is still priced below its stress-tested fair value and offers 34% upside to our weighted-case valuation. The following report updates our coverage of INSW, illustrates three near-term catalysts and provides risk factor analysis.

INSW is up 43% in just over 3 months, but subsequent developments and information (i.e. full 10-K review) have improved our models and confidence significantly. Our updated price target is $25/sh.

However, the initial market reaction was a total flop: INSW quickly plummeted towards $10 before stabilizing around $13. We bought at $11 and finished an initial research report (at $13).

Thesis Overview: Three Catalysts to Drive $25+

International Seaways (INSW) is a spin-off company from Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG), which began trading actively on 1 December. The stock initially suffered from an extreme lack of coverage and they had already missed a lot of the ‘Trump bump.’ The stock has appreciated significantly since we first bought and covered the stock between $11-$14, but there’s still at least another 30% of upside left. There are three clear catalysts to drive meaningful appreciation during 2017, and depending on where the crude and product tanker markets turn, $25/sh could be too low of a target.

Major JV Project Kick-Off: INSW shares a joint venture with venerable industry player Euronav (EURN). This JV owns two Floating, Storage, & Offloading Rigs (“FSOs”), which are positioned in the Al Shaheen oil field off Qatar. The current contract is a huge cash cow and was previously set to expire in September 2017; however, towards the end of December 2016, INSW announced a new five-year contract worth up to $360M in EBITDA. The JV is slated to be nearly debt-free by September 2017, meaning it can be re-levered and cash can be taken out. I believe the JV is worth at least $150M per partner, and up to $100M per partner can be cashed out this summer. This joint venture is worth $6.00/sh and could provide nearly $3.50/sh in immediate cash flow by this summer. Comprehensive Refinancing: International Seaways has the cleanest balance sheet in the industry, but they are plagued by toxic legacy debt due to the OSG bankruptcy dating back to late 2012. OSG emerged with a fairly healthy balance sheet and we’ve since had 2.5 years of strong cash flow, INSW is very strong, with a debt-to-assets (“D/A”) ratio of around 30%, but their debt (LIBOR+4.75%) yields as if they had a 70% D/A. Since INSW has only one term loan and would likely just need to replace it with a new syndicated facility at a conservative 50% D/A, I believe the process will be fairly easy. Just a simple refinancing to (L+3.00%) could save them nearly $10M ($0.34/sh) in annual interest. A better refinancing (L+2.50%) could save $0.41/sh in annual expenses. Product Tanker Op. Leverage: Although a majority of the (admittedly limited) public coverage of INSW focuses on their crude tanker assets, they are a fairly decent-sized player in the product tanker market. INSW owns a fleet of 5 LR and 13 MR vessels and these assets benefit from very low breakevens due to low financial leverage (Q4-16 presentation, slide 11):

The operational leverage is large because INSW only has 29.2M outstanding shares and the MR fleet is sharply profitable at today’s rates. For every $1,000/day increase in product tanker rates, INSW shareholders receive an additional $0.22/sh in direct cash flow. Although the prospects for crude tankers are murkier for 2017-2018, especially with older tonnage, the product markets have recently shown very promising signs. Even a mild sustained recovery in product tanker rates could drive over $1.00/sh in additional annual cash flow.

Additional Background/Context

OSG, previously known as “Overseas Shipholding Group,” was a large US-based shipping company with one of the world’s largest publicly traded fleets. They were driven to bankruptcy in late-2012 and finally emerged in mid-2014. The new firm was far leaner and the timing was nearly perfect as tanker rates started a sharp recovery in late-2014. OSG generated strong cash flow for two years, but the firm still traded at garbage multiples. The investors who liked the US-based Jones Act tankers balked at the ‘outdated’ international tonnage and many international investors (myself included) wanted nothing to do with the Jones Act tonnage. The company discussed splitting the assets into two firms for over a year before the transaction finally concluded on 1 December 2016.

However, the entire deal was handled in an amateurish manner, with little PR and poor disclosure of the pro forma financials. Specifically, OSG was spinning off a firm worth around $20/sh even at liquidation values, but they let it open at a $14/sh valuation, and did almost nothing to ensure initial support. Due to the bumbled nature of the spin-off (100% distribution to current shareholders), INSW opened laughably cheap ($14) and proceeded to plummet from there, bottoming close to $10. However, I’m glad the stock initially faltered, as we had a clear chance to get there first with the research and conviction (kudos to fellow member Stanislav Oleynikov for beating the drum and driving additional attention to this bargain).



