Maybe The World Should Spend More On Legal Drugs: Implications

Introduction

The topic of drug pricing is all the rage these days. The general opinion is that overall spending on legal drugs, i.e. pharmaceuticals, is "too high," or alternatively that prices of individual drugs are too high, and I'll explore those similar concepts in this article. However, I think it actually may be too low based on real world preferences of real people. That in turn would lead to the conclusion to ignore the headlines and continue investing normally in the pharmaceutical sector.

Whether one is dealing with stocks of biotech manufacturers of high-priced drugs (say, $10,000 per year or greater acquisition cost), branded small molecule drugs (usually less than $5000/year and mostly taken by mouth) or generics (sometimes as low as $100/year), study after study shows they are underused. Some drugs, such as relatively inexpensive generic antibiotics for viral respiratory infections, and tranquilizers, are overused to the detriment of health.

But for the most part, drugs such as statins, antihypertensives, and even specialty drugs such as for cancer or other serious conditions have lots of people who could or should try the drug but do not get it prescribed. More investment in more and continually improving medications are needed to improve human health in both richer and less wealthy countries. Doing so will mitigate both the acute phase of many diseases as well as complications of many chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes, which is basically a risk factor for disease than a primary ailment.

Below, I'll present the arguments that drug prices are too high, then present my views, which are more optimistic for the pharma industry. I will also discuss a Barron's article running now; interestingly, I saw it after beginning this article, and seeing it suggests that my article may be timely for some Seeking Alpha readers.

First, though, a big picture concept.

The more important problem is not the pharma industry, it's the rest of the economy not pulling its weight

From 2001 until at least 2016, the US, western Europe and Japan, the prior engines of global growth, have failed to meet economic expectations. This has led to pressures on healthcare budgets, pension plans, and real incomes and employment levels.

Without the chronic underperformance of the non-healthcare economy in so many countries, including the US, current prices of drugs and spending on drugs probably would not be raising such a ruckus. Indeed, they are always controversial, but that's the nature of a R&D-heavy industry that often does a lot of good but for only a small number of people.

Yet, working through the public process of government and private insurer spending, pharma spending has gained share of GDP. Why? Because it's popular. It meets the preferences of people, who vote directly and indirectly with their financial resources. This is seen in the US, and it is seen in China, where spending on pharmaceuticals has been growing faster than GDP for some time and where, with the economy recovering, the government is looking to expand funding vehicles for pharma spending.

A lot of the complaints about drug pricing may very well derive from financial schemes in banking and housing gone bad, malinvestments in natural resources, mismatch of education and work skills needed by the economy, and so on. When economies generate less wealth than expected, naturally, pressure on spending for most things appears. But:

As an investor, I like the durability of drug spending in these economic times, and expect it to be resistant to any unfortunate continuation of the US and global economy continuing to underperform expectations. Resistant does not mean immune, however. A new recession will not be good for drug stocks, though they may well decline less than industrial stocks.

Should the economy do better, I expect more investment to flow to biotech as more wealth goes where people A) want it to for societal reasons and B) one discovery leads to another, and the "wow" factor of biotech miracles rekindles the go-go mood that affects (infects?) biotech periodically though unpredictably.

In other words, I like the biotech sector in good times and bad, trying to think like a hard-headed investor. Buy when the public is fearful...

Now, for some specifics.

Express Scripts weighs in

On April 14, Dr. Steve Miller of Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) authored a brief article for RealClearHealth, Is Drug Pricing at an Inflection Point? In it, he says that:

At Express Scripts, we fully recognize there is no silver bullet to solving the problem of high drug prices.

Of course, ESRX benefits from high drug prices, which it can then lower a bit for the insurers it represents.

Dr. Miller goes on to emphasize the expensive nature of what he believes is a problem:

Discussions to control costs have never been more important, as recent estimates put global drug spend at $1.5 trillion by 2021, according to data from Quintiles IMS Holding.

Which may be too little, not too much (see below).

