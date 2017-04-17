Abbott Laboratories: Constantly Adapting For Enduring Success

Investors can expect Abbott to continue to use acquisitions, divestments or spin-offs for reorganizing its various business segments to adapt to changing market conditions and ensure steady and continuous growth.

Abbott's acquisition of St. Jude Medical both strengthens its long-term outlook in the cardiovascular medical device market and has an immediate, positive effect on its stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is at its business best when it comes to testing the healthcare environment and reinventing itself for changing times. Through acquisitions, divestments and spin-offs, the company has recently made many business adjustments to align its growth with long-term healthcare trends such as increased healthcare demand from the aging population, improving healthcare access in emerging economies and managing increasingly prevalent chronic diseases.

Abbott Labs is keeping its focus where it belongs, from cardiovascular medical devices for older generations to branded generic pharmaceuticals in fast-growing economies and innovative testing and monitoring devices with data-decision software for diabetes management. As a result, the company is well positioned to deliver continuous wining performance with reliable sales growth.

One such realignment is its $25 billion acquisition of St. Jude Medical, a leader in the market for cardiovascular medical devices with complementary product lines to those of Abbott Labs. The deal can have a lasting impact on Abbott Lab's sales and earnings because of their combined ability to provide complete offerings in cardiovascular medical devices for the aging population. The transaction is expected to be accretive to Abbott Labs' earnings in the first full year after its close on Jan. 4, 2017, positive on Abbott Labs' stock price.

Let's first take a look at how Abbott Labs stock is valued before and since the acquisition. As of Dec. 31, 2016, prior to the completion of the acquisition, Abbott Labs had total shareholders' equity of $20,538 million and 1,473 million shares outstanding, or $13.94 in book equity per share. The stock closed at $39.05 on Jan. 3, 2017, the day before the announcement of the completion of the acquisition. So at that time, the market valued Abbott Labs stock at a price-to-book ratio of 2.8 ($39.05/$13.94).

Now, let's figure out the total shareholders' equity and the number of shares outstanding for the combined Abbott Labs and St. Jude Medical (Abbott Labs paid for the acquisition partially with its stock). Since Abbott Labs has yet to release its Q1' 2017 financial results, we can derive those figures based on publicly available information on the financial term of the acquisition, which shows Abbott Labs paid $46.75 in cash and 0.8708 Abbott Labs shares for each St. Jude Medical share. We'll also use the financial results last released by St. Jude Medical for its Q3' 2016, ended on Oct. 1, 2016, which reported the company had total shareholders' equity of $4,486 million and 283.45 million shares outstanding.

Total shareholders' equity for the combined Abbott Labs and St. Jude Medical is presented in the table below:

(in millions) Abbott Labs St. Jude Medical Abbott's cash payment Total Shareholders' Equity $20,538 $4,468 -$11,147.55* $13,876.45

*$46.75/share x 238.45 million St. Jude Medical shares

The combined total number of shares outstanding for Abbott Labs post acquisition is shown in the table below:

(in millions) Existing Abbott Shares Newly Issued Abbott Shares Total Number of Shares Outstanding 1,473 246.83* 1,719.83

*0.8708 new Abbott shares x 283.45 (St. Jude Medical shares)

Therefore, the estimated book equity per share after the acquisition can be computed as: $13,876.45 million/1,719.83 million shares = $8.07.

Since the acquisition completed on Jan. 4, 2017, Abbott Labs stock has been trading up and reached its 52-week high of $45.72 on Mar. 10, 2017. As of Mar. 31, 2017 when research for this article was being conducted, the stock traded at $44.41, which implies a price-to-book ratio of 5.5 ($44.41/$8.07) by the market, almost doubling the P/B ratio for Abbott Labs stock before the acquisition. With additional earnings from deal synergies and cross-selling expected to be accretive within the first year following the completion of the acquisition, Abbott Labs can see an immediate bump to its equity book value per share. This will support its stock to go higher for the rest of 2017, assuming also the use of the 5.5 P/B ratio.

Now, we'll forecast 2017 earnings for both St. Jude Medical and Abbott Labs using a logarithm-modified straight-line model, expressed as Y = a*X + b, where Y is the earnings, X is the corresponding year, a is the slope of the line graph and b is the line's intercept on the Y axis.

