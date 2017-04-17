London Takes Action

This article was released to members of the Cambridge Income Laboratory on Mar. 28th, the date of the 13D filings.

The City of London Investment Group ("London") has been very active with CEF activist plays recently. As mentioned by a member in the Cambridge Income Laboratory chat area, London "went activist" on a slew of twelve CEFs today as can be seen from the 13D filings.

The following are the list of the twelve CEFs, along with various statistics such as London's ownership %, yield, discount, z-score, leverage, expense ratio and a potential short ETF pair (and its expense ratio) if one would like to play the arbitrage game. Note that the discount data are from yesterday, and does not take into account today's price changes that transpired after the filing.

1. (Morgan Stanley) Thai Fund (NYSE:TTF)

Inception: Feb 1988

Fund size: $112m

Ownership: 33.2%

Yield: 6.82% semi-annually

Premium/discount: -14.75%

1-year average P/D: -14.42%

1-year z-score: -0.60 (--> +1.10)

Today's price change: +2.10% (THD: +0.17%)

Leverage: 0%

Expense ratio: 1.08% (THD: 0.63%)

Possible short pair: iShares MSCI Thailand Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

TTF Total Return Price data by YCharts

2. Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF)

Inception: Sep. 1994

Fund size: $725m

Ownership: 30.7%

Yield: 9.17% semi-annually

Premium/discount: -12.26%

1-year average P/D: -13.84%

1-year z-score: +1.10 (--> +2.80)

Today's price change: +0.97% (FXI: +0.44%)

Leverage: 0%

Expense ratio: 1.33% (FXI: 0.74%)

Possible short pair: iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

TDF Total Return Price data by YCharts

(^The above chart has not taken properly into account TDF's large Sep. 2016 distribution of $1.5489, and incorrectly shows a large drop in total return for the fund at that time.)

3. (JF) Taiwan Fund (NYSE:TWN)

Inception: Dec. 1986

Fund size: $170m

Ownership: 42.4%

Yield: n/a

Premium/discount: -12.79%

1-year average P/D: -13.71%

1-year z-score: +0.80 (--> +1.60)

Today's price change: +1.06% (EWT: 0.00%)

Leverage: 0%

Expense ratio: 1.94% (EWT: 0.64%)

Possible short pair: iShares MSCI Taiwan Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

TWN Total Return Price data by YCharts

4. (Morgan Stanley) India Investment Fund (NYSE:IIF)

Inception: Feb. 1994

Fund size: $506m

Ownership: 30.7%

Yield: 6.95% semi-annually

Premium/discount: -12.77%

1-year average P/D: -12.38%

1-year z-score: -1.10 (--> +0.30)

Today's price change: +1.26% (INDA: +0.64%)

Leverage: 0%

Expense ratio: 1.32% (INDA: 0.71%)

Possible short pair: iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

IIF Total Return Price data by YCharts

5. (Pichardo) Mexico Equity and Income Fund (NYSE:MXE)

Inception: Aug. 1990

Fund size: $91m

Ownership: 40.8%

Yield: 1.86% annually

Premium/discount: -12.82%

1-year average P/D: -13.47%

1-year z-score: +0.60 (--> +1.60)

Today's price change: +0.60% (EWW: -0.47%)

Leverage: 0%

Expense ratio: 1.87% (EWW: 0.48%)

Possible short pair: iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

MXE Total Return Price data by YCharts

6. (Morgan Stanley) Latin American Discovery Fund (NYSE:LDF)

Inception: Jun. 1992

Fund size: $81m

Ownership: 33.6%

Yield: 0.68% semi-annually

Premium/discount: -13.31%

1-year average P/D: -11.67%

1-year z-score: -1.60 (--> -0.60)

Today's price change: +1.55% (ILF: +0.54%)

Leverage: 0%

Expense ratio: 1.55% (ILF: 0.49%)

Possible short pair: iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

LDF Total Return Price data by YCharts

7. (Allianz) Korea Fund (NYSE:KF)

Inception: Aug. 1984

Fund size: $284m

Ownership: 37.0%

Yield: n/a

Premium/discount: -13.53%

1-year average P/D: -11.75%

1-year z-score: -2.20 (--> -1.20)

Today's price change: +0.86% (EWY: -0.06%)

Leverage: 0%

Expense ratio: 1.18% (EWY: 0.64%)

Possible short pair: iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

KF Total Return Price data by YCharts

8. (Aberdeen) Asia Tigers Fund (NYSE:GRR) [hehe]

Inception: Nov. 1993

Fund size: $44m

Ownership: 32.4%

Yield: 2.10% annually

Premium/discount: -12.35%

1-year average P/D: -15.33%

1-year z-score: +3.10 (--> +3.60)