Dr. Miller goes on to present four bullet points, the first of which asserts:

Pharmaceutical companies have to demonstrate more rational drug pricing. They deserve to be rewarded for innovation, but at prices the marketplace can afford, not what it will bear.

Is there a difference between what is affordable and what the market can bear?

And, where's the proof that drug pricing is not rational already? I think it's highly rational. Pharmaceuticals is a large business, run by seasoned professionals out to maximize profit. The idea that pricing is irrational may itself be irrational.

Drug companies, being profit maximizers, can only charge what people will pay, either out of pocket or using pass-through entities such as commercial insurers, Medicare, Medicaid, and other nonprofit entities. So I would argue that this bullet point, his first one, is invalid.

Dr. Miller continues with an important bullet point that says:

More competition means lower costs for American patients. Washington should act on policies that streamline the process for generics, including biosimilars, to come quickly and safely to market. Introducing competing versions of complex drugs into the market would save patients billions of dollars and have an impact similar to that felt by the introduction of generics decades ago.

But there's a problem, supported by real world experience since generics appeared: Generics may have saved no net dollars spent on drugs. Before generics, a pharma company would plan on a longer life span for its drug product, subject to competition from next-generation compounds. After generics came in broadly beginning in the US in about the mid-1980s, and became widely accepted, these rational brand companies looked at shorter product lives of their products and thoughtfully responded with price inflation to make up for shorter product lives. They also probably got more creative on patents (that's tough to prove).

ESRX benefits from both of the following: Higher prescription volumes and from propounding the idea that drug companies are greedy and that insurers should go through ESRX to save them money. So ESRX is talking its book here.

But it has not made many persuasive points as I see it.

Now I'll get into some numbers regarding drug spending.

My investment-oriented critique of the ESRX/Miller point of view

The World Bank estimates 2015 Global GDP at $74 trillion. That's up from $47 T in 2005 and $31 T in 1995, a 4.45% CAGR for 20 years and 4.6% for 10 years. However, growth has slowed and was said to have declined in USD terms in 2015, due to the "strong" dollar; 2014 was nearly $79 B. So if Quintiles IMS (NYSE:Q) is correct in its projections (same link as above) of a 4-7% CAGR for pharma spending from 2015-21, then the nearly $1.5 T forecast, might represent 1.6% of global GDP.

Is there any a priori way for someone to look at this and say that spending on drugs (probably vaccines are included) should be 1%, 1.6%, or 2% of global GDP? I would guess that the public wants more spending on healthcare and less of foreign wars. After all, in the last three presidential elections not involving an incumbent running for re-election, the public has kept on voting for the candidate who at least postures as more of a peacemaker than the departing president. Thus, I believe that empirical evidence supports the idea that the public at large wants more social spending and fewer foreign wars. If I'm correct here, this preference would be a positive for pharma and biotech stocks.

Since this is a business article, I won't get into the important policy issues of distribution of wealth globally and intra-country, but in a general way, greater wealth makes the basics of life more affordable. In the US in the 1920s, already a fairly wealthy country, food may have accounted for 25% of consumer spending. Now, ignoring luxuries such as higher-end restaurant meals, perhaps it's half that. After the basics of life are taken care of, healthcare is very high on the list of what people want to spend societal resources on. There's really no other explanation for the rise in health-related spending in the US as a percentage of rising GDP.

Many reports from pharma companies, and articles in peer-reviewed medical and public health publications, agree that many common ailments are both underdiagnosed and undertreated. As just one example, the specialist company in diabetes Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) puts forth a pictorial in its annual report (p. 23 = PDF slide 25) showing that only about 12% of people with diabetes are diagnosed and treated to goal. That strongly suggests that there should be more drug spending on anti-diabetics, not less - perhaps much more.

