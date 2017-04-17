Regis Corp. Deserves A Valuation Haircut

Taken together, I believe Regis has at least a 50% downside in the next 18 months, even in an optimistic scenario where it temporarily returns to profitability.

Its largest institutional shareholder, Birch Run Capital (23% stake), will likely be forced to exit its position soon due to mounting losses in Regis and other large positions.

Background

It's rare to find a company in the fourth year of an unsuccessful turnaround trading at over 100 times earnings. Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) has been the target of two activist funds since 2011, yet there have been no significant improvement in its operating financials. The company owns and franchises national hair salon brands such as Supercuts, SmartStyle, MasterCuts, Regis and others.

For the past four years, management has focused its turnaround effort on three key strategies: divest underperforming salons and non-core businesses, increase the franchise business, and improve store traffic.

So far, there is little progress. Activist fund Starboard Value bailed out in 2013 after a modest gain, presumably because it realized how difficult the turnaround would be. Birch Run Capital is the latest activist to head the effort after accumulating a large position between 2013 and 2014 (RGS is now its biggest position). Despite Regis's GAAP losses narrowing over the past three years, the business continues to struggle with a broken business model, with the decline compounded by accelerated same-store declines and higher expenses.

Now in the fourth year of its turnaround, management remains optimistic as ever on quarterly calls, but shareholders are not nearly as cheerful. I believe the company has a broken business model and faces severe secular headwinds. At these lofty valuations, there is 40-50% downside that could materialize in the next 18 months. Moreover, Birch Run is likely to exit its stake within the next year due to the ineffective turnaround and poor returns on its overall portfolio (large redemptions are likely). This could catalyse Regis's fall and diminish shareholder confidence. Once the market realizes the turnaround bull case is unrealistic, the optimism currently priced into shares will dissipate.

Business Overview

Regis seems like one of those businesses that shouldn't exist - the company's cost structure scales poorly in a market with very low barriers to entry. Moreover, Regis faces significant cost and revenue headwinds. It competes with both independently owned local salons and national franchises such as Sports Clips and Great Clips, which makes for a very challenging environment.

Fundamentally, Regis's business model experiences diseconomies of scale as it expands. The company's corporate overheads create a cost disadvantage relative to independently-owned hair salons which don't have to support the salaries of middle and upper corporate management on top of salons-level costs. For instance, Regis hires district and regional managers that oversee all stores in a certain geographic region in addition to the field managers that handle day-to-day operations at individual salons. Also, corporate functions such as payroll, accounting, reporting, etc. all add to these costs.

Independent salons on the other hand generally have an owner-operator who performs both functions, thus removing the need for additional layers of middle-management and corporate overhead. Thus, Regis incurs higher costs compared to smaller, leaner independent operations.

Against national brands like Sports Clips, Regis struggles because of the relative weakness of its concepts. The company's value brands do not have a strong brand identity that appeals to a specific segment or demographic. In contrast, newer national brands like Sports Clips are very targeted in their message - no frills, no hassle haircuts for men in a sports-themed environment. Given this, it is no surprise they have expanded at a much quicker pace with higher profitability. Moreover, Regis has seen the biggest declines in its premium "Regis" concept, which serves a more upscale market. However, customers willing to pay upwards of $50 for a haircut are loyal to the skilled hairdresser who does their hair, not the establishment they work under. Therefore, Regis's chronic stylist attrition has significantly dented traffic for its premium concept salons.

These are only some of the fundamental competitive disadvantages that plague Regis, and the data supports my hypothesis. Regis's company-owned salons have consistently underperformed other large national brands, and its own franchisees' outlets. Despite having more resources and bulk discounts for product, company-owned stores have declining sales, lower margins and declining traffic compared to franchisees which show better operating performance. This divergence could be attributed to an incentive problem: field managers in charge of company-owned salons are not as motivated compared to franchisee owners. Even after divesting underperforming salons, Regis's company-owned outlets do worse overall compared to franchised salons.

Poor Demand For Franchise Conversions And New Openings

Since 2012, management's strategy was to first divest non-core businesses (already completed) and under-performing stores. By selling loss-making salons to franchisees, management reasoned it could weed out the bad and keep the better parts of the business. This was good on paper until it realized the difficulty of convincing potential franchisees to buy loss-making stores. Whilst management always cites a "strong interest" on conference calls, the numbers show otherwise: stagnant franchise demand is evident from its disclosed figures.

