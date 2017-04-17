Top Glove: World's Largest Rubber Glove Manufacturer To Ride On Strong Industry Prospects

Top Glove Corporation Berhad (OTCPK:TGLVY)(OTC:TPGVF) is the world's largest rubber glove manufacturer. Its 512 production lines spread across 28 factories are capable of producing a staggering 48 billion pieces of gloves in a year. Currently, it has a global market share of 25% (based on an estimated world consumption of 190 billion pieces of gloves in 2016) and the management is striving to increase that share to 30% by 2020. It is primarily listed on the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange or Bursa, trading under the ticker code 7113. On June 28, 2016, Top Glove Corp. began its secondary listing on the Singapore Exchange with ticker code BVA. It has been trading on the OTC market since December 27, 2005. As one American Depositary Receipt (ADR) is equivalent to four ordinary shares while one US Dollar gets you around 4.4 Ringgit (Malaysian currency) currently, the price of the ADR in US Dollar comes up to be just below the share priced in Malaysian Ringgit. For instance, the ADR last closed at US$4.44 while the share listed on the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange closed at RM4.88 (April 13, 2017). With 1,253 million outstanding shares, Top Glove has a market capitalization of RM6.12 billion (US$1.38 billion).

The company founder is Tan Sri Dr. Lim Wee Chai. Tan Sri is the second most senior federal title in Malaysia and is an honorific award granted by the monarch of Malaysia in recognition of contributions to the nation. This is an essential title for a businessman as it speaks volume of the effort a person has put in to improve the community which lends credibility and helps open doors to opportunities. He obtained his Doctor of Philosophy in Management from the University of Selangor and did his Master of Business Administration from the Sul Ross State University in Texas. He was also awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Business Administration from the Oklahoma City University. He currently serves as the Executive Chairman of Top Glove. As typical of many Asian companies where family members are part of the board, in the case of Top Glove, the wife of Tan Sri Dr. Lim, Puan Sri Tong Siew Bee, and his brother, Mr. Lim Hooi Sin, serve as Executive Directors. They are substantial shareholders of the company. His son, Mr. Lim Jin Feng, is also a Substantial Shareholder of the Company.

Nevertheless, there is little to doubt regarding the effectiveness of the management as the vast majority of the senior management team are not of blood relation to the founders. Puan Sri Tong Siew Bee is also well qualified in her own right. She did her MBA at Sul Ross State University and worked more than a decade in the information technology field in the banking sector. Similarly, Mr. Lim Hooi Sin has an impressive career outside of Top Glove, including fourteen years with MetLife Financial Services, one of the largest insurance and financial services company in the USA. His MBA is from the Arizona State University and he obtained his Charter Financial Consultant Diploma from the American College, PA, USA. The impact of the Lim family's education in the U.S. is telling from Top Glove's adoption of yoga classes in its corporate wellness program, an initiative more closely associated with giant firms in the West.

The Managing Director, Mr. Lee Kim Meow, has a Law degree from the University of London as well as a Commerce degree from the University of New South Wales. He worked at several financial institutions before joining the Lion Group, marking his entry into the manufacturing industry. In 1997, he moved to Top Glove as General Manager, bringing his experience in legal, finance, and manufacturing into the company to complement the founders in executing their ambitious expansion plans.

Prospects

The demand for rubber gloves has been growing steadily at a rate of 6% to 8% per annum on a global basis, supported by the indispensable nature of their usage in the healthcare sector as a protective barrier against pathogens. In addition, driven by a continuously burgeoning middle-income class in developing countries, rising hygiene standards and healthcare awareness are rising rapidly, thereby resulting in an increase in the demand for rubber gloves. Furthermore, both in the developed and developing countries, the adoption of less than desirable lifestyles (for myriad reasons e.g. high sugar intake, little exercise, unhealthy diet) and an increasingly graying population inevitably entail rising health issues that require more medical attention. Finally, outbreaks of diseases such as Zika, bird flu, H1N1, and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) cause demand for gloves to skyrocket due to sudden surges in usage by medical personnel and inspectors to sites under suspicion. There is also the growing threat of biological warfare (e.g. chemical weapon attacks in Syria) and bio-terrorism (e.g. the murder of Kim Jong Nam by a VX nerve agent). Together with steadily more stringent health regulations globally which necessitate the use of gloves, the demand for gloves has much potential for exponential growth.

