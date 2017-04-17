The Strange Case Of Caladrius Biosciences

I am convinced that the re-evaluation will occur one way or another after the shareholder’s vote for or against the sale of the subsidiary.

The sale of the subsidiary should have led to a substantial upside re-evaluation of Caladrius Biosciences.

Caladrius Biosciences (through its subsidiary PCT) offers an opportunity to profit from the success of cell therapies without taking on company specific risk.

Recently, I decided to venture into the biotech sector and created a small speculative portfolio of 5 biotech stocks. One of the stocks was Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS). I'll skip a detailed introduction of the firm, since it has already been done by my fellow contributor Zamir Merali, who in my opinion did a great job describing Caladrius' Biosciences business model.

Instead, I want to focus on why I have decided to buy this stock and what has happened to the company since then.

My investment case for Caladrius Biosciences

At the moment of my research, Caladrius was a company with $40 million revenue with a sound revenue growth rate of 56.90% and a market cap of around $40 million.

The main source of revenue generation at Caladrius was their subsidiary PCT, which is an industry-leading cell therapy development and manufacturing services provider. PCT was the primary reason for me to invest in Caladrius Biosciences. I saw it as a diversified bet on the success of different cell therapy players.

The logic behind my decision was simple: The more well spread cell therapies will become, the more value PCT will hold. I don't need to search for a winner in the cell therapy industry. I can just buy Caladrius instead and profit from the success of whoever might succeed. Here is a snapshot of some of PCT's clients:

(Source: corporate presentation)

My decision was supported by the vote of confidence Caladrius has received from an institutional investor (Hitachi Chemical), which bought 19.9% of PCT for $19.4 million in March 2016. This fact has reinforced by my original thesis that Caladrius was worth more than the $40 million market cap awarded to it by the market at that point in time.

In March 2017, about one month after my initial investment, Caladrius announced the sale of the remaining stake in PCT (80,1%) to Hitachi Chemical for $ 75 Million. The transaction is subject to shareholder's approval in May 2017. This means that my original reason to invest in Caladrius would no longer exist if the shareholders approve the sale. I am still holding the stock due to one simple reason: The cash value of the PCT sale has not been reflected in the share price so far. After an initial move of over 50% upwards, the stock has returned to the pre-announcement levels:

(Source: Seeking Alpha snapshot as of 07 April 2017)

Explaining the current discount

Let's have a look whether such a discount is justified or we are dealing here with a seldom market inefficiency.

Shareholders' approval

Can the shareholders' approval be taken for granted? According to Seeking Alpha, 28.30% of shares are held by insiders and 17.67% are held by Institutions. I assume that both insiders and institutions (such as Sanford Research and Aspire Capital) will vote in favor of the transaction. I am not aware if a simple or a super majority are required for shareholders' approval. Nevertheless, I consider the approval a more likely scenario.

In this case, Caladrius will become a pure play therapeutics development company with a significant cash position. This will make them (according to the statement of the management during the earnings calls on March 17 2017) eligible for scientific grants that were unavailable to them before, due to their weak cash position.

Well, in some cases our ability to attract some non-dilutive grants was hampered by our capital shortage, because in some cases not always, but in some cases the grantor requires a contribution to the program -- of capital contribution from the company to which the grant was made and in the past we've had such a shortage of capital that we weren't able to actually take care of that. Going forward now, we will be able to very carefully and judiciously decide how much of our capital that we may want to contribute to certain program, but that will now open the door to a wide variety of grant -- substantial grants that we really consider.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Earnings Call Transcript)

Additionally, an increase in the research-related costs (due to ongoing clinical trials) might be partly offset by the elimination of PCT-related costs. Therefore, I expect Caladrius to maintain a strong cash position throughout 2017. In this case, I don't see how its market cap can stay below its net cash position for a long period of time.

No shareholders' approval

Even if there is no shareholders' approval, I don't consider it critical, because Hitachi Chemical's offer proves that Caladrius is worth significantly more than it is currently being valued by the market.

If shareholders disapprove the sale of PCT, I can imagine that Hitachi Chemical will simply buy out Caladrius while probably paying the same or a slightly higher price as they offered for PCT.