Compared to the number of total company-owned salons, the take-up rate for franchisee conversions are very low. As a result, Regis has recorded far more closures than conversions. Data obtained from Franchise Disclosure Documents (FDDs) and other sources indicate that these salons being marketed to prospective franchisees are at the absolute bottom of averages across each concept.

Specifically, management recently tried to drum up interest for SmartStyle conversions and franchises. The data I obtained on these "conversion bundles" show that salons typically generate annual revenue below $120,000, and a majority are making significant losses with negative margins as high as -50% to -80%. As a result, management has offered price tags as low as $30,000 a store. However, franchisees don't seem eager to take on loss-making businesses at any price. The economics of these stores explains why conversions have been low, and shows why it will not change in the future.

Moreover, Regis seems to have engaged in very aggressive practices that led a group of ProCuts franchisees to sue the company for fraud and deception in 2015. The franchisees alleged they were enticed to buy ProCuts franchises after being shown the disclosure documents for a different brand (Supercuts) in the company's portfolio.

In the lawsuit, franchisees Jason Ansari and others allege they were given financial performance representations, also called Item 19s, from another concept (Supercuts) and were told ProCuts stores would achieve similar results to that 35-year-old national chain. They allege they were told ProCuts was the No. 1 priority for Regis, but management subsequently refused to invest more in marketing and developing the brand once it became clear the concept did not take off. Regis initially promised a big nationwide roll-out - to date, there are only around 30 ProCuts stores, as per Regis's website. Trying to sell loss-making outlets is never easy, and most franchisees are not easily fooled.

As a measure of the performance of its franchising strategy, royalty revenue has only increased 4.9% annually from 2011 to 2016. The growth rate is dismal given that Regis is starting from a very small base and has been pushing aggressively to grow franchise revenue.

Despite some growth in the number of franchised stores arising from the popularity of Supercuts, the royalty and fee revenue of $40M+ is a drop in the ocean compared to the $1.75B generated by company-owned stores. Given these figures, it is unlikely that royalty revenue will provide any meaningful boost to overall financials in the future.

Therefore, management's attempt to divest/close loss-making stores and grow the franchise business has been ineffective. Although franchised salons are still increasing, I would argue that the impact of these is insignificant. Conversions matter far more given that they allow Regis to reduce its cost structure while simultaneously gaining a new revenue stream.

Why Closing Underperforming Stores Did Not Work

Theoretically, Regis can simply close all its underperforming stores and preserve a better store mix, thus improving its consolidated financials. However, this assumes a static view of salons - i.e. profitable salons stay profitable whilst loss-making salons are closed. In reality, sequential same-store sales declines since 2011 meant that previously profitable salons were starting to make losses even as management tried to offload unprofitable salons.

With the exception of Supercuts and "Other Value" salons, average revenue per concept salon has fallen across the board even as management closed large numbers of underperforming outlets. The positives from these two categories are insufficient in offsetting the declines in other concepts. The only logical explanation for this trend is that more stores went from profitable to making losses in this duration, and suggests a fundamental weakness in the business that cannot simply be addressed by closing more salons. Even for Supercuts and Other Value concepts, the growth in average revenue is not particularly strong given the amount of stores management had to close.

On a consolidated basis, the average revenue per salon has decreased 5.6% as the revenue-weighted impact of declining salons has outweighed the positive effects of Supercuts and the Other Value brands. This presents strong evidence showing why Regis has not, and will not be able to dig itself out of the ditch by simply closing and divesting stores.

Significant Cost Pressures Likely To Intensify Due To Negative Leverage

Closing stores are not only ineffective, but it also actually yields a net negative due to negative operating leverage effect arising from salon operations and corporate overheads. Consequently, this has caused a squeeze in margins.

Seen above, it appears Regis has successfully reduced its corporate overheads as SG&A has fallen 320 basis points since 2011. However, this reduction is primarily due to a 2014 reclassification of some SG&A cost items into cost of service. When we strip out this reclassification, SG&A and service cost margins have actually risen as a percentage of revenue.

Beginning in the first quarter of fiscal year 2014, the field reorganization .... will result in a change in expense classifications on our Statement of Operations .... Accordingly, field leader costs, including their labor and travel costs, will directly arise from the management of salon operations. As a result, district and senior district leader labor costs will be reported within Cost of Service rather than General and Administrative expenses, and their travel costs will be reported within Site Operating expenses rather than General and Administrative expenses. (emphasis mine) - RGS 10-K, FY2013

For context, field leaders are middle management that oversee multiple branches in a region. By the company's admission, this reclassification explains the 140 of the 210 basis point fall in SG&A costs from 2013 to 2014. Simultaneously, service cost margins rose by 140 basis points, reflecting the new cost classification and offsetting the benefit recorded in SG&A. The other 40 basis point increase in cost of service was a result of negative leverage from hourly wages.

