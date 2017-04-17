Concert Pharmaceuticals' Pipeline Has Strong Potential

Thesis

Based on the contents of Concert Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:CNCE) pipeline and the potential of several emerging candidates, I consider CNCE worth buying in my portfolio at the current price of $15.61/share with a midrange price target of $45.99/share. The company has risk since it is a small pre-profit biotech, but the potential reward seems favorable.

The company's price has been driven up by the announced sale of one of its drug candidates, however significant upside still appears possible.

Introduction

Concert Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2006, growing to 67 employees in 2016. The company's intellectual property revolves around its Deuterated Chemical Entity, DCE, Platform, which involves isotopically-labeling key segments of known small molecules with deuterium (Hydrogen-2, a heavier isotope of hydrogen). Labeling of compounds can produce a better metabolic profile with a longer lifetime within the subject. Poor absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion of some drugs have been a large factor in some clinical trial failures, especially in the cases where drug metabolites may also be toxic or overly reactive. This isotopic labeling technique has produced treatments that have been tested against a range of diseases such as cystic fibrosis, Alzheimer's, and other forms of dementia. CNCE has entered into several partnerships with other pharmaceutical companies, allowing CNCE to share some the burden of cost of future marketing and distribution. This will cut CNCE's share in the drug (and subsequently revenues), but CNCE will also be able to channel resources toward advancing more trials. This reduces risk by allowing multiple drugs to be advanced toward production and mitigates losses if trials fail. The company currently has no products on the market, however compounds in the pipeline have the potential to reach the market in the next several years.

The company has 98 patents issued for the company's DCE program. One compound, CTP-656, deuterated ivacaftor, is in phase II clinical trials as a treatment for cystic fibrosis. CTP-656 received orphan drug designation from the FDA, granting it an expedited review process and additional patent protection on regulatory approval. In March of 2017, CNCE announced that CTP-656 was purchased by Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) in a deal expected to close later this year. The sale will award CNCE $160 million up front with up to $90 million more that will be awarded on achievement of additional conditions. While out-licensing gives CNCE less control over CTP-656, the sale gives the company enough cash to cover operations through 2021. The sale made sense for multiple reasons. First, Vertex is the developer of the unlabeled version of CTP-656: ivacaftor. Second, had CNCE not sold CTP-656 it would have faced stiff competition from Vertex's cystic fibrosis pipeline, which holds several treatments that may reach the market before or around the same time as CTP-656.

Additional Factors

A major driver of upside is the potential of CNCE's pipeline to bring some significant candidates to market. AVP-786 and CTP-543 would be major contributors. The sale of CTP-656 has brought cash to keep operations flowing. The company holds no debt, allowing cash to be used to develop the pipeline.

There is a chance that not all of the drugs will be approved for sale as each one is still in clinical trials. Failure of any clinical trials will negatively impact the stock price and potential performance. Deuterated drugs face competition both from established unlabeled analogs and from generic versions of the unlabeled analogs.

Pipeline Examination and Revenue Projections

There are 4 compounds in CNCE's pipeline (excluding CTP-656 for which CNCE will soon give up rights), undergoing 5 clinical trial phases.

AVP-786 is undergoing phase III trials in partnership with Avanir Pharmaceuticals for treatment of agitation suffered by Alzheimer's patients. There are currently 5 approved drugs for Alzheimer's treatment, but no approved drugs specifically to counteract the agitation that up to 75% of Alzheimer's patients experience. AVP-786 has potential to be a first-in-class therapy and has been given an expedited development pathway by the FDA, cutting off up to 4 years of development time. CNCE will receive roughly 10% royalties from potential future sales of this drug. AVP-786 probability of success was estimated at 50% based on general trial success probabilities. Projected revenues were scaled by this probability to account for risk, and again scaled by the expected royalty percentage of 10%. It was estimated that AVP-786 would reach up to 50% of the 23 million global Alzheimer's patients, a bit lower than the 75% of possible agitation patients. The annual cost of the drug is estimated at $4000, the average cost of other drugs which have been used in treating similar agitation in other indications. The Alzheimer's market is estimated to grow at an annual rate of 10% over the next several years, and extrapolated through the projection. It was estimated that AVP-786 would reach the market in 2020, which accommodates the completion of phase III trials (completion Q3 2018) and expedited FDA regulatory review. Up to $170 million in milestone payments will be received by CNCE on further progress. The drug's market penetration will steadily increase until reaching the estimated 50% peak. AVP-786 is also in phase II trials for other psychiatric indications, notably residual schizophrenia (lesser symptoms exhibited after a schizophrenic episode). Because of the less serious nature of the indication, potential sales from the indication were not incorporated into the analysis.

CTP-656 will not be producing any recurring revenue for CNCE beyond the initial upfront payment of $160 million and milestone payments of up to $90 million. The projected growth in the cystic fibrosis market is irrelevant for CNCE and was not considered for this projection.

JZP-386, a narcolepsy treatment, was estimated at a 15% probability of approval (based on general probabilities). Revenue forecasts were scaled by this factor to account for the risk of trial failure. This drug is being developed in partnership with Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ), and it was assumed that royalties received by CNCE would be 10% of sales, again used as a scaling factor to account for CNCE's share in JZP-386. The estimated global patient count (3.6 million) and average cost of treatment ($8,125 annually) are both estimated to grow at a 6% compound annual growth rate, which was used in the 10-year projection. The maximum market penetration was estimated at 20%, as only 25% of narcolepsy patients are diagnosed. It was estimated that if approved, sales would begin in 2021.

