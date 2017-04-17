Cisco Systems: An Undervalued Cash Flow Machine

Cisco currently trades near its 52-week high, but still has an attractive valuation that's well-below peers.

The S&P 500 currently trades at 24.6x earnings, which means there's only been a handful of times over the last 100 years when valuations have been higher (this includes the 2008 financial crisis and the dot-com bubble of the early 2000s). With many stocks trading near all-time highs, it's now more important than ever to find value.

Today I'll focus on Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), which I consider to be the most attractive large-cap technology stock. Despite near-term headwinds, Cisco still has one of the most enviable businesses on the market. Cisco is simply better than most other companies at one major thing - producing cash and lots of it. A recurring theme in this analysis will focus on Cisco's cash war chest, their ability to produce significant cash flow, how they use this cash, and that the market is currently undervaluing these qualities.

Even though Cisco currently trades near its 52-week high, I'm actively increasing my position. My investment thesis is based on Cisco's stock having a significant amount of upside based on the following factors rooted in fundamental analysis:

Revenue and earnings growth will be driven by an improving sales mix and margins.

Large amounts of capital will continue being returned to shareholders. Cisco's 3.52% dividend yield is well supported with free cash flow and will continue to grow. Additionally, continued share repurchases will support and increase EPS.

Attractive fundamental valuation based on multiple approaches. I calculated 24% upside based on market comparables, 49% upside based on a two-stage discounted cash flow model, and 38% upside based on a two-stage discounted dividend model.

I also believe Cisco will benefit from the following catalysts, which are more speculative in nature:

Cisco's cash balance provides an opportunity to close multiple large acquisitions, which would increase revenue, earnings, and be accretive to Cisco's valuation.

Rebalancing and inclusion in various index mutual funds and ETFs will increase demand for Cisco's stock.

Financial Snapshot

Free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures.

Cisco's fiscal year ends in July.

There's a couple of quick things I'd like to point out. First, Cisco's revenue has basically been flat since 2013, but EPS has increased considerably. This has been a result of improving gross margins and restructuring efforts, which has increased profit margins to record levels. EPS has also benefited from a lower amount of shares, a result of Cisco's stock repurchase program.

Second, my favorite quality of Cisco is how good they are at creating free cash flow. In 2016, Cisco turned 25% of their revenue into cash. Most companies can't do that. Third, Cisco's $71.8 billion cash balance is huge (Their market capitalization is only $160.9 billion). Cisco has an enviable problem where they have so much cash, they have a hard time figuring out to do with it all.

Improving Revenue Mix & Gross Margins Will Drive Growth

Even though Cisco trades near a 52-week high, I still believe their valuation is depressed as a result of recent lackluster revenue growth (flat since 2013). Cisco's 2017 forecast also calls for flat or declining revenue. As evident in the table below, this has been driven by soft performance in Switching and NGN Routing, which are Cisco's two largest sources of product revenues.

The Switching market still appears robust, but Cisco has been slowly losing market share to competitors. Not to worry, Cisco has been focusing on shifting its business model to focus more on software and subscriptions. Cisco is also focusing on areas such as Security, Digital Transformation, SDN, and Cloud, which are the future growth drivers. I've selected a few excerpts from Cisco's 2016 annual report to help explain this transition:

The recurring portion of product deferred revenue related to software and subscription businesses grew 33% year over year, reflecting our efforts to drive more recurring revenue streams. This shift is particularly evident in our Security portfolio-close to 50% of which we now deliver through software or as a service-and our Collaboration portfolio, all of which we are committed to delivering from the cloud. We are working to move more of our revenue to a software based and subscription-based model and to accelerate this shift across our entire product portfolio." We have been transforming our business to move from selling individual products and services to selling products and services integrated into architectures and solutions. As part of this transformation, we continue to make changes to how we are organized, how we sell our products, and how we build and deliver our technology." We have begun aggressively transitioning our portfolio to enable delivery both on premises and through the cloud, based on more recurring revenue. We plan to expand the approach we have taken with our cloud-networking platforms to an increasing portion of our product and service portfolio to accelerate our shift to a more subscription and software based model."