The 180 basis point increase in cost of service as a percent of service revenues during fiscal year 2014 was primarily due to the change in expense categorization as a result of the field reorganization that took place during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2013. The change in expense categorization accounted for 140 basis points of the increase for fiscal year 2014. The remaining increase of 40 basis points for fiscal year 2014 was primarily the result of negative leverage from stylist hours caused by a decline in same-store service sales, increased stylists wages and an increase in healthcare costs ... " (emphasis mine) - RGS FY2013 10-K

Although management cut some costs successfully between 2011 and 2013, it has exhausted quick-win restructuring moves. Tellingly, SG&A expenses have increased by 80 basis points since 2014, with service cost margins increasing by 140 basis points.

In essence, turnaround efforts since 2011 have yielded no net benefit in terms of cost reduction as a percentage of revenue. From the extract above, we can infer how declining same-store sales tend to have a negative leverage effect from stylist hours among other things, which means the company is likely to experience lower margins going forward.

Hence, continued store closures and declining same-store sales will only accelerate cost pressures as fixed costs such as corporate overheads, labour and rent cannot be scaled down proportionately without losing key functions necessary to support the business. Furthermore, negative same-store sales in company-owned stores amplifies this problem. Seen below, salon-level expenses such as rent and site operating expenses have ballooned significantly.

Collectively, rent and site operating expenses have increased by 210 basis points since 2011, when the company first started its turnaround. The rise in these expenses indicates that it is very difficult to fight against the effect of same-store declines on negative operating leverage. This is particularly adverse for Regis's financials because it has a large revenue base ($1.8B) relative to its market cap ($514M). Therefore, a 100 basis point rise in costs will result in a ~$18M loss to equity. Given that the company's profitability is extremely sensitive to margins due to the leveraged cost structure, shrinking revenues will have a tremendous negative impact on the bottom line.

Continued Decline In Same-Store Sales

One of the most pressing issues facing the company is the continued decline in store traffic. As part of its turnaround, management committed to identifying best practices and implementing promotions to drive traffic. However, the data shows that these initiatives have not succeeded.

Seen below, same-store guest visits have decreased significantly since 2011, with an accelerated decline in the past two quarters. Whilst higher average spend has partially offset this effect, the negative impact has far outpaced the gains from modestly average spending. Moreover, the dramatic decline in Q2 points to the beginning of a sequential dip due to mall and retail consolidation (more on this below).

Typically, declines in consolidated same-store sales are driven by the company's premium Regis brand, MasterCuts and Other Value salons, which are the weakest performing brands in its portfolio. However, recent quarterly results indicate that other brands are also showing significant weakness. In particular, SmartStyle and its "Other" value chains have experienced declining traffic and negative same-store sales for the past six months.

These declines are largely driven by structural problems such as the location of the salons and the business model. For instance, Regis's premium salons are located almost exclusively in strip mall areas and charge significantly higher prices compared to value chain salons. The problem here is twofold.

First, strip mall traffic is in a secular decline. More consumers are shopping online, and large retail outlets have responded by consolidating outlets at lower-traffic Class B and C malls whilst trying to recapture sales in nearby Class A malls. This has been particularly severe in the past few quarters, with large closures by J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP), Macy's (NYSE:M), Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) and other retailers. The impact is a big reduction to malls that were once anchored by these big brands, thus resulting in less traffic for Regis's salons.

Moreover, the timing of retail store closures seem to correlate with the big dip in same-store sales for Regis's salons, suggesting that the company's mall-based salons will be significantly affected by this trend. Given the large number of store closures by big mall retailers this year, I expect a bigger adverse impact in same-store sales, particularly in the next two quarters. Note that this in effect is by no means confined to Regis's premium salons, as a large portion of value salons are also mall based. Taken together, Regis is caught in a particularly nasty secular downturn.

Second, RGS faces significant competition from independent, niche upscale salons. Customers willing to pay high prices for haircare tend to visit more targeted local names with specific stylists that cater to their needs. This loyalty to individual stylists rather than a brand makes it difficult for Regis to compete effectively given that it faces significant obstacles in retaining talented stylists. Indeed, management has admitted to problems with high stylist turnover, citing high "stylist attrition". This is partially because it becomes more attractive for experienced stylists to strike out on their own than stay with the company, particularly since start-up costs are not very high compared to, say, a fast food worker opening his/her own McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) franchise.

