Keppel Infrastructure Trust Offers Stable, High, Single-Digit Yield With Significant Inorganic Growth Potential

Keppel Infrastructure Trust has significant room to grow its asset portfolio, considering the pipeline of potential asset injections from its sponsor and its S$500-million debt headroom.

Keppel Infrastructure Trust is an attractive yield play in the current climate of rising political tensions and increased trade protectionism, boasting predictable cash flows to support its high single-digit yield.

Elevator Pitch

Keppel Infrastructure Trust (OTC:KGTTY) [KIT:SP] offers an attractive 7% dividend yield, supported by the predictable and consistent cash flows from its portfolio of infrastructure assets. Based on a target net leverage ratio of 45%, I estimate that Keppel Infrastructure Trust still has debt headroom of approximately S$500 million to support its inorganic growth strategy driven by both sponsor pipeline asset divestments and third-party acquisitions. I arrive at a target price of S$0.70 for Keppel Infrastructure Trust by using a dividend discount model, which implies a 32% upside to Keppel Infrastructure Trust's share price of S$0.53 as of April 13, 2017.

Company Description

Keppel Infrastructure Trust is a Singapore-listed business trust holding a diverse portfolio of infrastructure assets that also trades as an ADR in the U.S.

Keppel Infrastructure Trust comprises the following assets:

Asset KIT's Interest Business Customer Contract Terms City Gas 100% City Gas Trust owns 51% interest in City-OG Gas Sole producer and retailer of piped town gas Over 780,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers n.a. Senoko Waste-to-Energy (WTE) Plant 100% 2,310 tonnes/day waste incineration concession NEA, Singapore government agency 2024 Keppel Seghers Tuas WTE Plant 100% 800 tonnes/day waste incineration concession NEA, Singapore government agency 2034 SingSpring Desalination Plant 70% 136,380m3/day seawater desalination concession PUB, Singapore government agency 2025 (underlying land lease till 2033) Keppel Seghers Ulu Pandan NEWater Plant 100% 148,000m3/day NEWater concession PUB, Singapore government agency 2027 Keppel Merlimau Cogen 51% 1,300 MW combined cycle gas turbine power plant capacity tolling agreement Keppel Electric 2030, with option for 10-year extension (underlying land lease till 2035, with 30-year extension) DataCentre One 51% Data Centre 1-Net, 100% subsidiary of MediaCorp, national broadcaster 2036, with option for 8-year extension Basslink 100% Basslink owns 100% interest in Basslink Telecoms Owner and Operator of the Basslink Interconnector between the States of Victoria and Tasmania Hydro Tasmania (Owned by Tasmania state government) 2031, with option for 15-year extension

Source: Trust Website

Keppel Merlimau Cogen, City Gas and Basslink contributed 29%, 28% and 26% of Keppel Infrastructure Trust's EBITDA for FY2016, respectively.

Predictability Is The Name Of The Game

Notwithstanding this current climate of rising political tensions and increased trade protectionism, investors are expected to shift their focus from growth to stability. Keppel Infrastructure Trust is one of the few stocks that can generate stable, predictable cash flows for the foreseeable future with limited downside risks.

Firstly, Keppel Infrastructure Trust derives the majority of its revenue from assets generating availability-based payments that are independent of actual usage.

Asset Cash Flow Structure City Gas Stable fees with fuel and electricity costs passed through to consumer Senoko Waste-to-Energy (WTE) Plant Principally fixed availability payment Keppel Seghers Tuas WTE Plant Principally fixed availability payment SingSpring Desalination Plant Principally fixed availability payment Keppel Seghers Ulu Pandan NEWater Plant Approximately half fixed, half variable payments Keppel Merlimau Cogen Principally fixed availability payment DataCentre One Contractual lease revenue Basslink 80% availability payments,

65% indexed to Australia CPI

Source: Trust Presentation

Secondly, almost all of Keppel Infrastructure Trust's assets have long-term contracts (expiring between 2024 and 2036) in place as per the asset portfolio table above. The only exception is City Gas, which runs on a going concern basis in the absence of a specific contractual period. Furthermore, certain assets have embedded renewal options like Keppel Merlimau Cogen, a 1,300 MW combined cycle gas turbine power plant with a 10-year renewal option after the current tolling agreement expires in 2030.

Thirdly, Keppel Infrastructure Trust faces limited counterparty risk. For real estate investment trusts, tenant profile is critical, since a tenant with low creditworthiness operating in a risky sector has a higher chance of either terminating leases or defaulting on rental payments. The same line of argument applies to business trusts such as Keppel Infrastructure Trust. In the case of Keppel Infrastructure Trust, its current customers, including The Public Utilities Board, and National Environment Agency, statutory boards of the Singapore government, Hydro Tasmania (which contributes the majority of Basslink's revenues which is owned by the State of Tasmania) and Keppel Electric (which has its payments guaranteed by Keppel Infrastructure Holdings Pte. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Singapore-listed Keppel Corporation Ltd), easily pass the creditworthiness test. Note that Singapore has a AAA credit rating from all the three rating agencies, which lends strength to the creditworthiness of the statutory boards of the Singapore government.

The predictability of Keppel Infrastructure Trust's cash flows is validated by its stable and consistent historical dividend payment track record. It has distributed a consistent S$0.0093 quarterly dividend for six consecutive quarters without fail. The past six quarters are used for comparison, because it marks the point in time when the "old" Keppel Infrastructure Trust's assets were merged with the assets of another business trust, Cityspring Infrastructure Trust to form the current Keppel Infrastructure Trust with an enlarged portfolio.

