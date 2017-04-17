Dividend Challengers (And Near-Challengers): 63 Increases Expected By The End Of June

In compiling the Dividend Champions list (found here) I get to see which companies are nearing the anniversaries of their previous dividend increases. Since most of these firms raise their payout about the same time every year, I can say with some confidence that they are likely to do so again. I have separated the Champions (25 or more years of higher dividends), Contenders (10-24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years) into distinct groupings, so please look for the other articles, which I hope will be published about the same time. Note that "CCC" refers to the combination of Champions, Contenders, and Challengers.

Moderation Moderates

The pace of dividend-increase announcements eased considerably from mid-March to mid-April, but should pick up somewhat as we move into May and June. The number of announcements for all Champions, Contenders, Challengers, and Near-Challengers expected in the next 11 weeks has increased to 113 from 85 a month ago, but still down from 186 a few months ago, during the busiest season around Groundhog Day.

The table below coincides with the usual "forward look" of about 11 weeks for this article. Based on last year's announcements, I'm expecting the following companies to announce dividend increases between now and the anniversary of the Ex-Dividend Date of their previous increase:

Dividend Challengers (5-9 years):

Company Ticker No. 3/31/17 Div. MR% LY Ann. DGR Name Symbol Yrs Price Yield Inc. Ex-Div Div. 5-yr Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) 6 69.27 1.50 18.18 4/27/16 1.04 58.5 Aon (NYSE:AON) 5 118.69 1.11 10.00 4/28/16 1.32 16.5 Celanese Corp. (NYSE:CE) 7 89.85 1.60 20.00 4/28/16 1.44 41.9 Lazard Limited (NYSE:LAZ) 9 45.99 3.31 8.57 4/29/16 1.52 19.8 Heritage Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:HFWA) 6 24.75 1.94 9.09 5/3/16 0.48 29.3 Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) 6 19.60 1.94 11.76 5/4/16 0.38 11.5 Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) 6 55.66 2.73 1.33 5/4/16 1.52 25.8 American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) 9 77.77 1.93 10.29 5/5/16 1.50 10.2 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) 5 143.66 1.59 9.62 5/5/16 2.28 n/a Aspen Insurance Hdgs (NYSE:AHL) 5 52.05 1.69 4.76 5/5/16 0.88 7.7 Webster Financial Corp. (NYSE:WBS) 6 50.04 2.00 8.70 5/5/16 1.00 43.7 West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) 6 22.95 2.96 6.25 5/9/16 0.68 24.9 Winmark Corp. (NASDAQ:WINA) 7 113.00 0.35 42.86 5/9/16 0.40 27.5 Invesco Limited (NYSE:IVZ) 7 30.63 3.66 3.70 5/11/16 1.12 18.4 Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) 7 85.65 1.17 25.00 5/11/16 1.00 29.6 Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) 6 27.93 6.02 2.44 5/12/16 1.68 11.7 Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) 7 68.97 1.39 20.00 5/12/16 0.96 33.7 Materion Corp. (NYSE:MTRN) 5 33.55 1.13 5.56 5/16/16 0.38 n/a Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) 5 79.22 3.18 12.50 5/16/16 2.52 n/a Pool Corp. (NASDAQ:POOL) 6 119.33 1.04 19.23 5/17/16 1.24 16.7 HNI Corp. (NYSE:HNI) 6 46.09 2.39 3.77 5/18/16 1.10 3.4 Marriott International, Inc. (NYSE:MAR) 7 94.18 1.27 20.00 5/18/16 1.20 25.1 PetMed, Express Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) 8 20.14 3.77 5.56 5/18/16 0.76 8.4 Whirlpool Corp. (NYSE:WHR) 6 171.33 2.33 11.11 5/18/16 4.00 15.1 LyondellBasell Indus. (NYSE:LYB) 6 91.19 3.73 8.97 5/20/16 3.40 43.4 Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) 6 51.34 1.01 8.33 5/24/16 0.52 8.4 Avery Dennison Corp. (NYSE:AVY) 6 80.60 2.03 10.81 5/27/16 1.64 9.9 Hyster-Yale Materials (NYSE:HY) 5 56.39 2.09 3.51 5/27/16 1.18 n/a KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) 6 17.78 1.91 13.33 5/27/16 0.34 27.0 ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) 6 102.57 1.68 7.50 5/27/16 1.72 15.7 Sinclair Broadcast Gp (NASDAQ:SBGI) 6 40.50 1.78 9.09 5/27/16 0.72 8.0 Insperity Inc. (NYSE:NSP) 6 88.65 1.13 13.64 6/3/16 1.00 10.1 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) 5 53.76 0.74 33.33 6/6/16 0.40 79.7 CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) 5 20.50 1.56 14.29 6/8/16 0.32 n/a Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) 5 69.45 1.84 28.00 6/8/16 1.28 n/a Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) 6 36.11 2.44 10.00 6/9/16 0.88 22.9 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) 7 86.21 2.55 10.00 6/11/16 2.20 17.2 El Paso Electric Co. (NYSE:EE) 6 50.50 2.46 5.08 6/13/16 1.24 13.2 Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) 7 74.39 4.19 32.20 6/13/16 3.12 39.2 Macy's Inc. (NYSE:M) 6 29.64 5.09 4.86 6/13/16 1.51 37.5 MB Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:MBFI) 5 42.82 1.77 11.76 6/13/16 0.76 79.2 Service Corp Int'l (NYSE:SCI) 6 30.88 1.68 8.33 6/13/16 0.52 21.8 First Financial Banksh. (NASDAQ:FFIN) 6 40.10 1.80 12.50 6/14/16 0.72 7.8 Franco-Nevada Corp. (NYSE:FNV) 8 65.51 1.34 4.76 6/14/16 0.88 17.3 UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) 7 164.01 1.52 25.00 6/15/16 2.50 31.1 Convergys Corp. (NYSE:CVG) 5 21.15 1.70 12.50 6/22/16 0.36 n/a Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) 7 167.30 1.03 19.44 6/28/16 1.72 18.0 Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN) 5 32.40 1.60 8.33 6/28/16 0.52 10.0 Black Box Corp. (NASDAQ:BBOX) 6 8.95 5.36 9.09 6/29/16 0.48 12.1 Domtar Corp. (NYSE:UFS) 7 36.52 4.55 3.75 6/30/16 1.66 20.2 Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) 5 24.57 1.14 7.69 6/30/16 0.28 n/a

MR=Most Recent; LY=Last Year; DGR=Dividend Growth Rate through 2015

In addition, there's a number of Near-Challengers that are on schedule to record their fifth year of increases during this period:

Company Ticker No. LY Name Symbol Yrs Ex-Div Star Gas Partners LP (NYSE:SGU) 4 4/26/16 Georgetown Bancorp (NASDAQ:GTWN) 4 5/5/16 MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET) 4 5/5/16 FS Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) 4 5/9/16 Northfield Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NFBK) 4 5/9/16 Bank Mutual Corp. (NASDAQ:BKMU) 4 5/11/16 Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) 4 5/11/16 Amer. Campus Comm. (NYSE:ACC) 4 5/12/16 United Fire Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) 4 5/27/16 Watts Water Tech. (NYSE:WTS) 4 5/31/16 Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN) 4 6/1/16 Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) 4 6/8/16

Not all of the above companies will meet the strict standards of every investor, but some may be appropriate for portfolio diversification. Potential investors should do more research before committing funds.

Every Picture Tells a Story

As a bonus, I'm inserting one of Chuck Carnevale's F.A.S.T. Graphs below, highlighting one of the companies listed above.

