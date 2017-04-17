Peabody Energy Share Count Up 389% In 2 Weeks

I recently communicated with two knowledgeable investors about serious concerns relating to Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) share dilution. One was an investor/coal industry insider who has raised concerns about the fiduciary behavior of the Peabody Energy senior management team in the past. Another is a Peabody Energy retail noteholder who is very knowledgeable about investing, and even more so in Peabody Energy shares.

While there is the issue of Peabody Energy noteholder treatment and the special deal for some, there also is a lot more that is not clear or explained adequately on the Peabody Energy website.

The number of Peabody Energy shares has moved without full explanation until today. It went from an issued capital of about 28 million shares at commencement of trading 2 weeks ago and now the FAQs on the Peabody Energy website shows that on a fully diluted basis, Peabody has 137 million shares outstanding. This was an increase of about 389% in 2 weeks. Note this number excludes 3.6 million shares associated with the employee incentive plans. The number of issued shares on a fully converted basis was finally clarified in its Form 8-K on 4/17/17. Yahoo Finance shows shares outstanding of 94.71 million, it was at 18.4 million shares outstanding over the weekend. Marketwatch still has n/a for Peabody Energy market cap. Morningstar still lists the old capital structure for Peabody Energy including all the cancelled retail notes.

137 million shares of Peabody Energy stock at a current price of $23.82 = a total market capitalization of $3.3 billion. I believe the market capitalization would have been closer to $5.4 billion under the Ad-Hoc reorganization plan which is what Mark Hootnick of Millstein and Co. valued the company at. I believe the Ad-Hoc group would not have been dumping shares for the quick buck like the co-proponents. I also believe the investment community would have had greater confidence in Peabody Energy shares with the equal treatment of all noteholders in the Ad Hoc plan Judge Schermer had no interest in.

While the Peabody Energy senior management team got an allocation from Day 1, the shares the employees will get will vest annually in equal portions according to milestones over two or three years, depending on the terms of the grant according to the 8-K.

I understand there could be as many as 10 million employee shares to vest one day subject to milestones. Apparently the milestones will be easily met according to one of the investors who shared these insights with me. He added, "In terms of options exercisable by current holders such as the debt holders or special interests, efforts to quantify this parcel with Peabody Energy are coming to nought. But if in one week, millions of new shares come on board, be careful. Those investors that paid $30 per share two weeks ago would not have understood that so quickly from issuance day there could be such a big dilution coming. So unless we have a firm declaration by the new Peabody Energy Board to outline how much further issuance of shares and the exercise or vesting price will be, investors need to watch out. I still don't follow how future issuance is accounted for. The co-proponents crafted such a complex web of smoke and mirrors and called it a reorganization plan. But with the new share issuance seemingly a moving feast, dilution of share value can strike anytime. The other anomaly I can't follow is that while the old Peabody Energy had $6.5 billion in debt, we wake up to new Peabody Energy still with $2.5 billion debt and Preferred Stockholders holding several billion by value and able to convert to ordinary shares at about 2 for 1. So the real level of common shares is a moving feast. Possibly between 100 to 200 million shares depending on the game plan of a select few. What shares you or others took up may be heavily diluted in new issuance or vesting in later 2017. This is a dangerous game."

The investor quoted above is hearing that the stockholders that paid $30 for Peabody Energy shares two weeks ago will soon be able to buy these shares for $10 a share. I hope this won't be the case since I still own a small amount of shares in Peabody Energy stock from my Peabody Energy retail notes and the additional shares I had to purchase in the rights offering to get a 21% recovery. A $10.00 Peabody Energy share price would represent a 69% drop from the high on day 1 of the new Peabody Energy shares and would mean retail noteholders that bought Peabody Energy shares from the rights offering at $13.75 per share for a 21% overall recovery would have a negative overall recovery. That means they would end up with less money than they invested in the Peabody Energy retail notes. Even their Peabody Energy shares that they bought in the rights offering at a then discounted price of $13.75 would be down 27% from their purchase price. There is a game being played out and it's the innocent investor that needs to watch out. There's an old saying that is very relevant when investing in Peabody Energy shares, Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. The big players and co-proponents are in the know. The co-proponents of the Peabody Energy reorganization plan will have taken big profits off the table by the time Peabody Energy shares take such a big hit assuming it happens. I still don't follow how future Peabody Energy share issuance is accounted for.

According to another knowledgeable investor, "clueless investors will not understand anything about anything, and should stick with low-cost ETFs. The Peabody Energy filings made it clear that there were over 71,000 common shares on the effective date of April 3rd. They also showed 30,000 preferred shares and about 6 million warrants. The preferred shares can be converted to a little less than 2 shares of Peabody common stock. Anybody paying attention knew there were effectively 135 million diluted shares on April 3rd, 2017."

SEC, USDOJ, US Trustee, Attorney Generals of MO and NY, anyone there notice something very wrong with this Peabody Energy picture? President Trump, we have a big swamp for you to drain that extends from the USA to Australia with Peabody Energy and many more companies that will now follow in its footsteps thanks to Judge Schermer confirming the Peabody Energy reorganization plan.

I sold most of my BTU shares after they were received as a result of the Peabody Energy retail notes cancellation and rights offering. I still have a small amount of shares left in a small Fidelity account. My Peabody Energy notes which were .79 in December are worthless. My Peabody Energy investment has dropped $90,000 from December pricing.