Now INSW has picked up interest after reporting two quarters of performance, multiple roadshows, and some meager public coverage. The stock is up 63% since my first buy and it is up 46% since our detailed initial report was published. The current valuation is still well on the cheap side, but it’s admittedly no longer ‘pound-the-table’ cheap. This isn’t a wildly exciting “top idea of the year” at this moment; however, this is a clearly overlooked firm in the tanker space, and they have 30% of upside left to what I believe is a very attainable $25. This is currently my #2 speculative holding due to the very strong risk/reward proposition; my #1 holding is Teekay Corporation (TK).

INSW has approximately 29.2M shares outstanding for a current market capitalization of just over $550M. Unlike many peers, their net debt is very small (under $300M), leading to an enterprise value of just $850M.

If the joint ventures, which I believe are worth a minimum of $275M, are backed out, the current normalized EV/EBITDA multiple sits around 3.4x. The slide below (Q4-16 presentation, slide 14) clearly illustrates the upside potential in cash flows due to inherent operational leverage. Note the far-right slide would provide an EBITDA yield in the 50-60% range with an even higher cash yield to equity. Other firms like Scorpio Tankers (STNG) and Gener8 Maritime (GNRT) have massive yield-to-equity potential, but their leverage heavily offsets the effective yield on an enterprise basis.

Valuing a shipping firm on normalized EV/EBITDA can get very contentious, I prefer more of an assets-based approach, but this report also includes a model to illustrate potential. My $25/sh price target is based on a much more conservative assets-based sum-of-parts valuation.

Progress Thus Far: Mostly Publicity

The majority of INSW’s progress since the 1 December spin-off has been related to a dramatic increase in public awareness, spurred by management finally taking the initiative to meet with investors, a trio of industry conferences, and participation in the Capital Link Forum.

The fundamental progress has been primarily limited to the unveiling of the new FSO deal framework in late December. The current “letter of award” allows for $360M in revenues plus reimbursement for “agreed operating expenses.” This deal provides massive value that isn’t yet being reflected in INSW’s share price.

New FSO Deal: Massive Value Generation

The $360M is guaranteed revenue is essentially equivalent to forward EBITDA since the majority of operational expenses are expected to be reimbursed. $72M/yr in annual EBITDA ($360M over 5 years) compares very closely to the $72.5M EBITDA achieved in 2016 under the original contract (Annual Report 10-K, page 76):

In a bearish assumption, a full scrap of both FSOs in September 2022 at $23M/ea, the full upcoming deal is worth over $300M in present terms, plus additional value for the nearly 9 months of cash flow left prior to the start of the new contract. The current JV carries $6M in positive NCAV, and will likely generate over $50M in EBITDA between January and September (10-K, page 77):

My cash flow valuation assumptions are shown below. Altogether, I value this JV at $350M ($175M per partner), which conservatively leaves zero additional valuation for a future contract extension.

Qatar LNG Joint Venture: Stable Value

Although the FSO joint venture carries the larger near-term value, International Seaways also has a major LNG transport joint venture with Qatar Gas Transport Company Ltd (“Nakilat”), which is a quasi-government counterparty. The deal is essentially a standard lease financing structure, which allows Qatar Liquefied Gas Company (the end user) to avoid taking direct debt exposure since the financing is non-recourse. The JV owns four Q-Flex LNG transport vessels, all of which are fully employed at very profitable rates until the end of 2032. INSW highlights this venture in a March 2017 presentation (slide 14):

Debt Levels & Interest Expense: Steadily Decreasing

The JV has been steadily repaying debt and distributing the remaining cash flow to both partners, which provides increasing cash flow as the debt balance (and related interest expenses) decreases each quarter. During 2016, the JV generated over $86M in EBITDA, but the high debt load resulted in a $38M interest expense.

The related debt is hedged via swaps at an effective rate of 4.9% through 2022, which guarantees the interest expense will continue to decline at around $2M on an annual basis due to steady principal repayments. This can be seen by comparing the 2014-2016 results in the 10-K. Although the loan is amortized based on a slightly modified 25-year curve (approx. $40M/yr now, accelerating around $2M/yr forward), the JV depreciates the vessels on a straight-line residual 35-year basis (approx. $26M/yr). This means reported income currently exceeds distributable cash flow.

