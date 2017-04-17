Uh Oh, Consumer Spending Is Fizzling Out

The rate of consumer spending growth is weakening dramatically, leading to a rate of economic growth that is closing in on zero.

Our objective is to identify what are leading indicators of economic activity in hopes of gaining insight as to whether the economy is strengthening or weakening.

I read this in the Wall Street Journal at the end of last week -

"A growing number of forecasters are beginning to reconsider their bullish outlook for the U.S. economy as doubts grow over the extent to which President Donald Trump will be able to implement his agenda."

I don't understand how these forecasters could have had a bullish outlook for the U.S. economy based purely on proposals from the incoming Trump administration. There have been economic headwinds building for a long time, as I have repeatedly pointed out. The rate of economic growth continues to slow. Even if the Trump administration is successful in implementing some of its policy proposals, I seriously doubt they will be able to surmount the headwinds to growth, which continue to mount.

Retail Sales

Retail sales missed expectations in March, declining 0.2% for the month, while sales were unchanged when automobiles are excluded. What's worse is that February's gain of 0.1% was revised to a 0.3% decline, and sales have now been flat for two consecutive months when autos are excluded. This hard data shows how meaningless the surge in consumer confidence has been over the past few months. Consumers can't spend confidence.

I believe auto sales peaked last year, and that they will continue to decline, which will pressure overall retail sales growth. Half of the year-over-year growth in retail sales is attributable to autos and gasoline, while there is very little growth in discretionary spending categories.

Core retail sales, which excludes the more volatile auto and gas sales data, was up just 0.1% in March, as it was in February. This is the number that is used to calculate the increase in consumer spending on goods in the GDP report, and it corroborates what we saw in the most recent personal consumption expenditures report.

Business Inventories

Total business inventories, which include those of retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers, increased 0.3% in February, while business sales rose a more moderate 0.2%. The inventory-to-sales ratio remained at 1.35. Inventories at auto dealers rose 1%, which does not bode well for future production, given the decline in auto sales we have seen over the past three months.

Consumer Price Index

The CPI declined 0.3% in March, led by lower energy prices, but it is up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. The core index, which excludes food and energy, fell 0.1% and is up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. My primary interest in this report is to see how it impacts real average hourly earnings on a year-over-year basis, which receives very little coverage by the financial news media.

On that front, inflation-adjusted income was unchanged in March of 2017 from March of 2016. This is a modest improvement from the 0.6% declines we saw in January and February, as can be seen below. This is down from real income growth of 1.3% a year ago, and what was closer to 2.5% two years ago. Perhaps consumers remain confident because they think they are going to receive a tax cut later this year, but they are spending in a manner that is consistent with stagnant to declining real income.

Conclusion

The most significant headwind to economic growth is declining real income, and I have seen nothing to date on the fiscal policy front that leads me to believe that real income is going to reaccelerate. Declines in real income lead to declines in real consumer spending growth, which is what accounts for two-thirds of our overall rate of economic growth. Every month economists and market pundits erroneously emphasize the number of new jobs created as a primary driver of consumer spending, but it is not. Income is the primary driver, and new jobs are the result of the consumer spending that income fuels.

It is no coincidence that as real income began to decline on a year-over-year basis three months ago, we also began to see the rate of growth in retail sales and overall personal consumption expenditures deteriorate significantly. Last year, I forecast a rate of economic growth of just 1% for 2016, which was well below the consensus. This year, I forecast a continued deceleration in the rate of economic growth from what we saw in 2016. I have seen no hard data to change that view.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.