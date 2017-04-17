Ollie's: Bargains Can Be Found In The Stock Too

Consumers are constantly looking for the lowest prices and best bargains for their purchases. This is expected to increase demand for discount and variety stores due to their low-cost structure.

Industry Outlook:

Historically, discount and variety stores only targeted low-income consumers by offering cheap, private label products. Recently, larger discount and variety stores started adding name brand products along with private labels to their inventory. As a result, the consumers shopping at discount and variety stores have expanded from low-income consumers to low-to-middle income consumers. According to Ibis World, households with incomes less than $50,000 make up over 65% of the market.

Referring to the figure below, it shows that only the top 10% of the population is seeing income growth when adjusted for inflation. The bottom 90% of the households saw a 10.7% reduction in real income. We believe this diversion will grow even larger in the future. The difference in wage distribution will encourage more consumers to shop at the dollar and variety stores rather than regular retail stores to save money.

Catalyst:

Superior Margin

Ollie's (NASDAQ:OLLI) has a unique business model where it purchases brand name or closeout merchandise from manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and brokers. Ollie's leverages suppliers with the following criteria: overstocked inventory, discontinued products, incurred packaging changes, canceled orders, excessive inventory balances, and inventory buybacks to buy inventory at a large discount. As a result, Ollie's sells their products 70% less ordinary department stores like J.C. Penney Company (NYSE:JCP). Compared to mass-market retailers, Ollie's is able to sell their products 20%-50% lower than companies like Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT). Although their business model is similar to Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST), Ollie's sells merchandise that is reoccurring revenue. 36% of Ollie's total inventory consists of nonperishable food, bath supplies, and housewares.

Ollie's discounts their prices relative to their competitor's prices to ensure that they will always offer the lowest prices in the market. Using data from Capital IQ, Exhibit A shows how large their margins are compared to their competitors. Management has mentioned that their small size and capacity hinders their ability to fulfill entire shipments from their suppliers. As they increase their store count, they will be able to accept full shipments and larger discounts to expand margins.

Store Profitability

This business model has proven to be very successful for them. For over 35 years, all of Ollie's warehouses have generated positive cash flow for the company. According to the company's 2017 ICR conference, it costs Ollie's approximately $1 million to remodel and lease per location. Each new warehouse generates approximately $600 million in cash. This means each store has a payback period of less than 2 years. A study conducted by Jeff Green Partners, a third party researcher hired by the company, suggests that Ollie's has the potential to open 950 total stores across the country. In Q4 2016, Ollie's opened 2 additional warehouses for a total of 234 warehouses. As a result of the consistent cash flow generated their warehouses, the company is able to forecast their operation over multiple years. Management's long-term estimates for the company are:

Number of store growth in the mid-teens

Revenue growth of mid-teens

Annual net income growth of approximately 20%

Ollie Army's Contribution to Same Stores Growth

Ollie Army is the company's loyalty and rewards program. Ollie Army members account for over 60% of total revenue and these members spend approximately 40% more than non-members. Being a part of the rewards program has unique benefits that differentiate them from their competitors. Two benefits they offer to their members are early bird specials and a member's only night. Member's only night is an event where the store closes to the general public and is only open to members for store-wide discounts. Growth in the Ollie Army has contributed to same stores growth. Referring to Exhibit B, same-store sales grew 6% in 2015. This was primarily due to increased transaction and ticket.

Porter's Five Forces:

Competition - High

Competition in this industry is very high due to the number of superstores and mass merchants in the marketplace. To stay competitive in this industry, companies must closely manage their cost structure and have economies of scale to provide the lowest costs. The industry has started to consolidate as large companies are acquiring smaller companies.

Barriers to Entry - Medium to High

The barriers to entry are considered medium due to the low amount of capital required to start in the industry. Although starting a discount variety store does not require large amounts of equipment, about 60% of their costs come from inventory. They are also under a lot of pressure to have the most competitive prices in the industry. Product differentiation is low, and in some cases, some of the stores might sell the same products as their competitors.

Supplier's Power - Low to Medium

Ollie's have a low amount of supplier concentration with over 1,000 different vendors. No one supplier accounts for more than 5% of total purchases. Their suppliers are also under pressure to quickly sell merchandise and sell under unfavorable terms to Ollie's.

Buyer's Power - Low to Medium

Ollie's provides the lowest prices in the market because they are able to undercut their competitors by 20%-50%. Buyer concentration is very large because they have millions of buyers and no buyer accounts for more than 1% of total revenue.

Threat of Substitution - Medium to High

There is little to no switching cost associated with Ollie's or Ollie Army. Ollie's offers some of the same brand name and products as their competitors. Ollie Army provide an incentive to stay with the company with special deals, promotions and events that are not available to the general public.

Valuation:

Using a Discounted Cash Flow Model using free cash flow, Ollie's has an intrinsic value of $37.81 per share which is an 11.19% discount. Revenue was forecast out 12 years with a CAGR of 12%. Our revenue growth rate was forecast to be below than Ollie's long-term estimates of mid-teens to keep our model conservative. Gross profit was forecast to grow 10 basis points each year as they increase the capacity to purchase more inventory at a lower price. EBITDA margins were forecast to grow 500 basis points over 12 years as the company expand their distribution center. Capital expenditures was forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5% for 12 years. Using the beta of 1.10 and a market risk premium of 7%, we calculated a WACC of 10.09%.

Risk Factors:

They depend on executive officers and their merchant team to maintain their competitive advantage. If they should lose a key employee and are unable to hire a replacement in a timely manner, it could negatively affect their business

Inventory accounts for 85% of their current assets

The company leases all of their warehouses. If they unable able to continue their leases on favorable terms, it could adversely affect their business

Their growth estimates are dependent on their ability to open new stores

Recommendation:

In conclusion, Ollie's ability to undercut their competitors provides the company a huge competitive advantage. In addition to their pricing advantage, the company has the potential to open an additional 716 stores across the country. Opening stores will not only drive revenue but cash flow for the company as well. With the current share price of approximately $33 per share, our DCF indicates the stock is undervalued. Therefore, we recommend buying this company for the mid-term.