So while there are sales headwinds over the next year or two, Cisco's product mix is diversifying and improving. The growth initiatives will push Cisco back to a growth curve once specific segments gain critical mass (i.e. Services, Collaboration, Security, Data, etc.).

Next, Cisco's Gross Margins have been improving. This has been driven by two primary factors:

Product Gross Margins have improved mostly due to productivity improvements, which were driven primarily by value engineering efforts. Further improvements are unlikely and I expect that Cisco has reached the top-end of Product Gross Margins. Service Revenue has been growing, which has higher margins relative to Product Revenue. This will continue to have a positive effect on overall margins for the foreseeable future.

I've extrapolated this to what I expect Cisco's future performance to look like below (with assumptions). I'll again use some of these estimates for my discounted cash flow analysis.

Switching Revenue decreases by (5%) annually for the next two years and then is flat for the remainder of the time period. There are definite near-term headwinds in this market, but this should level out in the future.

NGN Routing Revenue decreases by (10%) annually for the next two years and then is flat for the remainder of the period. This is similar to Switching Revenue. Near-term headwinds should level out in the future.

Service Provider Video continues to decrease at 10% per year.

Every other revenue stream increases every year at varying rates, which are denoted in the table above. Every rate is less than the CAGR growth over the previous 3 years, so I consider this to be conservative.

No additional revenue is assumed from acquisitions.

Gross Profit is calculated at 62% of Product Revenue and 65.5% of Service Revenue. Both figures are less than Cisco's margins during 2016, but above 5-year averages.

Operating Income was calculated at 25% of Revenue.

Net Income was calculated at 20% of Revenue. This is less than the 22% profit margin recorded in 2016, but above the 5-year trailing average. I've projected a more conservative profit margin, which assumes Cisco will increase operating expense as revenue increases. Cisco is currently undergoing a restructuring effort, which will lower near-term operating expense, but I believe it's part of the business cycle. Most large companies like Cisco go through waves of hiring and then follow it with restructuring and then repeat the process.

Shares outstanding reduces by 75 million shares per year, which assumes Cisco continues to spend $2-$3 billion every year on repurchases.

No additional benefit is assumed from acquisitions.

As my tables above show, Cisco will continue transitioning over the next few years, but should hit a growth trajectory once specific initiatives hit critical mass. Regarding my projected operating EPS, they are very close to Wall Street's estimates for the next two years. According to MarketWatch, Wall Street's consensus Operating EPS estimates are $2.38/share (CY 2017) and 2.49/share (2018).

Cisco's Quarterly Dividend - 3.52% Annual Yield

One of the ways Cisco has been using their free cash flow is to support a growing dividend payment. Cisco started its dividend in 2011 at $0.06 per share and has since grown it to $0.29 per share.

The most important factor I look at in analyzing dividend stocks is their payout ratio, which tells me if the dividend payment is sustainable and if there's room to grow. I've seen a lot of stocks lately that have big yields, but are having trouble producing enough cash flow and must tap cash reserves or use debt to fund payments (Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is an example). This is a big red flag to me.

Even though Cisco has a nice 3.52% annual yield, their payout ratio in 2016 was only 38%. That's low and leaves plenty of room to grow. I believe Cisco will have the Dow's highest yield in a couple of years. They have been drastically increasing it (52% over the last 3 years) and since they don't need to horde any more cash, they are free to put a high percentage of their free cash flow to dividend payments.

Continued Share Repurchases

As with many other tech giants, Cisco is an active purchaser of their own stock, which is a direct result of their considerable free cash flow. I'm generally a fan of stock repurchases for a variety of reasons. First, it's a form of returning capital back to shareholders, just like a dividend. Over the previous 3 fiscal years, Cisco has actually returned more capital back to shareholders through share repurchases than dividends. Many investors just look at yield when comparing dividend stocks, when the true yield should be adding dividends and share repurchases together.