Estimates of 2017 earnings for St.Jude Medical:

St. Jude Medical Year Earnings(in millions) Log(earnings) 2009 $777* 2.890 2010 $907* 2.958 2011 $826* 2.917 2012 $752** 2.876 2013 $723** 2.859 2014 $1002** 3.000 2015 $880** 2.944 Slope 17.1667(1) 0.009(4) Intercept -33,710.9(2) -15.19(5) 2016 (estimated) $897 --- 2017 (estimated) $914(3) 2.963(6) 2017 (log modified) $918(7)

*2009 to 2011 earnings

**2012 to 2015 earnings

(1) (880 - 777)/(2015 - 2009)

(2) 777 - 17.1667 x 2009

(3) 17.1667 x 2017 + (-33,710.9)

(4) (2.944 - 2.890)/(2015 - 2009)

(5) 2.890 - 0.009 x 2009

(6) 0.009 x 2017 + (-15.19)

(7) 10^2.963

Estimates of 2017 earnings for Abbott Labs:

Abbott Labs Year Earnings(in millions) Log(earnings) 2009 $5,746* 3.759 2010 $4,626* 3.665 2011 $4,728* 3.675 2012 $5,963** 3.775 2013 $2,576** 3.411 2014 $2,284** 3.359 2015 $4,423** 3.646 2016 $1,400** 3.146 Slope -620.857(1) -0.0876(4) Intercept 1,253,048(2) 179.75(5) 2017 (estimated) $779(3) 3.06(6) 2017 (log modified) $1,148(7)

*2009 to 2011 earnings

**2012 to 2016 earnings

(1) (1400 - 5746)/(2016 - 2009)

(2) 5746 - (-620.857)*2009

(3) -620.857*2017 + 1,253,048

(4) (3.146 - 3.759)/(2016 - 2009)

(5) 3.759 - (-0.0876*2009)

(6) -0.0876*2017 + 179.75

(7) 10^3.06

Estimates of 2017 total earnings and EPS for the combined Abbott Labs and St.Jude Medical:

2017 Estimates St. Jude Medical Abbott Labs Accretion Total Earnings(in millions) $918 $1,148 $361[4] $2,427 EPS $0.53[1] $0.67[2] $0.21[3] $1.41

[1] $918 million/1,719.83 million shares

[2] $1,148 million/1,719.83 million shares

[3] EPS accretion from the acquisition expected to be $0.21 in 2017

[4] $0.21/share x 1,719.83 million shares

Applying the 5.5 P/B valuation multiple, an additional $1.41 in book equity per share in 2017 would add $7.76 ($1.41 x 5.5) to Abbott Labs' stock price by the end of 2017. In other words, the target price for Abbott Labs stock at the end of 2017 is set to be $47.12 ($39.36 + $7.76), an increase of $7.76 from where the stock was on Jan. 4, 2017. This would amount to an annual gain of 19.7% ($7.76/$39.36), or a smaller rise of 3% from the stock's 52-week high of $45.72.

Relying on P/B ratio alone may not know whether the market valuation really reflects a stock's fair value. However, if supported by return on equity, especially when compared with those of a company's closest peers, the P/B ratio can be a reasonable value indicator. Return on equity directly adds to a company's equity book value, and the market is likely to value a stock more if the business has a better ability to generate return on equity. Thus, the more a company's return on equity is, the higher its stock's P/B ratio should be, and vice versa.

Now, we'll determine if Abbott Labs' 5.5 P/B ratio is a reasonably fair valuation multiple by comparing it with those of its peers in connection with each company's respective return on equity. All relevant data are presented in the table below:

stock* price book** value/share P/B earnings***(in millions) book**** value (in millions) ROE Abbott Labs $44.41 $8.07 5.5 $2,427 $13,876.45 17.5% Stryker $130.59 $25.47[1] 5.1 $1,647 $9,550 17.2% Intuitive Surgical $764.83 $148.15[2] 5.2 $736 $5,778 12.7% Boston Scientific $24.57 $4.94[3] 5.0 $347 $6,733 5.2% Medtronic $80.15 $37.21[4] 2.2 $3,538 $52,063 6.8% Zimmer Biomet $119.58 $48.1[5] 2.5 $306 $9,669 3.2%

Notes below to financial measures concerning applicable dates apply to all companies but Abbott Labs whose analysis assumes the post-acquisition stance as illustrated throughout the article.

* stock price is as of April 11, 2017.

** book value/share is as of Dec. 31, 2016.

*** earnings are for 2016.

**** book value is as of Dec. 31, 2016.

[1] $9,550 million/375 million shares

[2] $5,778 million/39 million shares

[3] $6,733 million/1,362 million shares

[4] $52,063 million/1,399 million shares

[5] $9,669 million/201 million shares

All five companies used for the purpose of valuation comparison are Abbott Labs' top competitors with a market capitalization of at least $20 billion. We don't want to compare apples and oranges and render anything that may be incommensurable. As the data in the table above show, return on equity for Abbott Labs and its peers ranges from 3.2% to 17.5% and P/B ratio varies between 2.2 and 5.5. There's clearly a strong positive correlation between a company's return on equity and its stock's P/B ratio.

Abbott Labs has the largest return on equity of 17.5% and also the highest P/B ratio of 5.5. This is followed, as it should be, by Stryker Corp.(NYSE:SYK) and Intuitive Surgical Inc.(NASDAQ:ISRG) with also a double-digit return on equity and a P/B ratio just above 5. Another two companies, Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.(NYSE:ZBH), with a much smaller, single-digit return on equity, understandably have a relatively lower P/B ratio of 2.2 and 2.5, respectively.

