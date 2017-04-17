Pier 1: The Market Is Unimpressed With Its Results

Investment Thesis

I have been bullish on Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) for a little while, having written about it for the first time in 1 November 2016. Since that time, it has returned a reasonable amount. Just over 50% in 7 months. Not a home run, particularly, as the graph below highlights that it had traded for significantly higher in mid-December than it currently trades for.

PIR data by YCharts

But you can not invest in hindsight. You can only invest going forward. And buying for approximately $4.40 even with the sell-off of last night in after hours, it is still satisfactory.

I think that the sell-off is unwarranted and believe there is still money to made from Pier 1.

Business Overview

Pier 1 is an importer of home decor and furniture. It operates predominantly though brick-and-mortar retail stores. It sells a wide range of home furnishing such as decorative accessories, furniture, candles and housewares.

Pier 1 is vulnerable to consumer trends and preferences. Also, like other retailers, it is heavily exposed to the economy, particularly consumer confidence. Its off-balance sheet items include significant purchase obligations, which are primarily related to merchandise inventory as well as operating leases and some outstanding letters of credit.

Results

Comparable sales increased 0.2% for Q4. In a time when investors are running away from any brick and mortar retailer, this should have been welcome news for shareholders.

What I found particularly noteworthy were management's accomplishment in its efforts in expanding the company's gross profit by 290 basis points to 39.2% of net sales. This was driven by management's cost controls together with its diligent focus on improving its merchandising margin from 55.3% to 57.3% YoY.

On the bottom line, EPS came in at the high end of guidance at $0.33 for Q4.

The company has certainly accomplished a lot throughout last year. It has proved to investors that it was successful in navigating through significant headwinds as it competes with online discount-retailers. The company ended its year with a rock solid balance sheet with $154m in cash, after returning $35 million to shareholders through share repurchases and cash dividends.

Outlook

Source: earning statement; author's calculations (using the lower end of guidance).

As the table above highlights, Pier 1's top line growth is far from desirable, but management's cost savings and strong control of its inventory are clearly reflected on the forecast EPS, estimated to be up 24% YoY. Which will help support its dividend of $0.28 for the full year.

Valuation

If I assume that the company does reach the low end of its guidance that would imply that it trades on a forward P/E of 15 versus the S&P500 which is on a forward P/E of 19. So I still think Pier 1 is undervalued.

Conclusion

When it comes to investing the most important aspect of it is really the price that you pay. I can understand that investors were unimpressed with management's outlook, particularly Pier 1's lack of top line growth for fiscal 2018.

When it is all said and done I like Pier 1 at this price. I find it has a business proposition that is differentiated from other brick-and-mortar retailers. It has a strong balance sheet, pays a dividend and has historically been active repurchasing its own shares.

This article is not a recommendation to purchase shares of any of the securities mentioned. Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions. If you have enjoyed reading this article, please click "Follow" to get more articles of mine in real time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PIR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.