Second, share repurchases increase earnings per share, even if earnings remain flat. So if the valuation of Cisco remains constant, this will have the effect of increasing the price per share. If Cisco continues repurchasing a similar amount of shares as they have over the previous couple of years, this won't equal huge yearly gains (I'd estimate 1-3% every year), but this does add up considerably over time.

CSCO Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The chart above illustrates the power of share repurchases. Cisco had approximately 7.5 billion shares outstanding at the beginning of 2002, but has since reduced that amount by approximately 33% to 5.04 billion shares (there has been no stock splits during that time period). This has been a significant factor in growing EPS and increasing value over time.

According to a press release last year, Cisco approved a $15 billion increase to the repurchase program. The majority of this balance still remains, so I expect Cisco to continue aggressively repurchasing shares for the foreseeable future given their strong free cash flow.

Valuation 1: Market Comparables - $40.19/share (24% upside potential)

Instead of using 1 comparable metric to value Cisco, I blended together 3 - Forward P/E, EV/EBITDA, and EV/Free Cash Flow. I believe this is a better approach given some stocks will yield discounts or overvaluations based on which metric is used.

I also didn't use direct competitors like Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) and Sonus Networks (NASDAQ:SONS) to construct my analysis. In terms of valuations, those companies just aren't comparable to Cisco given size, growth rates, and how capital is used. Cisco could eat Juniper and Sonus for a late-night snack. Because of this, I decided to use mature, large-cap technology stocks that consistently return capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Cisco currently trades at discounts across the board, especially EV/Free Cash Flow. In my opinion, the market hasn't been giving much value to Cisco's superior balance sheet. Cisco has a low amount of debt and has amassed a war chest of a cash balance. This drives a very attractive enterprise value relative to peers.

Enterprise Value, Trailing P/E, Forward P/E, EV/EBITDA, Price/Sales, PEG Ratio, and Yield provided by Yahoo Finance.

I calculated EV/Free Cash Flow by using Enterprise Value from Yahoo Finance and calculating Free Cash Flow from each company's annual reports for the last fiscal year.

LT Growth Rate provided by Reuters.

As I said earlier, the primary reason I think Cisco currently trades at such an attractive valuation relative to peers is that the market is over-emphasizing a lack of near-term revenue growth. However, long-term expectations look good. Cisco actually has a 10% long-term growth rate, which drives a very attractive PEG of 1.38x.

Valuation 2: Two-Stage Discounted Cash Flow Model - $48.27/share (49% upside potential)

Risk Free Rate - I used the yield on a 30-year treasury bond.

Equity Risk Premium - this figure is calculated every month by Aswath Damodaran, a Stern Business School Professor.

Beta - this model is quite sensitive to beta and statistics from different sources use different measurement time periods and thus vary widely. For example, Google Finance lists Cisco's beta at 1.41, but my etrade dashboard lists it at 0.8. Because of this, I took the average beta of large-cap technology stocks from Google Finance (the same 7 companies I used in my comparables analysis).

Required Rate of Return - calculated by multiplying the Equity Risk Premium by Beta and then adding the Risk Free Rate.

Projected Revenue corresponds to my previous calculation, which can be found in the table labeled 'Cisco's Projected Revenue Mix' (i.e. Year 1 = 2017 Projected Revenue, etc.)

I used Free Cash Flow to Equity, which I calculated at 23% of revenues. In this model, I assume that debt levels stay constant, so FCFE is equal to FCF. In 2016, Cisco produced FCFE that was equivalent to 25% of revenues. This is the high end of their historical average, which is why I reduced the figure to 23%.

This model is presented in two stages. During the first 6 years (1st stage), Cisco is assumed to grow at differing levels. Then Cisco is assumed to grow at an average rate of 5% in perpetuity (2nd stage).

This model is highly sensitive to Required Rates of Return and Long-Term Growth Rates. The table below shows the estimated stock price at varying rates of each input. As you can see, the stock would only be overvalued with a low Long-Term Growth Rate and high Required Rate of Return.

