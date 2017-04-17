Pacific Exploration & Production: Orphan Equity With Material Non-Core Assets

Priced at ~$7 per BOE of Proved Reserves (1P) vs. $20+ for comps. Share price should rise as shareholder base steadies and analysts pick up coverage.

Pacific Exploration & Production is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Colombia. It is listed in Canada and the US.

Background

Pacific Exploration & Production (OTC:PEGFF) is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in Colombia and Peru. It has interests in 53 E&P blocks. Eight of the company's most important properties are in Colombia, and the country accounted for approximately 95% of its proved reserves. As of December 2016, the company had Proved reserves (1P) of about 117M boe, of which 94% is oil and 6% natural gas. Net daily production is running at 75,000 boe per day.

Pacific filed for bankruptcy in April 2016 after the prior (founding) management team went on a debt-fueled acquisition rampage at the height of the oil boom. Unsurprisingly, it ended badly. The death knell was having to turn over control of the company's large (but declining) Pacific Rubiales field to state-controlled Ecopetrol in June 2016. Pacific emerged from bankruptcy in November 2016. Its primary (and more liquid) listing is in Canada (PEN CN) and it reports in USD. It is traded OTC in the US (PEGFF US).

Pacific had 2016 revenues and EBITDAX (EBITDA before exploration & development expenses) of $1.4B and $347M, including the now-relinquished Pacific Rubiales field. Management is guiding to 2017 EBITDAX of $250-$275M.

We are value investors and believe Pacific is an attractive value/special situation investment. On the surface, Pacific hardly fits the "value" mold, but there is more here than meets the eye. Pacific has certain non-core - and very valuable - assets that it plans to sell. We estimate their fair value at $850M. Pacific's market cap is $1.55B, with cash of $390M and debt of $270M.

What's our "edge"? Pacific recently emerged from bankruptcy and is an orphan stock. It has little analyst coverage and is experiencing shareholder "churn". As the shareholder base steadies and analysts pick up coverage - and they will given Pacific's size and the carrot of M&A fees - the share price should move up to reflect fair value.

What we like (aside from the valuation)

Capable, incentivized new CEO: Pacific's new CEO, Barry Larson, has 40 years of oil and gas industry experience and has had success in the O&G industry in Colombia, including his 2009-16 stint at Parex (a well-run competitor, which has outperformed). Management has been allocated 2.5M shares (5% of o/s shares) post-emergence.

Motivated private equity shareholder: Catalyst Capital Group drove the bankruptcy process and emerged with a 30% equity stake, for which it put up $250M. Catalyst Capital focuses on distressed situations, maintains a low profile (it manages about $6B), and is rated Canada's best private equity fund manager.

Cost-cutting: Pacific handed back the Rubiales field to Ecopetrol in mid-2016. It has not fully adjusted its cost base to account for the lower production volumes. First order of business of the new CEO is to reduce costs in 2017 (by a substantial $120M) as the Board aims to make Pacific a low-cost competitive producer focused on "disciplined capital allocation".

Valuable non-core assets: As we stated above, Pacific has material non-core assets, including (i) a 35% interest in ODL crude pipeline, (ii) a 43% interest in the Bicentenario pipeline (via Pacific Midstream), (iii) 42% interest in Pacific Infrastructure Ventures (via Pacific Midstream), and (iv) 21% interest in Pacific Power Generation. The company intends to "monetize" its interests in the pipelines while maintaining rights to use their transportation capacity. The 42" Bicentenario pipeline is 226kms long and has a transport capacity of 120,000 bbl/d. It runs from Araguane in the Casanare Central region of Colombia to the Banadia Pumping Station. The project came on stream on November 2013 with a total investment of $1.9B. Oleoducto de los Llanos Orientales (ODL) is a 235km-long, 24'' pipeline that transports heavy crude oil from the Rubiales, Quifa and Cajua oil fields to the Cusiana and Monterrey Stations, in the Casanare province, and connects with the OCENSA and Bicentenario pipeline systems. The pipeline has been in operation since September 2009 and has a capacity of 304,774 bbls/d. It cost about $530M.

What we don't like

Commodity & Political Risk: Pacific is an O&G producer in far-off Colombia, with the attendant oil price, exploration, and political risks (including attacks on its pipelines by rebel forces).

Reserves Life: Pacific's proved reserve (1P) life is 4.6 years. Management will have to work on boosting capex and replacing reserves. For comparison purposes, Gran Tierra and Parex have reserve lives of 5.5 and 4.8 years.

Catalysts

Catalysts include a divestiture of non-core assets or an eventual sale of the company itself. Catalyst Capital is unlikely to sit on its hands.

Conclusion

So what's it worth? Pacific is a sum-of-the-parts story. Let's begin with the non-core assets. Pacific's share of earnings of BiCentenario and ODL was $65M in 2016. Both Bicentenario and ODL are pipelines, which typically garner high multiples. But this is Colombia, so we apply a modest 12x earnings multiple, for a value of $750M. (Pacific carries it investment in the pipelines at $315M.) We value the other non-core assets (Pacific Infrastructure Ventures and Pacific Power Generation) at their book values of $81M and $16M. So non-core assets total $850M.

For the core O&G business, we use (1) EBITDAX and (2) Proved reserves (1P). We rely on comparables for multiples. Comparables include Gran Tierra, Petro Latina, Parex Resources, and Canacol. Our analysis shows the comps have much higher valuations on both metrics. For instance, Gran Tierra, the best comp, is valued at EV / 1P of $24 and 9.4x EBITDAX. (Note that Pacific's comps are trading near multi-year lows as oil prices have declined.)

Pacific's O&G assets are worth $2B at a conservative $17.50 per 1P boe or 8x EBITDAX. Add non-core assets of $850M, for a total enterprise value of $2.85B. We then add net cash of $115M and deduct asset retirement obligations of $200M to arrive at our target equity value of $2.75B ($55 or CAD 74 per share). Pacific's $32 share price allows for a large margin of safety.

NOTE: Resurgence Investment Management Ltd. is an independent Singapore-based family office. We have a long position in Pacific. The submission represents a summary of our analysis of Pacific. We make no representations as to the accuracy or completeness of any information.