Today's price change: +1.25% (AAXJ: +0.27%)

Leverage: 0%

Expense ratio: 2.39% (AAXJ: 0.72%)

Possible short pair: iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

GRR Total Return Price data by YCharts

9. Aberdeen Indonesia Fund (NYSEMKT:IF)

Inception: Mar. 1990

Fund size: $75m

Ownership: 38.1%

Yield: 0.45% semi-annually

Premium/discount: -13.59%

1-year average P/D: -15.00%

1-year z-score: +1.30 (--> +2.80)

Today's price change: +1.88% (EIDO: +0.16%)

Leverage: 0%

Expense ratio: 1.63% (EIDO: 0.62%)

Possible short pair: iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

IF Total Return Price data by YCharts

10. Aberdeen Latin America Equity Fund (NYSEMKT:LAQ)

Inception: Jul. 1990

Fund size: $194m

Ownership: 41.7%

Yield: 1.32% annually

Premium/discount: -12.43%

1-year average P/D: -12.40%

1-year z-score: 0.00 (--> +1.50)

Today's price change: +1.63% (ILF: +0.54%)

Leverage: 0%

Expense ratio: 1.34% (ILF: 0.49%)

Possible short pair: iShares Latin America 40 ETF

LAQ Total Return Price data by YCharts

11. Aberdeen Greater China Fund (NYSE:GCH)

Inception: Jul. 1992

Fund size: $104m

Ownership: 38.4%

Yield: 0.92% annually

Premium/discount: -14.09%

1-year average P/D: -15.93%

1-year z-score: +2.30 (--> +6.90)

Today's price change: +3.58% (FXI: +0.44%)

Leverage: 0%

Expense ratio: 1.86% (FXI: 0.74%)

Possible short pair: iShares China Large-Cap ETF

GCH Total Return Price data by YCharts

12. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Smaller Company Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:ABE)

Inception: Jun. 1992

Fund size: $139m

Ownership: 41.8%

Yield: 0.92% annually

Premium/discount: -11.67%

1-year average P/D: -13.47%

1-year z-score: +1.60 (--> +2.70)

Today's price change: +1.72% (EEMS: +0.18%)

Leverage: 0%

Expense ratio: 1.57% (EEMS: 0.71%)

Possible short pair: EEMS iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS)

ABE Total Return Price data by YCharts

Equity CEFs targeted

After going through the twelve CEFs, we notice a few commonalities in the latest round of CEFs targeted by London. The first is that they are all equity funds. I believe that there are a few reasons for this. First, equity CEFs tend to trade at wider, and more persistent discounts than fixed income funds, which increases the chance that the activist would succeed (either in liquidating the fund, conversion to an open-ended structure, or a tender offer). Secondly, despite many of the CEFs long histories, their portfolios are now easily replicable using ETFs such as the ones that I have provided above. It is rather more difficult to replicate a fixed income CEF using an ETF proxy. Third, fixed income investors may find the income stream from their CEF to be valuable and would hence be unwilling to vote to liquidate the fund, whereas most of the equity CEFs above pay only a small distribution.

In the past, equity CEFs were a viable alternative to mutual funds if one preferred to trade funds on the open stock market. With the advent of low-cost ETFs, however, I believe that pure equity CEFs may become obsolete. This is especially the case considering the higher expense ratios charged by CEFs compared to their corresponding ETFs. For instance, the $100m Aberdeen Greater China Fund [GCH] has five portfolio managers and a whopping 1.86% expense ratio, a fact that would probably be highlighted by London when they write to the other shareholders of the fund.

Finally, we see that the act of filing the 13D's has already had a positive impact on the price of the funds. In all cases, the price of the CEF gained more than the corresponding ETF today. It would appear that the market views the involvement of London quite favorably. However none of these matched the insane price pop last week when London filed the 13D for the Asia Pacific Fund (NYSE:APB).

APB Total Return Price data by YCharts

London's investment philosophy

London's 13D filings all contain the same blurb under "Purpose of Transaction" (emphasis mine):

The Reporting Persons first published City of London Investment Management Company Limited's publicly-available Statement on Corporate Governance and Voting Policy for Closed-End Funds in 1999. The document is now in its Tenth Edition, having been most recently updated in March, 2016. As a result of an imbalance between the supply and demand for emerging markets closed-end funds ("CEFs") many such CEFs, including the Issuer, can trade at price levels which reflect a wide discount (more than 10%) relative to their published net asset value (NYSE:NAV). City of London intends to engage in discussions and other communications with the Boards of Directors of these CEFs, including the Issuer, following the parameters and guidelines set forth in City of London's Statement on Corporate Governance and Voting Policy for Closed-End Funds, to the extent deemed necessary or appropriate if it believes it is in the best interests of all shareholders to do so. City of London also intends to vote against Directors as per the parameters and guidelines in the above-mentioned document.

