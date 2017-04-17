This 2x Monthly S&P Fund Is A Well-Oiled Machine

Its first 3 years were a wild ride - alpha, beta, and R-squared all over the map.

Daily vs. Monthly Leverage

Leveraged ETFs and mutual funds aim to multiple gains of some underlying index by a fixed factor, usually 2 or 3. The vast majority of them work on daily gains. Direxion Monthly S&P 500 Bull 2x Fund (MUTF:DXSLX) is one of the few that operates on monthly gains, as it attempts to multiple monthly S&P performance by a factor of 2.

The primary (and only, I think) advantage of operating on monthly rather than daily gains is less severe volatility decay (aka beta slippage). If you're not familiar with this concept, just do a search on Seeking Alpha - there is a lot written on the subject.

Personally, I'd love to go even further than monthly, and operate on annual or even something like 10-year gains. The longer the horizon, the more likely the S&P generates some positive growth, and the more likely 2x that growth is a good thing.

Details on DXSLX

DXSLX was introduced May 1, 2006, has a 1.49% expense ratio, and requires a $25,000 minimum initial investment. According to Google Finance, it has net assets of $58.43M. The prospectus is available on Direxion's website.

Performance over time

DXSLX aims to multiply monthly S&P 500 returns by 2. So I'm looking for a very consistent beta hovering right around 2, a consistent negative alpha due to its expense ratio, and an R-squared very close to 1.

To assess this, I loaded daily adjusted closing prices for DXSLX and Vanguard's S&P 500 fund (MUTF:VFINX) from Yahoo! Finance, calculated monthly gains for each fund, and then calculated DXSLX's trailing 12-month alpha, beta, and R-squared since its inception. The results are shown in Figure 1.

The alpha and beta values were shaky up until late 2010 on the graph, which is based on data starting in late 2009. Then, all three metrics achieved a steady-state where you'd expect them to be.

Since Oct. 2009, DXSLX's alpha has ranged from -0.227% to -0.131%, with a median of -0.184%. Its beta has stayed in the very tight range (1.991, 2.005), and its R-squared has never dropped below 0.9995.

Alpha too negative?

The one problem I see is that the alpha for DXSLX is a bit more negative than it should be. The median alpha since Oct. 2009, -0.184%, corresponds to an annualized loss of 2.19%. That's somewhat worse than the 1.49% you'd expect from the expense ratio. Even the best trailing alpha, -0.131% (-1.56% annualized), is slightly worse than you'd expect.

DXSLX's worse-than-expected alpha still appears to be better than the alpha associated with 2x daily ETFs. For SSO, the combined effect of volatility drag and its 0.89% expense ratio is an alpha of -0.249%, or -2.95% annualized.

A look at the inverse version, DXSSX

Direxion also offers an inverse version of DXSLX, Direxion Monthly S&P 500 Bear 2x Fund (MUTF:DXSSX). It was also introduced in May 2006 and has a slightly higher expense ratio at 1.51%. It has about one-sixth the net assets of DXSLX, with $9.43M.

Like DXSLX, DXSSX performed poorly for the first few years, but now consistently achieves its stated goal.

Its median alpha since stabilizing is -0.178% (-2.11% annualized). Interestingly, its alpha took an upturn recently, reaching -0.055% (-0.66% annualized) in this past 12-month period. No idea why that happened.

DXSSX's beta since stabilizing has ranged from -1.996 to -1.987, so it's consistently a bit too high. Its R-squared has not dropped below 0.9999.

Closing comments

It took about 3 years to stabilize, but DXSLX now has a track record of nearly 7 years of excellent performance. Its beta and R-squared are essentially perfect, and its alpha is at least consistent, if slightly more negative than its expense ratio would suggest.

Personally, I still don't know if I'd choose DXSLX over the 2x daily SSO. Theoretically there should be less volatility decay, but practically there isn't much difference. Since Oct. 2009, the correlation for monthly gains for the two funds is 0.999, and SSO has averaged slightly better annualized growth (24.4% vs. 24.0%) but a slightly worse Sharpe ratio (0.286 vs. 0.287). With such similar performance, I'd probably go with SSO, which doesn't have the $25,000 minimum.

Anyway, the main conclusion here is that DXSLX, one of the few leveraged products that operates on monthly gains, is working very much as intended.

The author used Yahoo Finance to obtain historical stock prices and used R (including the "quantmod", "stocks", and "dvmisc" packages) to analyze the data and generate figures.