Overall, I believe the same-store sales decline is effective a secular trend that will be extremely difficult to reverse even if management makes the right moves. Moreover, the continued fall in same-store sales has an especially harsh impact on salon-level profitability for both company-owned and franchised salons.

Unit Economics For Franchisees Are Poor

Regis has been trying to grow the franchise side of its business, but franchise unit economics are poor. I gathered data on the performance of Regis franchisees and spoke to some who were recently approached by the company to buy existing SmartStyle franchisees or open new ones. Although this analysis is partially based on anecdotal recounts, it serves as a good example for generalizing why unit economics are unattractive for the typical prospective franchisee.

The franchisees I spoke to cited issues such as a poor sales outlook, difficulty securing prime locations for new stores and a concern that management is only interested in franchising out the worst performing locations. Management's stance on conference calls has always been that it would seek to unlock value by converting underperforming stores, but that makes it extremely unattractive for franchisees given the ongoing royalty rate of 6% and a hefty initial franchise fee between $29,500 and $49,500 depending on the size of the store.

According to the latest SmartStyle FDD, the bottom-third of its company-owned SmartStyle salons are losing $14.51 for every $100 in revenue (I arrive at this figure by taking out franchise fees from the table below). Moreover, Regis mentions that franchisees should expect its product costs to be 30% higher than company-owned salons since franchisees are unable to buy from the same suppliers at scale. Adjusting for this effect, the bottom-third of franchised stores are estimated to be losing approximately $24 per $100 in sales. It gets worse when one considers that the second-third of franchised salons would be barely profitable, generating an average operating margin of ~0.8% after adjusting for product costs (Note that I assumed the performance of franchised and company-owned salons are similar. In reality, existing franchise operations have higher sales).

Hence, it simply does not make financial sense for a franchisee to take over a money-losing store and hope to turn it around. In typical cases, a franchisee can only expect the average outlet to make 0.80% in operating cash flow, yet invest over $200,000 to open a new store and reach break-even traffic. Furthermore, the numbers shown above do not account for depreciation and capital expenditures required to upgrade and refresh equipment. Taking that into account, the average company-owned SmartStyle would be loss-making from a franchisee point of view.

Consistent with the data, some franchisees I spoke to mentioned having to increase sales at existing SmartStyle locations just to break even. This task is made more difficult due to slowing guest traffic and declining same-store sales. Moreover, given that SmartStyle outlets operate exclusively in Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) supercenters, there is little flexibility in terms of location growth.

In theory, management could generate value by selling underperforming stores to motivated franchisee owners, with franchisees hoping they can run it more efficiently and turn a profit. However, the risk of failure is high for franchisees, particularly given the franchise terms and large initial investment involved. Unless the company offers more support in terms of sharing financial risk, I find it hard to see how franchisees would have any interest in taking on turnaround cases. Therefore, the unit economics work against management's plan of shifting to a franchising operation. Even its most successful franchise brand, Supercuts, has experienced slower growth in new franchise salons.

Negative Operating Leverage On The Salon-Level

The most compelling factor in the bear case is how continued same-store declines will affect financial performance at the salon-level due to the negative leverage effect. Following the analysis above, I will delve into the unit economics of SmartStyle since it accounts for the greatest portion of the company's revenue, and provides a proxy for understanding the salon economics of other concepts.

From the information gathered on the SmartStyle concept, I estimate that fixed costs related to occupancy, depreciation, leasehold improvements and others comprise between 35% and 40% of total costs for the bottom-third salons, 25% and 30% of middle-third salons, and 25% and 30% of top-third salons. This can be inferred from the data in its FDD regarding the performance distribution of current salons and from interviews I conducted with several franchisees. The cost structure is consistent with company-owned salons, which have slightly higher levels of operating leverage due to generally lower sales.

This shows a significant negative leverage effect, particularly for the middle and bottom-third stores. For the worst performing salons, costs can only scale down 60-65% for every dollar drop in revenue. This results in a 40% bottom line impact for every dollar in revenue lost from same-store sales declines. In other words, a 1% decline in same-store sales will cause margins to shrink by an estimated 0.4%. This is a significant figure given that the typical SmartStyle franchise salon is barely profitable, and the average company-owned SmartStyle salon only generates margins of 10-11%.