On the higher-cost end of the spectrum, Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY), a biotech company, invented a drug (Jakafi) that helps treat two related types of blood disorder. It estimates substantial undertreatment of people with these diseases, even though specialists treat it. The company believes that super-specialists do a better job with sophisticated diagnosis and treatment plans. In a similar vein, another biotech company, Alexion (NASDAQ:ALXN), continues to help doctors find people suffering from the two ultra-rare diseases its flagship drug Soliris treats.

There are certainly people getting meds they do not need, but for the most part, most (not all!) people prefer not to take chemicals that they do not need and that they realize may have adverse effects on them.

If the pharmaceutical industry retained high prices and more spending were done in the sector, as INCY and ALXN argue would benefit needy patients as well as their profits (with or without a generic or biosimilar aspect to the landscape), what would happen next?

More research would be done to bring better compounds and combinations to market, driven by the profit motive.

That's the classic benefit of capitalism.

So while ESRX and others focus on the tail end of a compound's life cycle, my focus as an investor is on stocks of companies that drive improvements in people's health that society as a whole values highly and is willing to pay a premium or super-premium price for.

I think the price action of leading biotech stocks versus generic stocks such as Teva (NYSE:TEVA) and Endo (NASDAQ:ENDP) support this investment focus on innovators rather than copycats.

There are other misconceptions about healthcare swirling around.

Should drugs be regulated in price like electricity?

In a different RealClearHealth article, two economists with strong credentials propose the following:

Economists have shown that negotiated outcomes are not always the most efficient ones. As an example, if the government were to push drug producers too hard in negotiations, the public could get a great deal on prices in the short term but that could end up discouraging the development and testing of new drugs, which would hurt everyone in the long run. A better approach is to start with a public utilities method, which is frequently used when there is a natural monopoly in production, such as for water or power. In these cases, state and local governments typically allow a company to have a monopoly over the market but also establish regulatory commissions to determine "fair" prices. Such prices take into account current costs, the need for investment in production facilities and the need to earn a rate of return on capital invested. A wrinkle with drug developers is that they can incur substantial costs in their quest for new medications, including dead-end ideas and extensive testing. A 2014 report put the cost to develop a new drug at $2.6 billion, while others put it at around half that. Under our proposal, an independent federal panel consisting of scientists, medical professionals, public health experts and economists - perhaps working as part of the FDA approval process and called on when the price of a drug is above a specific threshold - would determine the maximum price a government buyer such as Medicare or Medicaid could pay for a new drug. It could also do the same for existing treatments - for example, it could have turned down Turing's huge Daraprim price hike.

There are several problems with this approach. One is that pharmaceuticals are not natural monopolies. Yes, a power company or cable company that needs to gain expensive, disruptive right-of-way approvals to then run wires to homes and businesses becomes a natural monopoly. But the only drug monopolies - which are temporary - come from the occasional truly innovative drugs such as Dupixent from Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN), co-developed and to be co-marketed by Sanofi (NYSE:SNY).

These sorts of one-of-a-kind drugs, namely first in class and with no competition expected any time soon, are so rare that it is not worth revamping any system for them. Rather, these infrequent quasi-monopolies serve to bring other innovators to the pharma industry in the hope (usually unrequited) of obtaining a similar windfall - which is always transitory in any case. I think we need more Dupixents, which means more money spent on breakthrough drugs such as this. More importantly, for the investment focus of this article, I think that when push comes to shove, public preference will drive more spending on breakthrough drugs.

Unlike Alexander Graham Bell's patent for the telephone, which led to AT&T (NYSE:T), or the dominance of Standard Oil, with its seemingly eternal leadership position in oil and gas production, refining and related business lines, when a drug company gets a blockbuster product, it does not end up with a durable monopoly even on that drug, much less one that needs regulating.

These economists argue briefly against negotiation, but as Dr. Miller mentions in his article, negotiation brought AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) to lower its prices for drugs that compete with Gilead's (NASDAQ:GILD) Harvoni and Sovaldi; and negotiation by various plans that serve Medicare Part D patients brings costs to a certain and lower level.

