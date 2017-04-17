Emerging Markets And Low Volatility

This article looks at the variability of low volatility EM relative to broad EM and the U.S. equity benchmark.

One of the best ways to test if a market theory works is to examine that theory in a different geography. For example, buying Dividend Aristocrats is one of my "5 Ways to Beat the Market," delivering more than 2% of excess return in the U.S. over the past quarter-century. Demonstrating that the Dividend Aristocrats have outperformed in Canada, the U.K., Europe, and Japan adds credence to the efficacy of the trade in the United States. This article will cover the performance of Low Volatility, another one of my "5 Ways," in emerging markets.

The graph below shows that since the end of 1998, the MSCI Emerging Markets Minimum Volatility Index has bested the index from which it was derived by 1.74% per annum. The MSCI USA Minimum Volatility Index, replicated by the popular exchange traded fund (NYSEARCA:USMV), bested its broader index by 2.18% per year over the same period.

The EM Minimum Volatility portfolio captured the boom in emerging markets from 2002-2007 and has outpaced the broader emerging market class in the post-crisis era. Emerging markets have experienced their ups and downs over this nearly twenty-year period. This volatility may have turned some investors off from this asset class. The broad EM index (replicated by the $30B ETF EEM) has experienced more than 50% more variability than the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) over this time period.

As seen in the table below, the EM Minimum Volatility portfolio experienced about 20% less variability than the broad EM index, muting some of the variability in the asset class. This was a meaningful reduction in volatility, but the EM Minimum Volatility index still had more variability than the S&P 500. The reduced correlation with U.S. equities may make the trade interesting for domestic investors.

I have expressed concerns about equity valuations in the United States. In a recent article, I illustrated that the S&P 500 is trading at the highest multiple of average hourly earnings in at least 50 years. If home prices in your town were trading at the highest multiple relative to local wages of your lifetime, you might consider selling your appreciated house and buying something in a more affordable community.

As the chart below shows, the EM Minimum Volatility Index is trading at lower multiples of book value, earnings, sales, and cash flow than the S&P 500.

With a modest expense ratio of 0.25%, the iShares Edge Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMV) may be an appealing option for equity investors looking to shift some of their equity exposure internationally. If you remain committed to domestic equity markets, I hope this article adds some credence to the general efficacy of Low Volatility investing for readers.

