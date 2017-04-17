Malindo Feedmill: Turnaround Not Reflected In Share Price

Description

Established in 1997, Malindo (OTC:PINDF) is a fully integrated poultry producer in Indonesia with 4 main divisions - Feed, Breeder, Broiler and Processed Food.

Segmental Financials

Feed (64% of FY16 sales; 99% of EBIT). #3 feed player in Indonesia

Breeder (23% of FY16 sales; 11% of EBIT). #4 Day-Old-Chick (DOC) player in Indonesia

Broiler (12% of FY16 sales; 0.7% of EBIT)

Processed Food (2% of FY16 sales; loss-making on an EBIT level). Malindo is currently scaling up its processed food operations.

Highlights

Top 5 poultry and feed player in Indonesia with a nationwide presence

The Indonesia poultry and feed market is fairly consolidated, with 80% and 63% of the market share captured by the top 5 players respectively.

Large players are favored, as the industry requires significant financial resources for capex requirements, deeply penetrated distribution network for products to reach customers (e.g., feed products reaching rural areas farmers) and long lead time necessary to build a rapport with a fragmented customer base.

With its nationwide presence and strong operating history, Malindo presents investors an opportunity into the Indonesian poultry sector.

Its nationwide presence (shown above) heightens the barriers to entry and allows the firm to maintain/grow its market share. Its extensive geographical reach provides the company strong access to poultry farmers (customers) and domestic corn producers (feed raw materials suppliers). This is essential for Malindo to reach out to its customers, as Indonesia's DOC markets remain highly localized as a result of consumers' preference for live birds and an underdeveloped cold chain and transport infrastructure.

Significantly improved balance sheet following rights issues in 2014 and 2015

Malindo had suffered a triple whammy from 2013 to 2015 that resulted in its share price falling by >60% since mid-2013.

Firstly, the US dollar had strengthened against the IDR significantly from mid-2013.

The strengthening US dollar resulted in ballooning feed raw material costs (corn, soybean etc.). This had affected its DOC and broiler segments adversely, as production costs were higher.

Secondly, 25% of Malindo's liabilities in 2014 were denominated in US dollars, and thus, the firm suffered higher interest expenses (in IDR terms) and unrealized foreign exchange losses.

Thirdly, excess DOC supplies had resulted in prices falling by >50%, resulting in Malindo's DOC segment suffering operating losses in 2014 and 2015.

As a result of the above, the company suffered net losses during 2014 and 2015. Higher debt levels (due to US dollar strengthening), coupled with net losses, translated to very high leverage and gearing levels.

Malindo's management has actively addressed this issue by initiating two rights issue in April 14 and October 15. The successful execution of the 2 rights issue has allowed Malindo to repay its financial debts partially and improve its leverage/gearing levels. Furthermore, several tailwinds are in place, which will support improved profitability in the future.

Turnaround already in place and to continue for the next few years

Feed Segment

The feed segment is the primary revenues and earnings generator for Malindo. EBIT margins have improved from 7.7% in FY13 to 13.2% in FY16, representing the company's ability to pass on cost increases to its customers and improve its profitability. Going forward, we expect Malindo's feed segment to maintain/improve its profitability due to soft commodities (accounts for >50% of COGS) prices.

Soft commodities (including corn, wheat and soybean) prices are on a downtrend and are expected to remain soft. We have provided further details in the ensuing paragraphs below.

Corn: USDA estimates that harvested area for corn in 2016/17 will increase to 3.4 million ha due to favorable weather that may prompt farmers in to grow corn in place of other commodities. Furthermore, government subsidies could drive farmers to switch from cassava, rubber, and palm oil to corn. USDA also expects corn imports to continue its decline, due to government-imposed import restrictions.

We view this as favorable for Malindo. Firstly, while near-term corn prices have been higher due to the restriction on corn imports, the company could potentially procure corn at cheaper prices during future harvests, should there be an imbalanced supply-demand conditions locally, which we think could be likely, as there is a significant proportion of independent farmers in Indonesia. These independent farmers could be focusing on near-term subsidies and ignoring the demand-supply dynamics which would affect pricing, resulting in excessive supply which drives prices downwards. Furthermore, Indonesian feed producers have usually passed on feed cost increases to customers. Hence, we believe the impact of higher corn prices would be relatively low. Secondly, by procuring more corn locally, Malindo would be able to reduce its FX mismatch, as a larger portion of its cost base is in IDR now (versus US dollar when it was importing previously).

Wheat: Wheat prices are expected to be soft due to record inventory (546 million MT) of grain commodities (i.e., wheat/corn/soybeans). Global plantings are also at a record high, led by significant planting expansions in Ukraine, Russia, Brazil and Argentina. Furthermore, farmers in Russia (the largest wheat exporter) are experiencing significant yield increases due to improvements in agri-technology. Given that Indonesia exports all its wheat, we would expect Malindo to benefit from weak wheat pricing in the next year.

