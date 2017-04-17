First Solar - Compelling Upside With Low Risk

In this rapid paced world, patience is often an overlooked portion of investing. This is because as humans, we want results and we want them now. However, this "need" for instant gratification can often lead to poor investments, whereas the inclusion of patience into your investment strategy can lead to lower entry points, higher exit points, and therefore, higher returns. A quote that I believe exemplifies this is from Warren Buffett, and states:

"The stock market is a device for transferring money from the impatient to the patient."

In the past year, First Solar's (NASDAQ:FSLR) share price has dropped to a price that makes its valuation extremely compelling. The company has plenty of reasons for upside; however, its largest catalyst is about 1.5 years away. Therefore, patience will be important for people who have invested in First Solar in the recent past or who will in the near term.

Business Description

First Solar is the largest thin-film photovoltaic ("PV") manufacturer in the world. It designs, manufacturers, and sells PV solar modules. Additionally, it also develops, designs, constructs, and sells PV solar power systems. Finally, the company provides operation and maintenance ("O&M") services to the owners of solar systems.

Investment Thesis

In the past year, First Solar's stock has dropped to a price that makes its valuation extremely compelling. The reason this opportunity exists is mainly due to the compression of the industry average sales price, or ASP, per watt. This industry trend is expected to worsen throughout 2017 and then look to potentially stabilize in 2018. The rapid decrease of ASPs has hurt First Solar's business models in many ways. Low ASPs have led to First Solar passing on utility scale projects due to the unfavorable economics of the projects. Furthermore, low ASPs reduce one of its market advantages, which is more efficient panels. Unfortunately, these higher efficiency panels come at a higher price, and when ASPs drop significantly, solar developers often opt for less efficient and cheaper panels.

The disruption of First Solar's business is a double-edge sword. On one hand, its business model has been struggling as of late due to the industry-wide margin compression. This compression has led First Solar to transitioning directly into the series 6 modules, and skipping the series 5 modules entirely. The transition comes with several benefits that will set up FSLR for long-term success in the industry.

The series 6 modules will see a significant reduction in the cost per watt compared to the series 4 modules. The company recently stated that it beat its estimate of $0.45 module cost per watt for the series 4 modules by a wide margin during 2016. Despite the recent successes in cost reduction, the series 6 modules should see around a 40% decrease in module cost per watt compared to its current levels. On top of that, the series 6 modules aim for above 18% efficiency, a more than 100 basis point improvement. These efficiencies in conversion rates and cost will make FSLR more competitive in challenging ASP environments as its sales become more module dependent while allowing it to be a true leader in utility-scale systems when ASP prices are not in a period of imbalance.

Price Target and Valuation

To value this company, I believe a discount cash flow analysis is the best technique.

For the top line, I am assuming revenue to be $2.85B, which is the midpoint of FSLR's guidance, and takes a small but further decline in average selling price (ASP) per watt into consideration. Post-2017, revenues will grow at 10% through 2020, then drop off 2% each year until 2024 where FSLR will reach its perpetual growth rate of 3%.

For EBIT margins, I am assuming the company is breakeven in 2017 and 2018. Finally, in 2019, the company will resume a 14% margin, which will continue through 2021. In 2022, the company will reach its terminal EBIT margin of 14.5%. I believe my EBIT modeling is conservative considering FSLR's long-term track record of improving its efficiency. Furthermore, I believe this model to be conservative, because management has referenced attaining 20% or better margins in talking about the series 5 modules, which was skipped in favor for the higher-margin series 6.

In terms of the profitable years of 2019-2026, I am modeling a 15% tax rate. This may seem aggressive, but First Solar has averaged an average tax rate for the past 10 years, as a percentage of EBIT, of around 7%.

For capex, I am assuming $575M for 2017 and $391M in 2018. The higher capex is due to the roll out of the series 6 modules and will lead to higher D&A in the following years. D&A will outweigh capex here as First Solar becomes profitable again. This will reverse in 2021 and 2022. Then, in 2023, capex and D&A will begin to normalize until First Solar's perpetual state where capex and D&A will outweigh each other. Finally, I modeled the "choppiness" of the working capital into the model to represent the nature of the company's business.

For the model, I am assuming a WACC of 12%. This is fairly aggressive, but helps to maintain a margin of safety.

These assumptions can be seen below:

This equates to around an 84% upside based on a pretty conservative model.

Competitive Advantages

One of the main advantages of First Solar's modules is that its cadmium telluride (CdTe) thin-film technology is superior to conventional crystalline silicon (c-Si) modules, which has flooded the markets due to the lowered ASPs. First Solar's modules have superior temperature coefficients, better spectral responses, and better shading performances. This is significant as the majority of solar projects are produced in hot and humid climates, which is where First Solar has a technological advantage.

Source: Energy Advantage

These technological advantages come from the world-class research and development (R&D) department that First Solar has. This department has seen high levels of success in the past in increasing the efficiency of its solar modules and manufacturing operation. Furthermore, the company has no intention of ramping down this operation, but instead will invest heavily in, and foresees similar results from it in the future. These improvements will increase the technological advantages of its products while allowing the company to compete as a low-cost supplier in the marketplace.

Source: Research Implementation Road Map

The last competitive advantage I will mention is that First Solar has a best-in-class balance sheet. It has about $1.9B in cash and cash equivalents and minimal debt, which is significant as many of its peers are highly leveraged. This allows it to pass on projects that don't fit its economic criteria (or hold projects on its balance sheet until economics improve), lower its cost of capital, and fund extensive R&D.

Liquidation Value

Although this company shouldn't be viewed as one that is looking at liquidation as a potential option, modeling as if it was helps to see its value. This is because the liquidation value ascribes no value to its brand, technological advantage, etc. Despite all of that, according to my liquidation model, First Solar would still have a 15% upside at its current levels. However, its brand and technological advantage have significant value, which should lead to a much higher valuation when compared to my estimated liquidation value.

For the discount rate applied to inventories and deferred project costs, the two discount rates are for current assets and non-current assets respectively.

Risks

The main risk lies with series 6 modules and being able to bring them to market in a cost and time effective way. However, according to management, the series 6 modules will "utilize essentially the same underlying solar cell technology as our series 4 modules". Therefore, given the technological depth of the company, its past successes, and the technology involved in the series 6 modules, I believe the associated risks with bringing the new modules to market are low.

Another risk is that the ASPs stay at their current levels for an extended period of time, which would hurt First Solar's profitability. However, with the introduction of the series 6 modules, FSLR should be more cost competitive. Furthermore, because the solar market has been cyclical, I think the ASPs will stabilize in the upcoming years, adding further upside potential for First Solar.

The last risk I will mention is on the Trump Administration. The Trump Administration could hurt First Solar over the short term with its environmental policy. However, with the cost of solar coming down to levels that can compete directly with fossil fuels and its environmental benefits, I don't see this as being a huge issue long term.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I think First Solar is a solid investment for those with a long-term horizon. Furthermore, the risks associated with series 6 I think are overblown given the technological skill of the company, and the fact that it is using the same core technology as before. Given the low-risk of introducing series 6 modules, First Solar's technological advantages, and what I consider to be conservative valuation models, I think FSLR is deeply undervalued at its current levels.