Their proposal for an expert panel to actually set prices based on the false monopoly analogy is fraught with peril. First, they need to agitate for a one-payer system, then and only then when successful can they agitate for the US equivalent of NICE in the UK. That's because they qualify their proposal to Federal spending, but the Feds already get best pricing for the military and close to that for Medicaid (costs of which are shared with the states). At some point, further cost-cutting by the Feds would likely either lead to cost-shifting to other payors and/or to decreased investment in new drugs. So, where's the savings to society from this proposal?

Thus, it's hard for me to see this sort of proposal, a variant of which is for Medicare to negotiate drug prices rather than the current system under Part D where insurers negotiate prices with manufacturers, making much of a difference to the bottom line of pharma companies in the real world.

Are drug prices really falling? Barron's and confusing headlines

The cover story of the April 15 edition and the lede read this way:

As Drug Prices Fall, These Stocks Could Rise Regeneron and Vertex could be winners as the biotech industry grapples with soaring prices.

Look at the contradiction there. The title says "prices fall" and the subtitle says "soaring prices." Does confusion now reign at Barron's?

As Dr. Miller's article points out, pharma prices rose last year, and they are probably rising this year. So, yes, we all know that companies with truly innovative drugs, as REGN does with Dupixent and Vertex (NASDAQ:VRTX) has with its cystic fibrosis products, do not allow negotiators to play their products against another company's comparable products. But even so, no matter what Dr. Miller said about the lack of rationality in drug pricing, it just ain't so.

Dupixent is being priced normally, and one can ignore the chest-thumping from REGN's CEO and the industry (including ESRX) about how responsible Dupixent's list price of $37,000 year is. That's right in line with pricing of Otezla from Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) for another autoimmune non-fatal skin disease, psoriasis, adjusted for the greater cost of producing an antibody versus the small molecule that allows Otezla to be given orally.

Of course, Barron's is literally correct that REGN and VRTX "could be winners." So could any stock.

Pharmaceuticals is a business like all others that responds to prospective returns on capital, adjusted for risk and noting the timelines and policy uncertainties involved. "Excess profits" simply get competed away.

As a former CEO of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) once inelegantly noted in a Q&A with Brian Lamb I saw about 15 years ago on C-SPAN, yes, pharmaceuticals had the highest profit margins in US industry, but what industry does more good? (Note that metric is not the same as ROIC, a much more important metric where the pharma industry may only be about average.)

Discussion - pharmaceuticals as a dynamic, in-demand industry that is changing the world for the better

Every successful industry suffers periods of adverse publicity where its pricing comes into question. Cyclically, it's time again for drugs to take the whipping. That's all I see, just cycles, and I've seen it several times in my nearly 40 years in and around the healthcare field.

This matters to me as a long-term investor in the sector, because it's in these periods that drug stocks may become more attractive on a multi-year basis, whether or not their relative bottom to the market (NYSEARCA:SPY) is in or about to be soon. All interested parties, even biosimilar manufacturers, want a growing and thriving, innovative pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. Speaking from a US perspective, but also thinking of the EU, biotech is a "green" industry that has a long way to go before it matures. It is a large export earner for the US and EU; thus, some degree of subsidy in the home market is to be expected in the form of higher prices.

When crude oil was a young, dynamic industry, surging in use as the Automobile Age moved along in the 1920s, discovery after discovery was made, both in how and where to first locate and then extract prospective reserves of the black gold. More and cheaper crude led to wider use of this miracle fuel and feedstock for miracle products such as plastics, which led to periodic shortages of crude, which led to price spikes.

Economic setbacks and surges in production capacity then led to periodic price crashes. At the peaks, and at the bottoms of the pricing "cycles," all sorts of articles were written about what the future held for crude, and what investors should do. But over time, better-run companies and their stockholders outperformed worse-run companies.

Something similar is true of pharmaceuticals and biotechnology firms. The main question I see is whether biotech is similar to the "semiconductors with screens in front of them" industry, aka "tech"; or is it like the crude oil business today, a century past its early, truly surging days.