Soybean: Expectations are of a record harvest in Brazil (113 million MT; 18% YoY) in 2017, supported by a record yield of 49.78 bushels per acre. Furthermore, soybean planting in the US is forecasted to be 89.5 million acres (record high), which is likely to exert downward pressure on prices. Indonesia largely imports its soybean from the US.

DOC/Broiler Segments

Malindo's DOC/Broiler segments would benefit greatly from lower soft commodities prices (discussed above) in the form of lower feed costs. Given that Malindo operates an integrated business, the cost savings from lower raw material prices would be contained within the broader group.

A key determinant of the segment's profitability would be DOC prices, which have been volatile in the last few years.

There was an oversupply of DOCs in 2014, as the sector had expanded rapidly due to the strong Indonesian economic expansion in 2012 and unrestricted Grand Parent Stock ("GPS") and Great Grand Parent Stock (GGPS) imports in prior years. In response to the oversupply, the Indonesian government had required poultry companies to cull their Parent Stock (PS) to reduce DOCs oversupply. Even though the eventual PS culled was 3 million (versus government target of 6 million), it had a positive effect on prices (seen above).

Going forward, the Indonesian government has introduced various policies which we view favorably in terms of supporting DOCs prices. Firstly, there will be a national production plan to better balance demand and supply. Secondly, the Agriculture Ministry had signed a new bill in November 2016 to sell at least half of their DOCs to independent farmers at a fair price, and also require them to have 1 slaughterhouse for every 500k livebirds in their weekly production capacity. We acknowledge that this regulation could reduce near-term profits. However, we argue that this ensures the longer-term profit sustainability, as it improves the survivability of smaller-scale farmers who have weaker bargaining powers versus Malindo. Furthermore, this minimizes broilers oversupply situations and improve Malindo's profitability via improved selling prices.

With expectations of comparatively stable DOC/broiler prices and low feed prices, we expect Malindo's DOC/broiler segments to remain profitable in the next 2 years, which is a significant turnaround from the periods of losses in 2014 and 2015.

Structural growth of the Indonesian poultry industry in the longer term

Long-term poultry consumption in Indonesia is expected to enjoy tailwinds from multiple structural factors, including:

A large population of 258 million, the 4th-largest population globally

Among the lowest chicken meat consumption in Southeast Asia

Rising affluence driving chicken meat consumption. Due to its high affordability and compliance with religious dietary rules (e.g., Muslims can't consume pork and Hindus can't consume beef), chicken meat is expected to be the prime beneficiary in Indonesia as the nation's consumers consume increasing amounts of protein.

Select Risks

Disease outbreak

An outbreak of diseases (e.g., H5N1 and H7N9 strains of avian influenza) in Indonesia would reduce near-term consumer demand for chickens adversely. Furthermore, such outbreaks would likely trigger mass culling of Malindo's livestock and halt its operations. Furthermore, chickens culling would reduce demand for the company's feed products.

FX risk

Malindo's revenue streams are primarily denominated in IDR, while costs of its main raw materials (corn, wheat) are linked to the US dollar. The company also has IDR114 billion (3% of total assets) in liabilities which are denominated in overseas currencies. Any material upswing in the US dollar would translate to higher raw material costs for Malindo in the short term and affect margins. In the mid-term, we believe that Malindo will be able to pass on these increases to customers, which mitigates its impact.

Increasing competition

In view of the attractive growth of feed consumption, numerous players are looking to grow their presence within the Indonesian feed industry, including Chinese agri player New Hope Group and Korean conglomerate CJ Group. Taking into consideration investments made, the USDA expects feed production to increase by 8%. Despite the increasing competition, we expect Malindo to maintain its market share due to the following reasons. It has established a strong relationship with its customers via selling packaging its DOCs and feed together. Furthermore, Malindo has an extensive distribution network in the country and has an established brand which it has developed in the last few decades.

Commodity price risk

Given that raw material costs are the major cost drivers, any sudden increase in soft commodity prices will result in lower margins for Malindo in the short term. In the longer term, we believe the company feed's segment will be able to pass on price increases. With regard to the DOC/broiler segments, they will likely be adversely affected by higher input costs.

Conclusion

Malindo's share price has fallen 68% since mid-2013 and has continued to be on a downtrend in the last few months. This is in spite of a clear turnaround in the company's financials, with Malindo having a net profit in 2016 (compared to consecutive years of net losses prior to 2016).

In contrast, the market has rewarded other players for similar efforts (i.e., deleveraging). For example, Japfa Comfeed's share price has rallied strongly on KKR's investment in the company to reduce leverage. Similarly, CP Indonesia's share price has increased 26% during the same period on improvements in its DOC business.

We believe the market has not priced in a turnaround in Malindo's operations, and the current share price situation presents a potential entry opportunity. We believe consistent announcements of net profits in the next few quarters would catalyze its share price upwards as the market recognizes the turnaround is in place.

Note: The target price is translated from IDR at an FX rate of US$1:IDR13,500.