There are about 4.47 billion people living in Asia as of Tuesday, April 13, 2017, according to the latest United Nations estimates. This represents 60% of the total world population. The revenue of Top Glove from Asia, however, was only 18% in 2016. The hugely disproportionate share of revenue could be partially explained by the lower affordability in Asia and thus the lower selling price of rubber gloves. The other reasons are the poor accessibility to medical centers and hospitals as well as lax hygiene practices for many regions in the continent. On the contrary, Northern America's share of the world population is only 4.8% but it constitutes 28% of Top Glove's 2016 revenue. To put this in another perspective, the spending on healthcare in Indonesia and China was 2.8% and 5.5% of its GDP respectively in 2014. This pales in comparison with 11.3% for Germany and 17.1% for the U.S. This phenomenon is corroborated by a study by the International Trade Centre which found that the U.S., EU28, and Japan together constitute 13% of the world's population but account for 71% of total glove consumption. This indicates the high potential of regions like Africa and Asia in driving the future consumption growth of rubber gloves as hygiene standards rise in line with income and awareness. As Top Glove is the market leader in rubber gloves, it is likely to be the biggest beneficiary of this development.

With the recent upcycle in semi-conductor and electronics, Top Glove is a beneficiary as well thanks to its cleanroom gloves. Such gloves are also an essential item for the exciting biotech industry. Thus, despite being the market leader by far, Top Glove is not resting on its laurels. By end-2018, it expects its three new nitrile glove factories to complete construction and commence operations, resulting in an increase in production lines from the current 512 lines to 632 lines with a combined capacity of 60 billion pieces of gloves per annum. The company is concentrating on adding nitrile glove output as that is the product with the highest growth potential. Nitrile gloves are increasingly being favored over natural rubber gloves as they are apparently less likely to cause an allergic reaction. Furthermore, nitrile rubber is more puncture-resistant than natural rubber due to its higher resistance to oils and acids as well as superior strength, although it loses out on flexibility.

The global rubber glove industry is expected to maintain strong annual growth of 8 to 10 percent over the coming years, including demand for an estimated 55 billion additional gloves over the next five years, primarily driven by increasing consumption in emerging markets. Malaysia could be the largest beneficiary of this increasing demand, as export revenue from rubber gloves is projected to reach RM 15.2 billion in 2017.

- Alexander Chipman Koty, ASEAN Briefing Ltd.

Overcoming Industry Challenges

Rising Latex Cost

Just slightly over half (51%) of the cost of making natural rubber gloves and nitrile gloves (incidentally also 51%) comes from the latex cost. As such it is important to understand the price trend of the raw material. The prices of natural rubber bottomed out in early 2016 and have been rising due to a combination of factors including the rebound in its substitute (synthetic butadiene rubber/nitrile butadiene rubber) following a recovery in crude oil prices and improving supply/demand balance after years of weak prices led farmers to shift to other more profitable crops. The price of butadiene rubber is somewhat correlated to the price of crude oil as butadiene is a cracker product and naphtha, which is a component of crude oil, is the feed into the cracker. Since synthetic rubber is a good substitute for natural rubber, a widening or narrowing of the price delta between the two raw materials has an impact on the extent of substitution. As such, the crude oil price has, in turn, some correlation with natural rubber latex prices. For a deeper review of the natural rubber landscape, please read my article on Sri Trang Agro-Industry. With nitrile glove production now constituting almost one-third, or 32% of Top Glove's total glove output from just 11% in 2011, we also need to increasingly monitor the raw material cost of nitrile (made from copolymerization of acrylonitrile and butadiene, both petrochemicals).