The mentioned document can be found here. I have reproduced a few paragraphs from the document below that I believe summarizes London's investment philosophy (emphasis mine):

We are not an activist; rather, we consider our position within the context of an ongoing relationship with the Manager and also the Board of a Fund. We are long-term

investors and often can demonstrate that we have been longer-term in our ownership than the average retail Shareholder. While most financial practitioners will know that it predates ETFs, many would not appreciate that the CEF industry predates mutual funds (unit trusts). While old can be good and reflective of experience, it is also possible that the industry has developed bad habits, some of which are possibly unacceptable .in today's competitive marketplace. Our general rule of thumb is that it is understandable that a portfolio of fully fungible (listed) securities could, in extreme circumstances, trade at a discount of c10%. Once over 11%, we look to a CEF's Board to correct what we consider to be not just a valuation issue but a credibility problem. At the point that a discount has reached c13%, we are quite likely to ask why there is a Board in place at all because if the Directors are not there to work on the shareholders' behalf, then what are they being paid for? With a CEF, we assume that we will receive an investment return that is proximate to the NAV performance and, at the point that this return diverges significantly, we start to make some inquiries. These inquiries are normally via letters and meetings - very rarely do we go public. Fungible securities, when valued in the marketplace, should not be trading at a discount of c14% to their underlying NAV. While we can discuss, inform, educate and write letters, the bottom line is that most decisions regarding supply and demand ─ and this is what determines the discount ─ are in the hands of CEF Directors. Tender offers at close to NAV are a fair and effective means of removing persistent stock overhangs which adversely affect the discount. It is preferable, however, to prevent a persistent discount from arising via a program of regular tender offers, conditional upon the average discount falling below a certain threshold or performance falling behind the Fund's benchmark. Conditional tenders triggered by poor performance over an investment cycle provide a fairer deal for long term investors.

Following the plays

The arbitrage play here would be to go long the equity CEF that London is targeting, and pair this with a short position in the corresponding ETF. In the best case scenario, London succeeds in getting the fund terminated in which case the profit will be approximately equal to the discount (as liquidation occurs at NAV).

For instance, it would appear that London successfully convinced the board of the Korea Equity Fund (NYSE:KEF) to approve liquidation. These plays can take time, however, as we can see that London established its 42% stake nearly a year before the approval. Still, their returns were not too shabby given that KEF was trading at a discount exceeding -15% before they got involved.

It should be noted that one does not have to wait until the actual liquidation to realize profits. There is usually an upwards spike in price when the liquidation plan is announced, follow by a gradual drift of the discount towards the NAV as the termination date nears. Case in point, London sold nearly half of its stake in KEF after the announcement of liquidation.

Another possible positive, though less desirable, outcome of the activism is the initiation of a tender offer. Here, the fund offers to tender existing shares from unitholders at a NAV or a value close to NAV (typically 98%). In other words, a tender offer is like a partial liquidation of the CEF. The reason that tender offers are less desirable than liquidations is that they are often oversubscribed. This means that the amount of shares that each investor can tender will be pro-rated, and any excess shares will be retained by the investor. Therein lies the rub -- upon expiry of the tender offer the oversubscribed shares may lose much of their value, leading to a collapse in the share price as can be seen from the chart of the Virtus Total Return Fund (NYSE:DCA) below.

DCA Total Return Price data by YCharts

Of course, the worst case scenario is that London fails in its activism and sells its entire stake, and without their involvement it is unlikely that you would be able to exit at a higher price than your entry point, in the absence of substantial changes in the underlying securities.

Assuming you do want to follow London, which CEF would be the most preferable? In my opinion, the two quantitative factors that should be considered are discount and z-score. The wider the discount, the greater potential profit that you could gain from liquidation or a tender offer. However, if the z-score is too high (too positive), this could indicate that most of the opportunity has already been lost and you might see the big players exit at any time to cash in on their ample profits, leaving you as the bagholder (say if the liquidation plan falls through, or if the tender offer is severely oversubscribed).

Of the 12 targeted funds, these four still have negative z-scores: TTF, IIF, LDF, KF. However, this could very well change when NAV values are updated tomorrow due to the mini-price spikes that these CEFs exhibited today. I predict that only LDF and KF will remain with negative z-scores once NAV values are refreshed. [Mar. 29th update: updated z-scores shown in parentheses above]

Are any of you following along with these CEF activist plays, or have in the past?