49% upside might seem overblown to some who read this, but it makes plenty of sense to me. If you go back to my previous market comparables analysis, you'll notice that Cisco trades at a 39% discount based on EV/Cash Flow multiples. This is especially impressive since large-cap technology companies are basically the best cash flow producers on the market. Once Cisco is compared to other large-cap companies in other markets, the disparity becomes even wider.

If you want to buy Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) and McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), you'll pay 3x the price for the same amount of cash flow as Cisco produces. There's definitely an argument for why Coca-Cola and McDonald's would trade at a premium given their brands and reliable operating history, but I'm not going to pay for them when Cisco gives you the same thing for a fraction of the price.

Valuation 3: Two-Stage Dividend Discount Model - $44.68/share (38% upside potential)

I used the same methodology for Risk Free Rate, Equity Risk Premium, Beta, and Required Rate of Return as in my Discounted Cash Flow Model.

5-year annual dividend growth of 15% (1st stage) is very reasonable for Cisco, especially considering they just increased their dividend by 24% compared to last year. If their cash flow grows at an annual rate of 5% over the next 5 years, this will equal a payout rate of 66% during the 5th year.

After the 5-year period of supernormal dividend growth, I have Cisco's long-term dividend growth at 5% (2nd stage).

Growth Through Acquisitions

I said it before and I'll say it again. The market isn't really giving much value to Cisco's massive cash position. Consider that Cisco has amassed a cash balance of $71.8 billion (vs. debt of $34.9 billion and a market cap of $163.3 billion). It's a comparable phenomenon that I've seen with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). These companies have so much cash, but there are very few acquisition targets that are large enough to make a meaningful impact.

Cisco has been very active with small acquisitions. They acquired 12 companies during 2016 and have since announced additional acquisitions. In general, these acquisitions are enhancing Cisco's capabilities in growth areas such as security, collaboration, services, and the cloud, but none of the deals will make huge near-term impacts.

None of my analysis in this article includes any upside from future acquisitions, but this is definitely a possibility given the amount of cash Cisco has to work with. If Cisco pulls off a large acquisition that has a meaningful impact on sales and earnings, this should have a positive impact on share price. If no large acquisition occurs, it's not the worst thing. It just means Cisco will continue building their cash balance, increasing dividend payments, and repurchasing stock.

Index Fund Inclusion & Rebalancing Will Drive Demand For Cisco

This is a bit speculative, but there has been considerable research done on the effect index mutual funds and ETFs have had on stock prices. There's a few reasons why index funds push stocks higher and keep them higher:

Immediate Impact - many popular index funds by Vanguard, iShares, and Fidelity have a massive amount of capital to manage. So when an index adds a stock or increases a position, this can equal a fairly large purchase, which can have a significant impact on volume and push up the stock price. Long-Term Impact - since index funds are designed to employ a buy-and-hold investing strategy (assuming a stock stays part of the index), they have the power to influence stock prices over the long term. Index Fund Demand - index funds carry low fees and have historically produced better returns than actively managed funds. Because of this, capital continues to pour into index funds.

There's a good Wall Street Journal article on this topic by Norm Alster who makes the following key points:

The combination of a long-toothed bull market and the significant shift to passive investing has indiscriminately buoyed all stocks in major indexes like the S.&P. 500 and the Russell 2000. Stocks that might not be bought singly on their own merits have been lifted by the package buying." The existence of a valuation premium for stocks newly included in index funds has long been known, of course. On average, from 1990 to 2005, when a stock was added to the S.&P. 500 - effectively requiring many investors to hold the stock for the first time - the mere inclusion added almost 9 percent to share prices, according to Jeffrey Wurgler, a professor of finance at New York University."

There's actually a ton of trading opportunities based on being able to predict when companies will be added or dropped from an index, but I'll save that topic for another time. Of course, these same forces that can help push a stock up, can also push them down just as quickly.

Given Cisco's size, they are already widely held by index funds. I'll focus on two types of funds and reasons why I think there will be a positive impact for Cisco:

Large Cap & Total Stock Market Funds - The construction of these funds is generally pretty simple. A stock must meet certain size requirements and then a stock's percentage of the index is normally just based on market cap. So if Cisco begins to realize their full valuation, their market cap will increase. Once an index fund rebalances, it will increase their position in Cisco, which further drives up the price and market cap, which can cause the cycle to repeat itself on the next rebalancing.