I propose that biotech is just getting going, that's it's similar to semiconductors of many years ago, and nothing like the mature crude oil industry of today.

Thus - and again, this is just my point of view for you to consider if you wish - there is little importance to worrying about what Washington will do legislatively about pharma this year, next year, 2019, etc. It will pass bills now and then, but healthcare is a proven vote getter, and taking a pill or giving oneself a subcutaneous injection every two weeks beats surgery or chemotherapy. So the biotech beat will go on, and the people trying to scare the public and investors about $1.5 T in global pharma spending in 2021 or 2022 are not the right voices for investors to heed.

My view is that better than $1.5 T would be $2 T, just so the spending is socially fair and the R&D is intelligent, not profligate.

Large cap biotech stocks are cheap to the market, due in large part to a combination of some pipeline issues and heavy political bashing of the industry has brought P/Es to a low ebb relative to the SPY. Unfortunately, the P/E of the SPY is at a high ebb, so risk is high everywhere. I estimate that the SPY trades at 23X GAAP EPS based on 12-month earnings ending in the 3/31/17 quarter.

All the following biotech stocks trade at or below that valuation and most pay dividends:

ABBV

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

BMS (NYSE:BMY)

CELG though on 2017 expected GAAP EPS, not TTM EPS

GILD

NVO

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY).

It is less than two years from a fairly frenzied peak in the pharma and biotech sector. We are more than two years since I warned in a year-end 2014 interview that Seeking Alpha was kind enough to do with me, published in January 2015:

I have cut back my exposure to all biotech substantially. The field is immensely complicated, burdened by litigation, full of exciting possibilities, and littered with investment minefields.

Those warnings are true now. One will get blindsided by an unexpected FDA rejection, as with Lilly (NYSE:LLY) and INCY on their Olumiant drug for rheumatoid arthritis even though it has been approved in the EU; or by difficult gaining payor acceptance for some uses of a drug, as BIIB apparently has been having with its Spinraza drug. One company will defeat another in a lawsuit, often against Street expectations. And so on.

I am not an investment adviser and offer no guarantees. Whether an investor purchases a large cap-oriented biotech fund (NASDAQ:IBB), a mostly small-cap fund (NYSEARCA:XBI), some other fund, or sticks to individual stocks, I see biotech as a tough sector. This is not the regulated, dividend-focused world of electric and gas utility stock investing (NYSEARCA:XLU).

All that said, the farther we get in time from the late 2014 and mid-2015 periods of high enthusiasm for pharma stocks in general and biotech in specific, the better I like both the relative valuation of many leading names in these sectors as well as the continued proliferation of articles that are at best unenthusiastic about the sector and at worst put some investors off from investing, or investing heavily, in the sector.

Just my two cents of course, but I have been gradually scaling back into the biotech sector. Whether I favor one name or another one year or the next is not the point of this particular article, which rather expresses my bullish secular view of biotech as a potentially fertile area for income and/or capital gains for different types of investors. And by secular, I mean 10-20 years, which is to say that for all intents and purposes I believe biotech to be a permanent growth field. There is no end in sight to the improvements that biotech can make, and which I expect it to make; generating large profits for the most successful firms.

As shown above, many are arguing that we can't afford more drug treatment of people with acute and chronic diseases at today's prices. I wonder if their forerunners argued that society couldn't afford electrification projects, mass installation of sewers, mass ownership of automobiles, whether the world only needed 10 or fewer computers, etc.

Yes, pharmaceuticals is a strange business; so is the practice of medicine. Yes, price increases on old drugs are irritating - but in general, consumer preferences are met by the pharmaceutical industry as price increases bring in competition to produce better drugs or less expensive versions of the same drugs. By investing in biotech, I believe I'm aligning myself with a major trend and without paying a valuation premium - an unusual circumstance.

Again, there are no guarantees that investors will be rewarded by investing in pharma or biotech stocks.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you may wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CELG,RHHBY,AMGN,ALXN,NVO,GILD,ABBV,REGN.

