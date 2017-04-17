Hostess: Hurdle Cleared, Expect New Highs

Last week, Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) announced, pre-market Monday, and completed, pre-market Thursday, a 20.1mn share follow-on offering by selling shareholders. We suspect the 3mn share over-allotment was sold by the underwriters on Thursday, based on the 17mn share trading volume. That insiders would sell shares, given the strong performance of shares since last summer's merger announcement and subsequent de-SPACing, is unsurprising. What is surprising is that 2 of the sponsors, Gores Group and Metropoulos, the chief architect of Hostess' turnaround, comprised less than 7% of the shares sold. Post transaction, Apollo holds less than 1% of Hostess (by our calculations down to approximately 600,000 shares), while Gores and Metropoulos hold 12% and 25%, respectively.

Gores and Metropoulos have both openly contended that Hostess is still an early stage opportunity with significant headroom for growth. That they'd sell so little of their stock at $15.25 is a strong validation of this claim. While they obviously could come back to market and sell, it makes little sense to us that they would do so at, or around, current levels. We'd posit, that if they're not interested sellers at $15.25, it's likely that they believe shares are worth more than $17, $18 or even $20. When someone with as enviable a track record in consumer products as Metropoulos isn't selling, it's a very good sign.

Since we first wrote about Hostess, when it was still Gores, and before the merger had closed "Gores Holdings: Delicious Opportunity, Stock Underpriced, Warrants Dramatically Undervalued," little has occurred that has exceeded plan. There's been no margin upside or positive revisions to guidance, yet shares and warrants are up 45% and 175%, respectively. We merely suggested that as the Street took notice of the best story (highest margins, fastest growth) in unhealthy snacks, the stock would trade to $14-$20, with Hershey's (NYSE:HSY) at the low-end and Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ) at the high end. We also suggested the narrative would change - and clearly it has. We believe $20 is a reasonable short-term target, at which price Hostess would trade at parity with Mondelez. This is inclusive of the impact of dilutive warrants, which we note is miscalculated in several sell-side models on Hostess and with other SPACs. Based on consensus 2017 estimates, Mondelez is expected to see revenue decline and EBITDA grow 4%, while Hostess is anticipated to enjoy high-single digit revenue and EBITDA growth. We can see the feedback now: Mondelez merits a higher multiple because it's a large cap and Hostess is a mid-cap. We disagree and believe such an argument is spurious, reflects anchoring and reflects a narrative created to justify a stock price. The narrative should drive the stock price and not vice-versa. We believe the correct narrative is that Hostess is a company that can grow top and bottom line high-single digits or better for the next several years, and it will receive the premium valuation. Its smaller size will be seen as a strength, not a weakness.

What's next for Hostess?

In the short term, we expect a few modest catalysts for Hostess.

First, we anticipate that the company will receive additional sell-side research coverage. We note that just 1 of the 6 underwriters on this transaction Deutsche, previously covered Hostess. Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley led the transaction, while Barclays, RBC and UBS co-managed. While officially there's no quid pro quo regarding picking up coverage, we'd assume at least some of them will. There's no guarantee the coverage will be favorable or impact shares, but certainly more bulge bracket coverage should make Hostess a more institutionally followed name.

Second, at its current market cap, we'd anticipate Hostess to be added to various indices in coming months. While, this is unlikely to be hugely impactful, the potential several million shares of buy interest ought to represent a net positive.

Lastly, we suspect that we will continue to see product innovation. Last year, the company introduced Deep Fried Twinkies, which got them into the refrigerated aisle. Earlier this year, Hostess introduced ice cream, licensed to Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), the US' biggest ice cream manufacturer, which we correctly identified several weeks before it was introduced to the street in "Hostess Brands top pick 17', ice-cream coming soon." We will soon be seeing Hostess Bake Shop across supermarkets nationwide.

While Hostess Brands issued a press release about this on March 30th, it appears to not have been distributed to traditional financial media outlets. We've also been unable to find it on their website. We're not sure if this adds more than 1-2% to potential annual growth, but we note that 1-2% annual growth is the entirety of what companies like Hershey's and Mondelez are achieving organically. We believe there will be more product extensions, licenses and organic growth initiatives in coming quarters, which in aggregate supplement the best growth story in the space.

While we're clearly sanguine regarding Hostess' prospects, however, it's an atypical shareholding for Dane Capital. We don't tend to own stocks at 13.5x EV/EBITDA. Stocks like Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE), which we recently wrote about, trading at 7x 2017 EV/EBITDA with 20%+ growth likely for the next 5 years, or Micron (NASDAQ:MU), at 5.3x consensus FY18 EPS (and 8.5x low-on-the Street numbers) are far more our norm. However, with Hostess, we believe we're playing for something much bigger - and apparently so do Gores and Metropoulos. The company has said bolt-on M&A is part of the company's strategy. With its exceptional distribution at retail, solid infrastructure and manufacturing know-how, we believe Hostess has the potential to be a solid platform company. Given Hostess' superior organic growth profile versus peers, we don't think they need to chase growth and can make sure that any acquisition is the right fit. Gores and Metropoulos are immensely successful and we believe that over time they think they can build Hostess into a much bigger enterprise. As we wrote in "Buffett, Brands and Boats," none other than Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) have benefited from owning iconic brands in the very sweet, not very healthy category, such as Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Dairy Queen and See's Candy. While many may believe America is getting healthier, there's much of America that still (and increasingly) devours Twinkies. We believe Hostess represents an opportunity to compound significantly over time.

We note that Hostess also has warrants (TWNKW).