One exception is with Boston Scientific Corp.(NYSE:BSX), which has a higher P/B ratio of 5 on a comparably smaller return on equity of 5.2%. This, however, could indicate an overvaluation for Boston Scientific, considering how its peers are valued based on the merit of their return on equity. By the same token, given the relative level of Abbott Labs' return on equity, a 5.5 P/B valuation multiple is provably reasonable for its stock.

The downside risk, however, does exist. The earnings situation could be less optimal than the forecasts a year from now, potentially coupled with no earnings accretion from St. Jude Medical to Abbott Labs in 2017. This would negatively affect the company's return on equity and consequently, its stock's P/B ratio might revert back to the level of 2.8 as seen before the acquisition.

Abbott Labs' debt situation is another cause of concern for a potential bear case. Abbott Labs saw its total debt level balloon into $21.6 billion as of Dec. 31, 2016 from $8.6 billion a year earlier, mostly as a result of funding its St. Jude Medical acquisition. Following the deal completion, Abbott Labs also assumed the debt from St. Jude Medical, which had $5.4 billion in long-term debt as of Oct. 1, 2016. Between debt increase and equity dilution, Abbott Labs now has a debt/equity ratio of 1.9, the highest by a mile among its main peers and comparing to the industry as a whole. The heavy debt load will no doubt limit Abbott Labs' financial flexibility, impeding capital allocations and even dividend payments.

The good news is that the business of Abbott Labs is not one trick pony, and the company has made strategic moves in other areas of its operations. For example, Abbott Labs has refocused its pharmaceuticals by spinning off its research-based specialty biopharmaceuticals as a new company named AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in January 2013, while retaining the branded generic pharmaceuticals to form its established pharmaceuticals business segment. The separation saves Abbott Labs $2 to $3 billion annually on research and development, while allowing the company to zero in on selling cost-effective branded generic pharmaceuticals, especially in developing countries where the need to improve healthcare access is much greater.

In fact, in February 2015, Abbott Labs sold its developed markets branded generic pharmaceuticals business to Mylan N.V., and in exchange received 110 million Mylan's ordinary shares, but has since unloaded more than one-third of the shares. To double down on its emerging market focus, Abbott Labs in 2014 spent $2.9 billion in cash to acquire CFR Pharmaceuticals S.A., a Latin American pharmaceutical company, further expanding its geographic coverage to ensure a steady growth in selling branded generic pharmaceuticals in emerging markets. Its established, or branded generic, pharmaceuticals is now the fastest growing segment among all Abbott Labs' business.

On the front of its traditional diagnostics device business, Abbott Labs remains a leader in molecular testing and automation, point-of-care testing solutions and a broad range of blood-testing instruments. On that ground, its proposed $5.8 billion acquisition of Alere Inc. (NYSE:ALR), another leader in point-of-care diagnostics, may matter less and doesn't seem to be as critical as its acquisition of St. Jude Medical whose cardiovascular device business makes up for Abbott Labs' missing pieces in that area. Abbott Labs has actually decided to terminate the Alere deal by filing a lawsuit upon learning about a series of the company's damaging business developments.

The bottom line is that Abbott Labs doesn't need such a relatively small deal to strengthen its leadership position in the diagnostics market. Escaping the merger with Alere should elicit positive market reactions for Abbott Labs, as not spending $5.8 billion would definitely help preserve its cash positions. Abbott Labs had only $3.2 billion cash flow from operations in 2016 and to fund its $25 billion acquisition of St. Jude Medical, it increased its long-term debt borrowing from $2.4 billion in 2015 to $14.9 billion in 2016. Saving any cash is a relief at this point, but the outcome of the lawsuit won't be known until after the trial starts in April.

A relatively slow growing business for Abbott Labs is its nutritional products segment. Total annual net sales of nutritionals registered a mere 0.3% increase in 2015, while sales of its established pharmaceuticals jumped by 19.3% the same year. For anyone who doesn't know, Abbott Labs used to have a division dedicated to vision and eye health, called Abbott Medical Optics/AMO, but that business is now part of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Barely growing, Abbott Labs' nutrition business is clearly in the mature stage and could end up in a similar for-sale situation as the company's former vision care business. However, this is not to say that its nutritional products segment has no good value.

To the contrary, even as a mature business, Abbott Labs' nutritional products command a large sales base, about one-third of the company's total sales. If Abbott Labs ever decides to sell the nutrition business, the chance of its receiving an optimal valuation can't be underestimated. Getting out of the mature business would be a reasonable move and play right into Abbott Labs' wining strategies of taking transformative actions whenever a changing market condition calls for.

At present time, by focusing on branded generic pharmaceuticals in emerging markets, strengthening its medical device business in cardiovascular care for the aging population and delving into diabetes testing and monitoring services with digital applications, Abbott Labs is reassuring investors that it's creating new ways to help ensure steady and continuous growth.