Under the current facility, the majority of interest expense savings will be allocated to slightly increasing principal repayments. The JV also carries a balance of around $60M in restricted cash to offset the high debt balance. While the JV must remain in compliance with specific facility covenants, the LNG-related debt load is non-recourse to INSW: overall, it’s a very low risk setup. Based on the past three years of reported performance and the fact that opex inflation is mostly covered by the end-user, we can expect the JV to produce forward-year distributable cash flow of at least $12M.

Forward Distributable Cash Flow ("DCF")

The precise forward flows are going to be lumpier due to drydocks, restricted cash shifts, and eventual refinancing stages, but I believe $12M, plus an additional improvement of $1.5M per year, is a reasonable baseline that is likely to be exceeded since the loan amortizes to zero before contract expiration and the JV carries a healthy restricted cash balance.

The future cash flows can be modeled against a range of discount rates. A conservative valuation should assume zero contract life between 2032 and 2042, leading to scrap proceeds of nearly $80M ($20M per ship) in early 2033. Additionally, I am holding the restricted cash balance at current levels (just over $60M) for the life of the contract, with the balance delivered to the partners in early 2033. The combination of flat $11.5M and full-life restricted cash balance is very conservative. For example, at the start of 2030, we would expect debt balances to be in the $120M range. Even at sky-high 8% interest rates, DCF would be close to $40M, while we are modeling $34.5M. Holding the restricted cash for 15 years also understates its value; for example, with a 10% discount rate, $60M is worth $37M in five years, but only worth $14M in fifteen years.

I believe the contract risk due to a combination of a quasi-government counterparty, the guaranteed need for LNG transport out of Qatar, and the modern nature of the assets leads to a very low discount rate, somewhere between a range of 7% and 11%. The chart below shows the current valuations of the LNG joint venture based upon these assumptions. I believe a current valuation level of $200M (over 9% discount) is very conservative, which gives INSW $100M for its 49.9% stake.

Additional Upside?

If the LNG venture is able to secure a refinancing in a few years that allows for a release of restricted cash, this current valuation scenario could improve markedly. In a scenario where restricted cash needs decline by around 50% on a refinancing in 2022, this alone would improve current valuations across the spectrum by nearly $10M ($5M per partner).

Core Operating Fleet Overview & Valuation

International Seaways owns a fleet of 42 vessels, with no current newbuilding liabilities. This fleet consists of 11 MR2 product, 9 VLCCs, 8 Panamax crude, 7 Aframax crude, 4LR1 product, 2 MR1 product, and 1 LR2 product. INSW likes to claim a 49-vessel fleet, but this includes time-charter and BB-in vessels (Q4-16 presentation, slide 5):

The average age of the fleet is quite high; by the end of 2017, there will be 17 vessels aged 15 years or older. However, there are only two vessels older than 16 years (1x 2000-built VLCC and 1x 1998-built MR2 product tanker). The majority (33x) of the vessels are between five and fifteen years old, making this an obvious middle-aged asset play. These ships are not built to modern eco standards and will require at least average markets to produce healthy cash flow. The age of the fleet is a considerable risk factor, which we will evaluate and stress test appropriately in the ‘Risk Factors’ discussion.

Live Valuations

The latest report from VesselsValue is shown below, which provides a valuation of $783M for just the directly owned 42-vessel operating fleet. “Floater wet” refers to the 2x FSO assets and the "Joint Owned" valuation of $657M is the current charter-free valuation of the 4x QFLEX LNG carriers.

Valuation: Direct Assets & Joint Ventures

As of Q4-16 results (10-K, page 56), INSW had $312M in net debt. I expect them to produce over $40M in operating cash flow during Q1-17. This leads to expected net debt of close to $270M when results are posted in a month or so. International Seaways has 29.2M shares outstanding, I use 29.5M shares in my model to allow for some compensation issuance (nearly $6M). As the chart below shows, INSW’s current asset-based valuation is $26.61 per share, exceeding my final price target of $25/sh, even with fairly conservative JV-related inputs.

Normalized EBITDA Valuation

INSW's operating cash flow depends on the strength of the market. During 2016, they were able to report $118M in direct operating cash flow (excluding working capital shifts), which included a handful of split-up costs. During 2015, a good example of a more bullish market, INSW produced over $200M in operating cash flow. The following table illustrates how much cash flow the organic fleet can deliver in a range of market scenarios.

Keep in mind that this table reflects operating cash flow, which is lower than EBITDA due to finance-related expenditures. INSW’s adjusted-EBITDA over the past four years ranges from a low of $78M in 2013 (extreme bear market) to a high of $299M in 2015 (moderate bull market). I believe INSW’s reasonable full-cycle normalized EBITDA is close to $170M and that 5x is an appropriate EV/EBITDA multiple considering the majority of the fleet is middle-aged. The table below illustrates valuation levels based on reasonable assumptions.

