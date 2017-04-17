Dividend Contenders: 32 Increases Expected In The Next 11 Weeks

In compiling the Dividend Champions list, I get to see which companies are nearing the anniversaries of their previous dividend increases. Since most of these firms raise their payout about the same time every year, I can say with some confidence that they are likely to do so again. I have separated the Champions (25 or more years of higher dividends), Contenders (10-24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years) into distinct groupings, so please look for the other articles, which I hope will be published about the same time. Note that "CCC" refers to the combination of Champions, Contenders, and Challengers.

The pace of dividend increase announcements eased considerably from mid-March to mid-April, but should pick up somewhat as we move into May and June. The number of announcements for all Champions, Contenders, Challengers, and Near-Challengers expected in the next 11 weeks has increased to 113 from 85 a month ago, but still down from 186 a few months ago, during the busiest season around Groundhog Day.

The table below coincides with the usual "forward look" of about 11 weeks for this article. Based on last year's announcements, I'm expecting the following companies to announce dividend increases between now and the anniversary of the Ex-Dividend Date of their previous increase.

Dividend Contenders (10-24 years)

Company Ticker No. 3/31/17 Div. MR% LY Ann. DGR Name Symbol Yrs. Price Yield Inc. Ex-Div Div. 5-yrs. Costco Wholesale COST 13 167.69 1.07 12.50 4/27/16 1.80 13.6 Donegal Group Inc. A DGICA 14 17.62 3.12 1.85 4/28/16 0.55 2.9 Donegal Group Inc. B DGICB 14 15.50 3.10 2.13 4/28/16 0.48 2.4 People's United Financial PBCT 24 18.20 3.74 1.49 4/28/16 0.68 1.5 Franklin Electric Co. FELE 24 43.05 0.93 2.56 5/3/16 0.40 8.2 Ameriprise Financial Inc. AMP 12 129.68 2.31 11.94 5/5/16 3.00 27.4 AmeriGas Partners LP APU 12 47.09 7.98 2.17 5/6/16 3.76 5.0 International Business Machines IBM 21 174.14 3.22 7.69 5/6/16 5.60 13.7 Southern Company SO 16 49.78 4.50 3.23 5/12/16 2.24 3.5 Xilinx Inc. XLNX 14 57.89 2.28 6.45 5/16/16 1.32 12.2 United Technologies UTX 23 112.21 2.35 3.13 5/18/16 2.64 7.0 CCFNB Bancorp Inc. OTCPK:CCFN 19 46.16 3.12 1.41 5/20/16 1.44 3.0 Cullen/Frost Bankers CFR 23 88.97 2.43 1.89 5/27/16 2.16 3.3 Expeditors International EXPD 22 56.49 1.42 11.11 5/27/16 0.80 9.9 FactSet Research Systems FDS 18 164.91 1.21 13.64 5/27/16 2.00 13.3 Monro Muffler Brake Inc. MNRO 12 52.10 1.31 13.33 6/1/16 0.68 14.2 Northrop Grumman NOC 13 237.84 1.51 12.50 6/2/16 3.60 12.7 Flowers Foods FLO 15 19.41 3.30 10.34 6/7/16 0.64 10.0 Travelers Companies TRV 12 120.54 2.22 9.84 6/8/16 2.68 10.5 Chesapeake Utilities Corp. CPK 13 69.20 1.76 6.09 6/13/16 1.22 5.7 W.R. Berkley Corp. WRB 15 70.63 0.74 8.33 6/13/16 0.52 10.8 FedEx Corp. FDX 15 195.15 0.82 60.00 6/14/16 1.60 20.6 Republic Bancorp KY RBCAA 18 34.39 2.43 5.56 6/15/16 0.84 6.1 Tiffany & Company TIF 14 95.30 1.89 12.50 6/16/16 1.80 9.5 Portland General Electric Company POR 11 44.42 2.88 6.67 6/23/16 1.28 3.4 HDFC Bank Limited HDB 15 75.22 0.56 12.98 6/27/16 0.42 13.7 Chubb Limited CB 23 136.25 2.03 2.99 6/28/16 2.76 14.9 National Healthcare Corp. NHC 13 71.30 2.52 12.50 6/28/16 1.80 7.9 Armanino Foods OTCPK:AMNF 11 2.17 3.69 5.26 6/29/16 0.08 13.2 Cardinal Health Inc. CAH 20 81.55 2.20 15.99 6/29/16 1.80 15.3 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp OTCQX:FMAO 12 42.10 2.19 4.55 6/29/16 0.92 3.4 Regal Beloit Corp. RBC 12 75.65 1.27 4.35 6/29/16 0.96 6.1

MR = Most Recent; LY = Last Year; DGR = Dividend Growth Rate through 2015

Not all of the above companies will meet the strict standards of every investor, but some may be appropriate for portfolio diversification. Potential investors should do more research before committing funds.

Every Picture Tells a Story

As a bonus, I'm inserting one of Chuck Carnevale's F.A.S.T. Graphs below, highlighting one of the companies listed above. When the stock's price line has moved into the green area, it indicates that the stock is undervalued in relation to its earnings. I'm attaching the chart below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COST.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