CTP-543 is deuterated Ruxolitinib which selectively inhibits Janus Kinase 1 and 2 (JAK 1/2). Unlabeled ruxolitinib is marketed as Jakafi in the U.S. by Incyte Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INCY). CTP-543 shows similar selectivity combined with greater metabolic stability compared to ruxolitinib, and will begin phase II clinical trials in 2017 as a treatment for alopecia areata, an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss with data expected by Q1 2018. A recent delay of initiation of the phase II trial is not estimated to affect marketing timeline. The alopecia areata market is crowded and likely penetration by a successful CTP-543 would only reach 30%, the market share for oral treatment for the disease. CTP-543 is solely owned by CNCE. The probability of approval and marketing was estimated at 15% (see above methodology) and used as a scaling factor. The 12 million global patient population is estimated to grow at an annual rate of 8% throughout the projection, as is the average annual treatment cost of $625. Marketing was estimated to begin in 2021.

CTP-730 is being developed in partnership with Celgene Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CELG), and has completed phase I testing but has not yet advanced to phase II. The probability of approval and marketing is estimated at 15% (as above), and was used as a scaling factor to account for risk. It was estimated that CNCE would receive 10% royalties of sales, which was also used as a scaling factor. The unlabeled analog of CTP-730, apremilast, is an approved treatment of psoriatic arthritis, which affects 11% of the arthritis population and was assumed to be the indication of CTP-730. CTP-730 shows similar stability at lower, once daily dosing when compared to apremilast, with minimal adverse affects. The number of patients was estimated at 14.4 million globally with an average annual cost of treatment of $350. Both patient number and treatment cost were estimated to grow at an annual rate of 3% during the projection. Maximum market penetration was set at 40% since approximately 60% of cases are relatively mild. Marketing was estimated to begin in 2022.

Cash Flow Model and Valuation

The following discounted cash flow model was adapted from the Gordon Growth model. Estimates were carried out through 2027. A similar interactive model crafted by the folks at finbox.io is included to allow variation of estimates.

Only pipeline candidates having completed phase I were considered as future revenue sources, and no forecasts were made for pre-clinical intellectual property. A range of discount rates was found by adjusting the weighted average cost of capital, WACC, of 13.4%. WACC was estimated from the average return of the S&P 500 since inception of 10.4%, adjusted upward by 3% to account for the risk of this pre-profit biotech. Revenue estimates were made from above pipeline and patient population data. Although an acceptable estimate of research & development expenses is 18% of revenue, CNCE will likely spend a larger percentage of revenue for R&D during the first few years, which will later level off at 20% to maintain pipeline development. The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, EBITDA, margins were estimated to steadily increase toward 25% of revenue. Depreciation & amortization (D&A) was estimated at 10% of revenue, close to the historical average. Net working Capital, NWC, as a percentage of revenue was assumed to gradually increase until it reached 10% of revenue. NWC was used to find NWC investment, which was later used in free cash flow calculations. The company's tax rate was estimated at 10%. EBITDA and D&A were used to estimate earnings before interest and taxes, EBIT, moving forward. EBIT and tax estimates were combined to find net operating profit after taxes, NOPAT. D&A was added back to the sum of NOPAT, R&D expenses, and NWC investment, to find free cash flows, FCF.

From WACC estimates, discount factors were used with the selected discount rates to make an array to calculate the present value of the future FCF. This array was applied to estimates of future FCF, which were combined to obtain the present value of the cash flows. A range of perpetuity growth rates was selected from 3% to 5% since CNCE's growth will outstrip inflation. The growth rates were used with the final year's free cash flow and the discount factor from that year to estimate the present value of the terminal value. The sum of the present value of discreet cash flows and the present value of the terminal value produced an estimate of enterprise value. Enterprise values were combined with the company's current level of cash and equivalents, short-term investments added, and adjusted for debt, preferred stock, minority interests, or other concerns. The values of common equity were dividend by the company's 22 million shares outstanding to bring price estimates. Each of the computed enterprise values were used to calculate a price estimate, providing a range of estimated values for CNCE. The minimum upside estimated for CNCE is around 79%, and maximum upside is projected at over 400%.

CNCE Revenue Forecast

R&D Forecast

EBITDA Forecast

Depreciation & Amortization Forecast

FCF Forecast

EV Calculation

Equity Waterfall Methodology and Range of Price Estimates

It is difficult to compare CNCE to peers on an EV/EBITDA basis since EBITDA during 2016 was negative for both CNCE and peers. CNCE's 2016 revenue was small ($200,000), so it appears grossly overvalued when compared to peers on a trailing price/sales basis. Until CNCE's sales reflect its future products, this comparison will mask CNCE's value.

Conclusion: Target Price of $45.99

The implied fair price estimates for CNCE range from upside of 79% to upside of over 400%, indicating an attractive risk-reward profile. Although the company sold off one of its potentially lucrative compounds, CNCE obtained needed capital that it will be able to use in bringing the rest of its pipeline to market, as well as in developing its other intellectual property. Because of the products that are estimated to come to market, CNCE appears to be a company with appreciable upside.