To mitigate raw material cost increases, the company relies on a cost pass-through mechanism whereby both cost increases and savings are shared with customers. This is fair for both parties as the intention is not to profit from the savviness in procuring latex at the opportune time but from the processing into end-products. The customers benefit from the assurance that quality is not compromised whenever the raw material costs go up. Top Glove endeavor to continuously improve cost efficiency through intensive R&D initiatives to lower the remaining 49% of the overall costs.

Rising Labor Wages

Besides regular wage increases that commensurate with inflation, merit, and global labor competition, companies in Malaysia were faced with the imposition of the Minimum Wages Order 2016 by the government. The manufacturing sector in Malaysia has previously relied heavily on a large pool of low-skilled, low-wage workers as their availability (both local and foreign) make investment into automation a non-necessity. Since the research and development into automation or mechanization do not always bear fruit or entails significant spending before seeing results, companies tend to take the safe option of staying status quo. The Asian culture also comes into play as the management team would avoid layoffs within their control. Higher productivity gains often mean staff is made redundant. However, with companies now having to pay the minimum wage to a large number that makes up their workforce, and Top Glove is no exception, its management has deemed it critical to implement several productivity enhancement initiatives.

• Downtime reduction programs - Initiatives such as proper downtime planning and the use of consumable parts with a longer lifespan, have led to an increase in production line utilization.

• Increased automation - We continue to focus our efforts on automating the most labour intensive aspects of the production process, such as compounding, chemical preparation and packing.

• Full implementation of SCADA - The use of a centralized system (SCADA), allows the monitoring and control of our production line parameters to be completely automated, thereby increasing data accuracy and traceability.

• Enhanced robotic arms - Production lines are now fitted with new and improved robotic arms that have superior stripping abilities, resulting in a substantial improvement in the quality of our gloves.

• Improved auto-stacking process - The present auto-stacking process features better layering, enabling gloves to be packed more efficiently and dispensed easily.

- Top Glove Annual Report 2016

The company also revealed the use of a vision camera system to dispense with the need for manual glove quality inspections. The plan is to first let go of foreign laborers, as the Malaysian government has plans to double foreign worker levies. Together with natural attrition through non-replacement of position left vacant as a result of resignations, there would be an overall reduction in the manpower size. For the remaining workers, they will be retrained to manage the operations and maintenance of the greater number of machinery.

Water and Electricity Shortages

Factory operators in Malaysia have taken occasional electricity outages in their stride. Power generation growth has continually lagged consumption growth and this meant that users have to deal with disruptions to their electricity supply from time to time. Some factories, especially those that cannot afford an interruption to their machine operations and those which strive to maximize operating rates, have redundant systems or backup diesel generators to deal with outages. Malaysia also faces shortages in clean water, despite having abundant water resources. This situation is a cumulative effect of weak management of its water resources, under-investment in water infrastructure, and inadequate maintenance of pipelines leading to wastage. The management of Top Glove aims to contribute its part in conserving energy (which in turn helps reduce its utility expenses) as well as enhance its water security through several initiatives. Note that the cost of natural gas in Malaysia is set for a 23% hike over a three-year period starting from January 2017. The natural gas price had already increased by 17% in 2016.

• High efficiency heating - Efforts to upgrade older and less efficient burners, to higher efficiency burners with safety features are ongoing.

• Alternative water sources - We continue to identify alternative water sources, such as underground and surface water, that can be treated by our proprietary treatment system for use in glove production.

• Energy conservation projects - In order to reduce energy consumption and wastage, we leverage new technologies in the area of air compressor and chiller heat recovery, better oven insulation and optimisation of compressed air usage.