Dividend Index Funds - The construction of these funds is more complicated and varies considerably. There is generally additional screening criteria and a more complicated algorithm for index construction. Some funds focus on dividend growth, while others focus on yield. Once a company meets the screening criteria, many indexes are then market cap weighted, but not all. Cisco will benefit from these funds given their high yield, their dividend has been increasing, and they should be able to continue increasing it for the foreseeable future. This will result in increasing percentages of dividend indexes holding Cisco. Cisco also doesn't meet all the screening criteria for some large dividend funds since they have only been paying dividends since 2011, so I'd look for certain funds to add Cisco in the next couple of years.

To validate my second point above (Dividend Index Funds), I analyzed iShares' and Vanguard's largest domestic dividend ETFs to see the amount of Cisco they have held over the last few years:

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVY) - $17.1 billion net assets: Cisco is not currently held in DVY.

iShares Core High Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) - $6.6 billion net assets:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) - $1.6 billion net assets

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation (NYSEARCA:VIG) - $23.4 billion net assets: Cisco is currently not held in VIG.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield (NYSEARCA:VYM) - $17.7 billion net assets

Vanguard's two domestic dividend ETFs are perfect examples. For VYM, Cisco met the fund's index criteria beginning sometime after January 2013. After which, the fund acquired 7.55 million shares. That figure has since grown to 13.2 million shares as VYM has increased their position in Cisco and the fund's net assets have grown considerably. Cisco is yet to be included in VIG. After looking closer at the inclusion criteria, each company must have increased dividends for at least 10 years. Cisco doesn't meet that criteria since they haven't provided a dividend for that long, but I'd look for them to be added to the fund in a few years.

I'm not recommending buying Cisco because there is a quick profit to be made with some imminent inclusion of an index. The point is that if Cisco performs well, index funds should exude a positive effect over time. Cisco's market cap should grow and they are likely to be a reliable dividend play, which should increase their inclusion and percentage of various indexes.

Risk vs. Reward Profile

I view Cisco as having a very attractive risk vs. reward profile for the following reasons:

1. As I exhibited in my comparables analysis, Cisco trades at a considerable discount to large-cap technology peers. The stock also trades at an even larger discount relative to the S&P 500. Because of this, Cisco doesn't have to grow into its valuation, so there is less speculation and thus less risk.

2. Normally, a discount is a result of lower long-term growth expectations or some other factor like an over-leveraged balance sheet. While Cisco's near-term growth prospects are soft, their long-term growth rate is still 10%, which compares favorably to large-cap technology peers.

3. A stock that reaches recent highs should be of concern if valuation multiples are being stretched. Cisco does not have this trait given it still trades within its historical ranges.

CSCO PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

4. Even though Cisco is trading close to 52-week highs, it basically trades at the same price it did back in 2007. Consider that revenue, cash flow, and EPS are all considerably higher now.

CSCO data by YCharts

5. There's a scenario where Cisco's growth initiatives don't perform to expectations. While that wouldn't be great, Cisco's growing dividend and share repurchases help limit downside risk.

Conclusion

I'll be keeping a close eye on Cisco's next earnings release (May 17th). I'm looking for strong performance in some of Cisco's growth initiatives, which will eventually put the company back on a growth curve. Even though there is some near-term softness in Cisco's market, the long-term fundamental outlook for the communications equipment industry is positive. There will continue to be rapid consumption of network capacity, buoyed by increasing use of tablets and smartphones.

I recently purchased Cisco and I'm adding to my position. The stock currently trades 6% off of 52-week highs, so I view this small pullback as a good opportunity to keep buying. Overall, Cisco is a cash generating machine, has attractive valuations, a low amount of leverage, and a monster cash balance. As I've discussed in this article, there are multiple factors that I believe will provide excess returns. I also view Cisco as a long-term play. In addition to the attractive valuation, the growing dividend and share repurchases make it quite attractive over a long period of time.