If Caladrius won't get bought by Hitachi Chemical or any other interested party it has enough cash to go through 2017. This statement is based on the following assumptions:

Cash burn rate $6 million quarter (trailing 4 quarters' average).

Cash balance of $14.7 million as of December 31 2017.

CIRM grant of $12.2 million (to be awarded pro rata as certain research milestones are reached).

$2 million from Sanford Research to be received when the 70th patient has been enrolled in the phase 2 T-Rex study.

Hence, the worst-case scenario implies PCT won't be sold, Caladrius won't be acquired and there will be no positive study related news throughout 2017. In such a situation, the stock price might as well fade to 0 by the year-end. However, I consider this to be a highly unlikely hypothetical scenario since Caladrius has valuable assets (PCT), which has already been valued by Hitachi Chemical's offer at $75 million.

Management reputation

Another reason can be a distrust towards management. Caladrius management has a reputation of diluting shareholders on one hand and awarding themselves with sound paychecks on the other hand. Most important, they are being inconsistent with their communication and their commitments. The situation around PCT is a good example of the latter.

During the latest CEO & Investor Conference on February 13-14 2017, Caladrius' CEO David Mazzo was referring to PCT as a very important growth area of Caladrius with yet to be realized potential. Less than one month later, he stated in the press release accompanying the sale of PCT:

"Hitachi Chemical's purchase of our remaining interest in PCT unlocks the value of this asset for our Company both by transforming Caladrius into a well-capitalized pure play therapeutics development company and by eliminating our need to contribute the tens of millions of dollars of future capital investment in PCT needed for it to fully realize its cell therapy commercial manufacturing growth goals," said David J. Mazzo, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Caladrius. "The transaction provides considerable non-dilutive capital to fund the execution of our ongoing Phase 2 trial while also allowing us to exploit compelling therapeutic prospects."

(Source: Press release)

On the other hand, biotech is a fast-lived environment where the management has to be agile to adjust their goals and ways moving forward, not just to become successful but also to survive. I give Caladrius the benefit of the doubt, while I can still imagine that a lot of retail investors who have been around for a long time losing trust and confidence in Caladrius' Management's ability to deliver.

What to expect after the shareholders' meeting in May

I have developed a few simple scenarios of what can happen after the shareholders vote on May 16 2017.

Scenario 1: The sale of PCT is approved:

Scenario 1a) The valuation rises to at least 1x cash Level, which means $10+ levels.

Scenario 1b) For some odd reason the valuation doesn't change.

Scenario 1c) After the transaction is complete, there might be another major event with a negative/dilutive impact on the current shareholders (hypothetical case).

Scenario 2: transaction is disapproved:

Scenario 2a) Hitachi Chemical will acquire Caladrius within a few months at PCT price or slightly below/above.

Scenario 2b) Stock price doesn't change for whatever reason.

Scenario 2c) Stock price falls to cash level due to uncertainty around Caladrius's ability to continue as a going concern.

As a showcase, I prepared a simple scenario calculation where I have awarded each scenario with a certain probability and a dollar outcome. Even when being conservative in my assumption, I came up with an upside of over 51% from the current level of $4.32.

For those who would like to test the numbers and probabilities, I have uploaded the spreadsheet, which I used for the calculation displayed above.

The most likely scenario in my opinion is a shareholder approval with an initial re-evaluation to 1x new cash Level and future upward re-evaluation on any positive news regarding Caladrius's research activity to around 1.5x cash level. This implies a stock price of $10-15 within 2017 and an upside of over 100-200%.

Side note: On April 10, 2017, Monteverde & Associates PC announced an investigation of Caladrius Biosciences for potential securities law violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection to the sale of PCT. The stock reacted with an intraday move of around -8% and closed down -4.78%.

I checked the website of Monteverde & Associates PC as well as their other cases. Within the last months, they started numerous investigations, which seems to be their primary business model. Therefore, I don't consider it to be something negatively affecting the stock price in the long term.

Please be aware that this might turn out to be another trap for retail investors in the biotech minefield. Invest accordingly.