Potential For Singapore's Fourth And Fifth Desalination Plants

There is a high probability of Singapore's fourth desalination plant being injected into Keppel Infrastructure Trust's portfolio after 2020. In January 2017, it was announced that Keppel Infrastructure Holdings, the sponsor of Keppel Infrastructure Trust, was awarded the contract to construct Singapore's fourth desalination plant located in Marina East under a design-build-own-operate model. This desalination plant is planned to be operational in 2020 and produce 137,000 cubic meters of fresh drinking water a day upon completion under a 25-year water purchase agreement with The Public Utilities Board. Given that Keppel Infrastructure Holdings is the sponsor of Keppel Infrastructure Trust, Keppel Infrastructure Trust is very likely to be granted the first rights of refusal for this asset. Furthermore, Keppel Infrastructure Trust already has SingSpring Desalination Plant in its portfolio. So, the addition of Singapore's fourth desalination plant makes sense and will be a good fit, considering the asset's long-term concession agreement (25 years) and creditworthy counterparty (The Public Utilities Board). Furthermore, Keppel Infrastructure Holdings is also one of four companies shortlisted in February 2017 for the award of Singapore's fifth desalination plant. Building on the momentum of winning the bid for Singapore's fourth desalination plant, I expect Keppel Infrastructure Trust to be the frontrunner for the award of this contract, which is potentially another addition to Keppel Infrastructure Trust's portfolio. Keppel Infrastructure Trust is well-positioned to tap on the desalination plant pipeline and other inorganic growth opportunities, which I will touch on in the next section.

Future Inorganic Growth Potential From Acquisitions

Moving from the specifics (e.g. desalination plant opportunity highlighted above) to the general, Keppel Infrastructure Trust boasts significant inorganic growth potential from both asset injections from its sponsor Keppel Infrastructure Holdings and the acquisition of new assets from third parties.

Keppel Infrastructure has the right of first refusal on assets that its sponsor Keppel Infrastructure Holdings plans to divest. The most recent asset injection from Keppel Infrastructure Holdings was in June 2015, when Keppel Infrastructure Trust acquired a 51% interest in Keppel Merlimau Cogen, a 1,300 MW combined cycle gas turbine power plant from its sponsor. More importantly, Keppel Infrastructure Holdings acts as an incubator for green-field projects, and only divests mature assets to Keppel Infrastructure Trust. Going forward, Singapore's fourth desalination plant (and possibly Singapore's fifth desalination plant if Keppel Infrastructure Holdings wins the bid) and the remaining 49% interest in Keppel Merlimau Cogen are potential additions to Keppel Infrastructure Trust's portfolio.

With respect to third party acquisitions, Keppel Infrastructure Trust is likely to continue to add assets in certain infrastructure sub-sectors like telecommunications, energy, waste management and water where it already has relevant experience and expertise.

Also, it is important to note that Keppel Infrastructure Trust does have organic growth opportunities (e.g. volume growth from CityGas driven by the addition of more than 100,000 gas water heaters in the next three years, tolling fee hike for Keppel Merlimau Cogen after initial 15-year period, etc.), although they are comparatively less exciting and attractive than the trust's inorganic growth potential.

Strong Financial Position To Support Future Acquisition-Driven Growth

Keppel Infrastructure Trust's headline net gearing seems high at approximately 1.2 times. However, if one uses the net debt-to-assets ratio, a metric more commonly used to assess the credit strength of business trusts and real estate investment trusts, Keppel Infrastructure Trust's net debt-to-assets ratio of 0.37 times is rather manageable, particularly benchmarked against the statutory leverage limit of 45% for Singapore real estate investment trusts.

In addition, Keppel Infrastructure Trust faces limited refinancing risks, as all its debt is due in 2019 and beyond, implying a very healthy weighted average term to expiry of approximately 3.1 years. It also has limited interest rate exposure as 85% of its debt is hedged.

Linking Keppel Infrastructure Trust's financial position to its inorganic growth potential, its current leverage of 37% implies that it could borrow another S$500 million before hitting the statutory leverage limit of 45% for Singapore real estate investment trusts. While Keppel Infrastructure Trust is not bound by the leverage limit as it is a business trust (as opposed to a real estate investment trust), it is likely to maintain its leverage limit below 45% as both business trusts and real estate investment trusts are competing for the same group of yield-seeking investors. Assuming future asset acquisitions are financed by a 1:2 debt-to-equity ratio, Keppel Infrastructure can potentially acquire S$1.5 billion worth of assets and grow its current asset portfolio by approximately 30% without breaching the 45% leverage limit.

Valuation

I arrive at a target price of S$0.70 for Keppel Infrastructure Trust by using a dividend discount model with the assumptions of a consistent S$0.0372 annual dividend (annualized quarterly dividends of S$0.0093) over the next three years, a 6.25% cost of equity (based on a market risk premium of 6.5%, a risk-free rate of 3% and beta of 0.5 times) and a 1% terminal growth rate (assumes acquisition of Singapore's fourth desalination plant and the remaining 49% interest in Keppel Merlimau Cogen from sponsor after FY2020). My target price implies a 32% upside to Keppel Infrastructure Trust's share price of S$0.53 as of April 13, 2017.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Keppel Infrastructure Trust are the non-renewal of the contracts or concessions for certain assets, the inability to meet availability requirements due to longer-than-expected maintenance downtime and value-destructive acquisitions.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.