- Top Glove Annual Report 2016

Competition and Customers

Just last week, we have seen Imagination Technologies Group Plc's (OTC:IMGTY) (OTCPK:IGNMF) shares plunged as much as 69 percent after it announced that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will stop using its graphics technology for new products. The share slide came even though Apple gave the company time to recover, indicating the stoppage would occur only in 15 months to 2 years' time. In the second half of 2016, we also saw several key Apple suppliers having their share prices correcting after reports of a slowdown in iPhone sales. Thus, it is certainly comforting to note that no single customer contributes more than 4% of Top Glove's revenue.

Kossan Rubber Industries Berhad (OTC:KSRBF), also headquartered in Malaysia, is the runner-up behind Top Glove with its annual production capacity of 22 billion pieces of gloves. In fact, the next two players, Hartalega Holdings Berhad (OTCPK:HRGHY) and Supermax (OTCPK:SPMXY), are also based in Malaysia. They are capable of producing 22 billion pieces and 20 billion pieces of gloves annually, respectively. In the fifth position is Thailand-based Sri Trang Agro-Industry (OTC:SJLUF) (OTC:SLJUY) which is recognized more for its dominance in natural rubber production than its glove manufacturing capabilities. If you are a Seeking Alpha PRO subscriber, you can read up more about the company from my article on it.

Looking at the 10-year share price chart to determine a shorter timeframe to analyze further, you would notice that the beginning of 2016 seems to mark a turning point in the fortunes of the glove makers. Therefore, I used January 2016 as the start point to compare the relative share price performance of the top four rubber makers. Supermax is off 42%, the most among the four, which is understandable given its lowest ranking in terms of production capacity. However, Top Glove, despite being the market leader, has the third largest fall. This seems to suggest that the market has unfairly punished the company.

(Source: Google Finance)

(Source: Google Finance)

Valuation and Price Target

At the price of RM4.88 (April 13, 2017), Top Glove has a market capitalization of RM6.12 billion (US$1.38 billion). This gives it a P/E of 21.5 based on rolling twelve-month EPS (2H 2016 & 1H 2017). If 2016's EPS was used, the P/E drops to 16.9. The first half of FY2017 was particularly harsh for the company as firstly, the natural rubber latex price was up by a whopping 41% compared with the same period last year (1H16); secondly, the natural gas price hike; and thirdly, the minimum wage hike of 11% against 1H16. Given that latex cost, fuel, and labor make up around 72% of the total cost of glove production, it is not a surprise that the profitability was hit badly. Profit before tax fell 34% in the first half of FY2017, compared with the same period last year. The market has reacted to this weak set of results coupled with intensified competition by pushing the share price down 10.5% from the 52-week high and 29% from the peak price (RM6.87) established in early 2016.

(Source: Google Finance)

Going forward, the cost pressures are expected to moderate considerably. Latex prices have already come off the recent peak. The price of synthetic butadiene rubber fell from above $3000 per metric ton CFR China to around $2000 per metric ton currently in just a short span of two-three months. Prices are forecasted to stabilize at the current level barring large movements either directions in the crude oil prices and/or serious disruptions to rubber tapping of rubber trees (e.g. unforeseen flooding, diseases). The price of natural gas in Malaysia is still projected to go up but the quantum of each hike in the next two years will slow significantly from the pace seen in 2016. Finally, having imposed a minimum wage last year, the government has no plans yet to increase the minimum wage further which means that labor expenses can't get much worse in the near term.

With external headwinds abating, coupled with the improvement initiatives by the company to increase productivity and reduce costs, as well as the revenue boost from newly completed production lines, the profitability is expected to recover in the next few quarters. Nonetheless, to be conservative, I will consider only the estimated contribution from the new factory in Klang, Malaysia, with a capacity of 4.4 billion gloves per annum commencing operations in May 2017, to the EPS calculation. The new factory increases the production capacity by 9.2%. For the period Q1 2017 to Q1 2018, I estimated an EPS of RM0.276 (using Q2 2017 EPS of RM0.066 as the base for Q3 and a 9.2% increase for Q4 2017 and Q1 2018 - RM0.066x2 + RM0.072x2). At the same P/E, the forward rolling EPS of RM0.276 implies a price target of RM5.93, or an upside of 22%. I anticipate the target to be hit within a time-frame of twelve months, as market players take notice of the improving results.

