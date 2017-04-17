Dividend Contenders: 32 Increases Expected In The Next 11 Weeks

|
Includes: AMNF, AMP, APU, CAH, CB, CCFN, CFR, COST, CPK, DGICA, DGICB, EXPD, FDS, FDX, FELE, FLO, FMAO, HDB, IBM, MNRO, NHC, NOC, PBCT, POR, RBC, RBCAA, SO, TIF, TRV, UTX, WRB, XLNX
by: David Fish

Summary

Two new Champions in the next few weeks.

Will United Technologies Corp. again wait five quarters?

Many possible double-digit increases.

In compiling the Dividend Champions list, I get to see which companies are nearing the anniversaries of their previous dividend increases. Since most of these firms raise their payout about the same time every year, I can say with some confidence that they are likely to do so again. I have separated the Champions (25 or more years of higher dividends), Contenders (10-24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years) into distinct groupings, so please look for the other articles, which I hope will be published about the same time. Note that "CCC" refers to the combination of Champions, Contenders, and Challengers.

Moderation Moderates

The pace of dividend increase announcements eased considerably from mid-March to mid-April, but should pick up somewhat as we move into May and June. The number of announcements for all Champions, Contenders, Challengers, and Near-Challengers expected in the next 11 weeks has increased to 113 from 85 a month ago, but still down from 186 a few months ago, during the busiest season around Groundhog Day.

The table below coincides with the usual "forward look" of about 11 weeks for this article. Based on last year's announcements, I'm expecting the following companies to announce dividend increases between now and the anniversary of the Ex-Dividend Date of their previous increase.

Dividend Contenders (10-24 years)

Company

Ticker

No.

3/31/17

Div.

MR%

LY

Ann.

DGR

Name

Symbol

Yrs.

Price

Yield

Inc.

Ex-Div

Div.

5-yrs.

Costco Wholesale

COST

13

167.69

1.07

12.50

4/27/16

1.80

13.6

Donegal Group Inc. A

DGICA

14

17.62

3.12

1.85

4/28/16

0.55

2.9

Donegal Group Inc. B

DGICB

14

15.50

3.10

2.13

4/28/16

0.48

2.4

People's United Financial

PBCT

24

18.20

3.74

1.49

4/28/16

0.68

1.5

Franklin Electric Co.

FELE

24

43.05

0.93

2.56

5/3/16

0.40

8.2

Ameriprise Financial Inc.

AMP

12

129.68

2.31

11.94

5/5/16

3.00

27.4

AmeriGas Partners LP

APU

12

47.09

7.98

2.17

5/6/16

3.76

5.0

International Business Machines

IBM

21

174.14

3.22

7.69

5/6/16

5.60

13.7

Southern Company

SO

16

49.78

4.50

3.23

5/12/16

2.24

3.5

Xilinx Inc.

XLNX

14

57.89

2.28

6.45

5/16/16

1.32

12.2

United Technologies

UTX

23

112.21

2.35

3.13

5/18/16

2.64

7.0

CCFNB Bancorp Inc.

OTCPK:CCFN

19

46.16

3.12

1.41

5/20/16

1.44

3.0

Cullen/Frost Bankers

CFR

23

88.97

2.43

1.89

5/27/16

2.16

3.3

Expeditors International

EXPD

22

56.49

1.42

11.11

5/27/16

0.80

9.9

FactSet Research Systems

FDS

18

164.91

1.21

13.64

5/27/16

2.00

13.3

Monro Muffler Brake Inc.

MNRO

12

52.10

1.31

13.33

6/1/16

0.68

14.2

Northrop Grumman

NOC

13

237.84

1.51

12.50

6/2/16

3.60

12.7

Flowers Foods

FLO

15

19.41

3.30

10.34

6/7/16

0.64

10.0

Travelers Companies

TRV

12

120.54

2.22

9.84

6/8/16

2.68

10.5

Chesapeake Utilities Corp.

CPK

13

69.20

1.76

6.09

6/13/16

1.22

5.7

W.R. Berkley Corp.

WRB

15

70.63

0.74

8.33

6/13/16

0.52

10.8

FedEx Corp.

FDX

15

195.15

0.82

60.00

6/14/16

1.60

20.6

Republic Bancorp KY

RBCAA

18

34.39

2.43

5.56

6/15/16

0.84

6.1

Tiffany & Company

TIF

14

95.30

1.89

12.50

6/16/16

1.80

9.5

Portland General Electric Company

POR

11

44.42

2.88

6.67

6/23/16

1.28

3.4

HDFC Bank Limited

HDB

15

75.22

0.56

12.98

6/27/16

0.42

13.7

Chubb Limited

CB

23

136.25

2.03

2.99

6/28/16

2.76

14.9

National Healthcare Corp.

NHC

13

71.30

2.52

12.50

6/28/16

1.80

7.9

Armanino Foods

OTCPK:AMNF

11

2.17

3.69

5.26

6/29/16

0.08

13.2

Cardinal Health Inc.

CAH

20

81.55

2.20

15.99

6/29/16

1.80

15.3

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

OTCQX:FMAO

12

42.10

2.19

4.55

6/29/16

0.92

3.4

Regal Beloit Corp.

RBC

12

75.65

1.27

4.35

6/29/16

0.96

6.1

MR = Most Recent; LY = Last Year; DGR = Dividend Growth Rate through 2015

Not all of the above companies will meet the strict standards of every investor, but some may be appropriate for portfolio diversification. Potential investors should do more research before committing funds.

Every Picture Tells a Story

As a bonus, I'm inserting one of Chuck Carnevale's F.A.S.T. Graphs below, highlighting one of the companies listed above. When the stock's price line has moved into the green area, it indicates that the stock is undervalued in relation to its earnings. I'm attaching the chart below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COST.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

About this article:

Expand
Author payment: $35 + $0.01/page view. Authors of PRO articles receive a minimum guaranteed payment of $150-500. Become a contributor »
Problem with this article? Please tell us. Disagree with this article? Submit your own.