The above table leads to a reasonable valuation range of $675M-$1.05B for the INSW fleet: $850M valuation given my recommended inputs.

Normalized Valuations vs. “Live” Market Values

In a fully rational market with zero information asymmetry and perfect forecasting, we would expect the EV/EBITDA values of a fleet to line up with the levels reported by VesselsValue. However, the shipping sector is notoriously volatile and secondary asset values are nowhere near as stable as in other industrial sectors. Live values easily overshoot reasonable EV/EBITDA levels during bullish markets and the opposite occurs during periods of weak rates and sentiment. We are currently sitting in a period extremely weak sentiment as the majority of INSW’s fleet sits near all-time low historically-adjusted valuations.

Bringing the Model Together

The above discussion focuses on the owned fleet. We’ve already conservatively modeled the joint ventures at varying discount levels, so there’s no need to adjust those inputs further. As shown below, the updated normalized cash flow valuation model results in a fair valuation of $29/sh.

We can clearly move the needle far higher by adding more aggressive discount rates or assumptions to the JVs or by giving slightly higher multiples to the fleet, but I believe the current model is properly balanced.

Key Risk Factors

The largest risk inherent with an INSW investment is related to their older fleet. In a normal cycle of 20-25 year vessel lifespan, this would be far less of a concern, but if we see a prolonged market depression, a majority of their operating fleet could quickly turn obsolete.

Primary Risk: Portion of Fleet Turns Obsolete

In a worst-case outcome of prolonged depression in both crude and product tanker rates, all tankers over 15 years could be obsolete by 2018-2019 (20 vessels - just under 50% of the fleet). Although this is an extreme outcome, it reflects what could happen if we get a combination of a very weak market mixed with additional modern tonnage crowding out older vessels.

To adjust accordingly, all vessels of 2003-built or older could be immediately carried at demolition value. These ships are currently valued at around $270M enbloc with underlying demolition values of close to $170M. In a worst-case scenario, this factor could impact INSW’s valuation by $100M, or just over $3.40/sh.

Secondary/Related Risk: Tanker Markets Weaken

If the tanker markets weaken further, not only would INSW’s oldest asset turn obsolete, but their more modern assets could lose further asset value and of course operating cash flows would drop. Due to INSW’s stable joint venture operations and very low financial leverage, I don’t see any legitimate balance sheet concerns; however, if the rest of the fleet (22 vessels, currently worth $510M), lost another 15-20%, then INSW’s fleet valuation would drop by another $75-$100M. This would be a considerable drop in valuations for this tonnage, considering it would still be commercially-viable and tanker asset prices are already near all-time low valuation levels. In this extension of the worst-case scenario, INSW’s valuation could drop by another $75M-$100M, or $2.50-$3.40/sh.

Secondary Risk: Inability to Re-Finance

I believe INSW should be easily able to refinance their credit facility, especially considering the combination of their low debt levels, low cash breakeven, and related cash flow contracts. However, in a panicked environment such as mentioned in the risk factors above, it’s feasible that banks will not want to deal with INSW’s debt. This isn’t a crisis concern, but it would eliminate over $10M in otherwise easily achievable annual cash savings.

Additionally, INSW faces a nearly $467M obligation due in 2019, as their term loan matures in August. This maturity isn’t considerably higher than the demolition value of their fleet, so there’s no legitimate ‘crisis’ concern here, but if we are in a very weak financing environment, INSW could be forced to issue higher-yield bonds that could further extend their higher interest rate woes until markets recovered.

Conclusion

The following report illustrates why International Seaways remains a value play with considerable upside even after the massive run since we first discovered this company in December 2016 between $11-$13.

Our fairly conservative asset-based valuation lands at $26.61 and the normalized cash flow model suggests $28.98/sh. Even with full asset stress testing as illustrated in the risk factors discussion, INSW is still arguably worth $19.83 in a multiple-year bearish tanker market scenario.

Although there are certainly other values in the tanker market sector, and we are also long a handful of these, INSW is especially compelling due to clear near-term catalysts of a term loan refinance and a major dividend from the FSO joint venture. Additionally, INSW offers the cleanest balance sheet in the industry, leading to lower breakeven values and shockingly low normalized EV/EBITDA multiples.

International Seaways is a strong buy: $25/sh, over 30% upside to our weighted-case target.