In fact, the P/E is likely to increase once investors look past the prevailing headwinds. Furthermore, the company has an impressive record of raising dividends (2016's payout almost triple that of 2011) with the payout ratio kept at above 49% in the past six years. The current dividend yield is 3.0% based on 2016's payout. With higher anticipated profitability, there is potential that the cash flow position improves correspondingly and the dividend payout increases. That would provide another booster for an appreciation of the share price.

(Source: Top Glove Annual Report 2016)

Given its net cash position and strong positive free cash flow (RM246 million in FY2016 / US$55.5 million), there is potential for acquisitions. Founder and executive chairman Tan Sri Dr. Lim Wee Chai has mentioned that the company is looking to acquire a condom maker as part of its M&A plans. Should the company make accretive acquisitions to expand its production capacity or widen its product offering, market players would deem such developments as the catalysts for further upside.

Forex

The Malaysian ringgit is trading at its weakest to the US dollar in almost 50 years, i.e. it is even weaker than the level experienced during the 1997 Asian Financial Crisis when the then Prime Minister Mahathir blamed George Soros for the crash in the currency. Confidence in the country has been shaken by the lackluster economy, corruption scandals (e.g. 1MDB), and the weak oil and gas sector following the plunge in crude oil prices. That, in turn, led to the weak currency. Nevertheless, there are signs that the Malaysian ringgit might be bottoming. The crude oil prices have rebounded from the nadir and major banks are forecasting higher prices in the new couple of years. President Trump has indicated that the US dollar is "too strong."

For Top Glove, the weak ringgit has actually been a boon to its profitability as the majority of the sales proceeds are denominated in US dollar. Given the potential recovery in ringgit, Top Glove might see foreign exchange losses. The company has in place some hedging such as through loans in foreign currencies. Investors can hedge this by buying the shares of Top Glove listed on the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange which are denominated in ringgit. Should the company profit be negatively impacted by a strengthening ringgit and subsequently drag down the share price, the damage to investors would be mitigated by higher US dollar proceeds from the sale of the share denominated in ringgit.

US Dollar to Malaysian Ringgit Exchange Rate data by YCharts

Variant View

The key risk to the company is runaway raw material costs, as it would be unable to fully pass on extensive increases to its customers. While it has been elaborated earlier that such a scenario is unlikely, in the event that the crude oil price spikes wildly or severe weather conditions affect the tapping of latex, the costs of glove production would inevitably skyrocket corresponding.

With regards to labor and utility costs, while the Malaysian government has demonstrated its empathy following consultations with the business community, there is still a possibility of further hikes in fuel prices and foreign worker levies. Investors would need to keep watch on such developments in Malaysia.

Conclusion

Top Glove has fallen victim to the rocketed latex prices as well as rising labor and utility costs just like its peers in the industry. Nevertheless, as the market leader, it is expected to weather the storm better than the others. Furthermore, the easing of raw material prices as well as moderating cost increases on the other fronts portend well for the profitability in the next few quarters. In addition, new plants are commencing operations progressively that would support revenue growth. While competitors are coming hot on the heels of Top Glove, the company is not resting on its laurels and is similarly expanding capacity to match the attractive growth in consumption of rubber gloves. The various cost-cutting initiatives are also expected to bear fruit and reflect positively in the income statements in the coming quarters. Based on these factors, I derived a twelve-month price target of RM5.93 or an upside of 22%. There is potential for further upside to the price target as to be conservative, positives such as the catalyst from using its net cash and strong free cash flow for accretive acquisitions have not been factored in.

