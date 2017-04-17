Risk Arbitrage Today: AT&T Vs. Verizon

Every Monday, starting today, we will be posting a poll surrounding merger arbitrage. The first poll revolves around deals that may get price cuts. Have a look.

Straight Path Communications Inc

Could there be a bidding war for Straight Path Communications Inc (NYSEMKT:STRP)? Reuters is citing sources that say that Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) is considering a making a bid for STRP which would top rival AT&T's (NYSE:T) definitive $1.25 billion deal. A week ago, Straight Path agreed to be acquired by AT&T for $95.63 per share in AT&T stock, a whopping premium of 162%.

Straight Path said in a regulatory filing on Thursday that a third party was evaluating making an offer that would top AT&T's bid and that party had also been bidding to acquire the company before AT&T made its offer.

On April 13, 2017, the Company and Evercore Group L.L.C., the Company's financial advisor, received a letter from a third party that had been bidding to acquire the Company before the Company entered into the Merger Agreement. The letter indicated that such third party continues to be interested in a transaction with the Company and that it currently is "evaluating a topping bid that it believes would be more favorable to your shareholders than your current transaction-Straight Path filing

The wireless spectrum held by Straight Path is considered valuable and is expected to play a large role in the latest 5G networks. Two rival companies with deep pockets can be a recipe for a bidding war.

Alere

The legal fight between Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) and Alere Inc. (NYSE:ALR) is over. On Friday the two companies agreed to a revised deal where Abbott would pay $51 per share in cash down from $56 per share in cash. That works out to approximately a $500 million savings for ABT and a 20% premium to ALR shareholders. In addition, Abbott and Alere agreed to drop their lawsuits against each other.

The two companies agreed to merge more than 14 months ago but since then there has been bad blood between them. Abbott had said that a plethora of issues had made Alere not the same company Abbott agreed to buy originally. Abbott even went as far as to offer up to $50 million to terminate the deal but Alere rejected it.

The merger will require a new shareholder vote and approval from the FTC. It is expected to close by the end of the third quarter.

ALR data by YCharts

Fidelity & Guaranty Life

Reuters is reporting that it looks like Fidelity & Guaranty Life's (NYSE:FGL) merger with China's Anbang Insurance Group is off. Reuters is citing sources that say that Anbang is going to let the agreement lapse after failing to get certain regulatory approvals. State financial regulators from New York and Iowa were needed to sign off on the deal and neither did.

17 months ago FGL had agreed to a $26.80 cash merger. But FGL's stock has been trading above that price the past month thanks to interest from other suitors, including Bermuda-based reinsurance company Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH).

If the deal officially falls apart, it will be the second merger Anbang would have failed to close recently. Last year, the Chinese insurer walked away from a deal to purchase Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide (HOT).

Moneygram

Good news keeps on coming for MoneyGram (NYSE:MGI) shareholders. The latest is that Ant Financial has amended its definitive agreement to acquire MGI, raising its price from $13.25 per share in cash to $18 per share in cash. The raised offer comes after Euronet Worldwide, Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) topped Ant's original bid by offering $15.20 per share in cash for MGI. The amended transaction is subject to the approval of MoneyGram stockholders, and obtaining regulatory approvals, including the clearance of the deal by CFIUS. The transaction is expected to be completed in the 2nd half of the year.

Forestar Group Inc.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) has agreed to be bought by Starwood Capital Group for $14.25 per share in cash. The total equity value is approximately $605 million. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter and is contingent on the approval of Forestar's stockholders.

Nimble Storage

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) has completed its tender offer for Nimble Storage (NYSE:NMBL) The deal is for $12.50 pre share in cash and is expected to close today.

KongZhong Corporation

KongZhong's (NASDAQ:KZ) merger with Wiseman International Limited has closed. KZ shareholders in the US will be paid $7.55 in cash per ADS less the $0.05 per ADS cancellation fee, so $7.50.

Disclaimer: The above article is intended to provide my opinion to interested readers. I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, portfolio concentration or diversification. Readers are strongly encouraged to complete their own due diligence on any stock or option mentioned in this article before investing. Merger arbitrage is a risky strategy because there is significant downside in the event of most potential deal rejections

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALR, STRP, FGL, MGI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.