Why Investors Are Bullish On Nabriva

Nabriva (NASDAQ:NBRV) in Vienna, Austria, is a clinical stage biotechnology company engaged in research and development of novel antibiotics to treat infections. Their focus is on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics, which bind to bacterial ribosomal subunit 50S thereby inhibiting protein synthesis. In 2007, reptamulin became the first pleuromutilin to be approved for human use albeit limited to topical application. Nabriva is in late stages of developing its lead product candidate, lefamulin, to be the first pleuromutilin non-topical antibiotic available for systemic administration in humans. Both intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) are being developed, with future plans to achieve approval for treatment of other indications.

Elyse Seltzer, M.D.,CMO of NBRV states, "Bacterial resistance to commonly prescribed antibiotics for the treatment of CABP continues to rise globally, rendering those antibiotics less effective and increasing the need for new classes of therapies." Bacterial resistance to antibiotics are a serious health problem. Some bacteria have developed resistance to antibiotics that were once commonly used to treat them. For example, Staphylococcus aureus and Neisseria gonorrhoeae are now almost always resistant to benzyl penicillin, but in the past were almost always controlled. In extreme cases, bacteria develop resistance to almost all available antibiotics. Important examples include methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus, multi-drug-resistant Mycobacterium tuberculosis, and carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae. Lefamulin, derived from fungal anti-bacterial mechanisms, is unique in that it is being developed to treat multi-drug resistant bacteria.

Strong Bio has written about other emerging and novel antimicrobial technologies before as well, including Brilacidin, a unique defensin mimetic phosphodiesterase 4 inhibitor, developed by Cellceutix (OTCQB:CTIX). If an investor is highly interested in new antibiotics under development, lefamulin and brilacidin are two promising candidates for your watchlist or worthy of a small initial position, after considering carefully the risks of FDA approval.

In a phase 2 trial that enrolled 207 patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, lefamulin achieved clinical responses comparable to vancomycin. It also showed a clean safety profile and adverse effects that were easily manageable. Notably, lefamulin absorption was shown to be rapid, an important factor in treating bacterial infections.

NBRV has two phase 3 studies examining lefamulin for CABP underway. The first study, called LEAP 1, announced it was fully enrolled in April 2017. The study is randomized and designed to examine efficacy and safety of lefamulin (intravenous and oral) compared to moxifloxacin (intravenous and oral; developed by Bayer) in 550 CABP patients. Top-line data is expected in the third quarter 2017. LEAP 2, the second phase 3 clinical trial, continues to enroll to evaluate efficacy and safety of oral lefamulin for the treatment of moderate CABP. Full enrollment is expected in the fourth quarter 2017 and top-line data is expected in the first quarter 2018.

NBRV announced having raised approximately 21 million dollars in a rights offering and underwritten offering in December 2016. These funds are to be used for general corporate purposes, including working purposes and pre-commercial activities. Pricing information for the offering are disclosed in this press release ($4.32 per ADS). Since the offering, NBRV closed at approximately 4 dollars per share for a month or two in December 2016, but NBRV closed at over 11 dollars per share last week, increasing nearly 3-fold in price in only a few months. The funds from the offering are expected to give the company enough cash to burn through top-line data announcements for 2017, a potentially transformational year.

Analysts target NBRV at approximately 16 dollars per share. With a current market cap of over 300 million dollars, it might be safe to say that the Street favors NBRV's chances. Additionally, there are two clinical trials for lefamulin in phase 3, which provides some insurance should one of the trials become snagged in an unseen pitfall. The company web site states that a robust pipeline of antibiotics exists, with BC-7013, a topical antibiotic, having passed phase 1, and several others ready for phase 1. With positive momentum and strong indicators of success and growth, any pullbacks would provide nice entry opportunities here, should it occur. As a contrarian, Strong Bio is examining brilacidin phase 2 data as evidence it is potentially undervalued in lieu of the strong market reaction to NBRV as CTIX prepares to initiate phase 3 trials.

Risks include FDA approval risks common to biotechnology companies, unforeseen adverse reactions in a subset of patient populations, and/or potential dilution or further offerings to raise cash.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.