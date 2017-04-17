Dividend Champions: 18 Increases Expected By June 30

In compiling the Dividend Champions list (found here), I get to see which companies are nearing the anniversaries of their previous dividend increases. Since most of these firms raise their payout about the same time every year, I can say with some confidence that they are likely to do so again. I have separated the Champions (25 or more years of higher dividends), Contenders (10-24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years) into distinct groupings, so please look for the other articles, which I hope will be published about the same time. Note that "CCC" refers to the combination of Champions, Contenders, and Challengers.

Moderation Moderates

The pace of dividend-increase announcements eased considerably from mid-March to mid-April, but should pick up somewhat as we move into May and June. The number of announcements for all Champions, Contenders, Challengers, and Near-Challengers expected in the next 11 weeks has increased to 113 from 85 a month ago, but still down from 186 a few months ago, during the busiest season around Groundhog Day.

The table below coincides with the usual "forward look" of about 11 weeks for this article. Based on last year's announcements, I'm expecting the following companies to announce dividend increases between now and the anniversary of the Ex-Dividend Date of their previous increase:

Dividend Champions (25 or more years):

Company Ticker No. 3/31/17 Div. MR% LY Ann. DGR Name Symbol Yrs Price Yield Inc. Ex-Div Div. 5-yr W.W. Grainger Inc. (NYSE:GWW) 45 232.76 2.10 4.27 5/5/16 4.88 13.9 PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) 45 105.08 1.52 11.11 5/6/16 1.60 6.7 Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) 34 82.01 3.66 2.74 5/11/16 3.00 10.0 Sonoco Products Co. (NYSE:SON) 34 52.92 2.80 5.71 5/11/16 1.48 4.9 MSA Safety Inc. (NYSE:MSA) 45 70.69 1.87 3.13 5/19/16 1.32 4.9 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) 54 124.55 2.57 6.67 5/20/16 3.20 7.0 Weyco Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) 35 28.08 2.99 5.00 5/25/16 0.84 5.3 Conn. Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) 47 53.15 2.13 5.61 5/27/16 1.13 3.5 NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) 31 69.80 1.53 1.90 5/27/16 1.07 9.5 RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) 41 60.02 1.33 5.26 5/27/16 0.80 5.8 PepsiCo Inc. (NYSE:PEP) 44 111.86 2.69 7.12 6/1/16 3.01 7.9 Donaldson Company (NYSE:DCI) 30 45.52 1.54 2.94 6/8/16 0.70 19.1 Farmers & Merchants (OTCQX:FMCB) 52 605.00 2.17 0.77 6/8/16 13.10 2.3 Leggett & Platt Inc. (NYSE:LEG) 45 50.32 2.70 6.25 6/13/16 1.36 3.9 UGI Corp. (NYSE:UGI) 29 49.40 1.92 4.40 6/13/16 0.95 6.5 First Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:THFF) 28 47.50 2.11 2.04 6/15/16 1.00 1.3 Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) 50 37.35 0.96 3.00 6/16/16 0.36 5.8 National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) 46 59.62 2.72 2.53 6/28/16 1.62 2.7

MR=Most Recent; LY=Last Year; DGR=Dividend Growth Rate through 2015

Not all of the above companies will meet the strict standards of every investor, but some may be appropriate for portfolio diversification. Potential investors should do more research before committing funds.

Every Picture Tells a Story

As a bonus, I'm inserting one of Chuck Carnevale's F.A.S.T. Graphs below, highlighting one of the companies listed above. When the stock's price line has moved into the green area, it indicates that the stock is undervalued in relation to its earnings. I'm attaching the chart below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM,JNJ,PEP,NFG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.