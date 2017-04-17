Buy Or Sell Raytheon Stock Today?

By Rob Otman

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) is a large-cap company that operates within the Industrials sector. Its market cap is $45 billion today, and its total one-year return is 23.85% for shareholders.

Raytheon stock is beating the market, but does that make it a good buy today? To answer this question, we've turned to the Investment U Stock Grader. Our research team built this system to diagnose the financial health of a company.

Our system looks at six key metrics...

Earnings per Share (EPS) Growth: Raytheon reported a recent EPS growth rate of -0.54%. That's below the Industrials sector average of 46.05%. That's not a good sign. We like to see companies that have higher earnings growth.

Price-to-Earnings (P/E): The average price-to-earnings ratio of the Industrials sector is 36.34, and Raytheon's ratio comes in at 21.96. It's trading at a better value than many of its competitors.

Debt-to-Equity: The debt-to-equity ratio for Raytheon stock is 50.74. That's below the Industrials sector average of 115.9. The company is less leveraged.

Free Cash Flow per Share Growth: Raytheon has decreased its FCF per share over the last year. That's not good for investors. In general, if a company is growing its FCF, it will be able to pay down debt, buy back stock, pay out more in dividends and/or invest money back into the business to help boost growth.

Profit Margins: The profit margin of Raytheon comes in at 8.72% today. And generally, the higher, the better. We also like to see this margin above that of its competitors. The company's profit margin is above the sector average of 4.87%. So that's a positive indicator for investors.

Return on Equity: Return on equity tells us how much profit a company produces with the money shareholders invest. The ROE for Raytheon is 21.9%, and that's above its sector average ROE of 20.82%.

Raytheon stock passes four of our six key metrics today. That's why our Investment U Stock Grader rates it as a buy with caution.

Disclosure: We expressly forbid our writers from having a financial interest in their own securities recommendations to readers. All of our employees and agents must wait 24 hours after online publication or 72 hours after the mailing of printed-only publication prior to following an initial recommendation. Any investments recommended by Investment U should be made only after consulting with your investment advisor and only after reviewing the prospectus or financial statements of the company.