Moreover, the negative leverage effect is much worse for the company's premium Regis brand, as it requires a greater CapEx investment due to more expensive, upscale equipment. This likely pushes the "blended" negative leverage effect much higher since SmartStyle (and CostCutters) are more capital-light compared to the Regis concept.

As a result, the secular decline in same-store sales is poised to have a large adverse impact on Regis's bottom line. This effect has thus far been mitigated by cost cuts, but management seems to have exhausted quick-win strategies as the easy reductions have already been made four years into the turnaround.

In addition, note that company faces negative leverage arising from the $97M in annual corporate overhead in addition to the salon-level negative leverage. This means even if salons miraculously retain profitability on the salon level, the company would still be making losses on a consolidated basis. Whilst bulls may argue that overheads can always be cut, I believe there is not much improvement in this area given that management has been aggressively cutting for four years under intense pressure by two activist firms. Hence, it is reasonable to assume that the bloat has been removed, and what's left is necessary to support crucial business functions.

Coming back to negative leverage, the large dip in same-store traffic reported for Q2 which may reflect a worsening environment, which amplifies the negative leverage effect on both the corporate and salon level. Going forward, I expect widening losses which will be quantified in the subsequent section on financial outlook.

An Incentive Structure Disadvantage

Another embedded weakness in Regis's business model is its high mix of company-owned stores. Unlike fast-growing competitors such as Great Clips and Sports Clips, Regis has a disproportionately high number of company-owned salons. The rest of the industry has opted for a pure franchise model, as seen below:

In my opinion, the franchise model is far superior given that franchisees have an active incentive to drive sales and improve profitability compared to the average Regis field manager on a salary. Franchisees have a much greater vested interest in the performance of his/her branches due to the capital investment and time they are committing to the salons' success. Hence, the franchise model largely mitigates the principal-agent problem and the disalignment in incentives that arises from thousands of company-owned outlets.

In this context, Regis is an anomaly compared to other successful salon brands - by choosing not to go for a franchisor model, they have embedded and exacerbated this agent-principal problem right in the thick of their business model. Unsurprisingly, competitors have been able to expand quicker and more efficiently compared to Regis's brands.

In response to the unsatisfactory performance in its current portfolio, Regis has tried and failed multiple times to launch national salon brands to no avail. Supercuts was its last successful venture, which was conceptualized and rolled out in 1985. New attempts in recent years such as ProCuts and Roosters have failed to gain traction whilst other brands in its portfolio such as CostCutters have experienced continued declines both in franchise and company-owned stores. The structural incentive problem combined with the inability to roll out new, successful concepts has resulted in underperformance and a shrinking revenue compared to the relatively robust performance of its competitors.

Financial Outlook

Any attempt to forecast Regis's financials will involve assumptions regarding the impact of negative leverage, and the extent of decline in same-store sales. Given recent trends, I believe it is reasonable to assume a 2.5% decline in same-store sales for the base case, with operating costs on the salon-level scaling down at roughly 60% for each dollar in revenue decline. I also project a continued decrease in service margins due to wage and cost pressures. Also, I assume corporate overheads remain constant after dropping to $95M.

In the base case, these assumptions show Regis sinking into an operating loss by the fourth quarter of 2017 as margins decline. Although we forecast franchise revenue to grow at a 5% compounded rate, it is non-material for Regis's overall financials. Following this logic, Regis should trade at around tangible book value given that the business cannot generate positive cash flow and would logically only be worth the value that its assets fetch at liquidation. This implies an 80% downside to its current tangible book value of ~$104M.

In the most optimistic scenario where Regis manages to arrest same-store declines and achieve profitability, the company's net margins will be very thin, resulting in insufficient cash flow to warrant its current valuation. If we assume flat same-store sales and only take into account the revenue decrease from the net closure of stores, the upper-bound for Regis's normalized FCF would not exceed $25M given the negative leverage. Applying a generous 10x multiple to this figure, we arrive at a valuation of $250M, suggesting Regis has ~50%+ downside even in the optimistic scenario where the company can consistently generate $25M in free cash flow (FCF) annually.

Ultimately, management will have a very difficult time addressing the fundamental weaknesses in its broken business model (which explains why the turnaround is in its fourth year with no end in sight). Widespread structural problems like these are rarely resolved, and take an inordinate amount of time and effort even if they can be effectively addressed. Hence, even if Regis returns to temporary profitability, these lingering issues with regard to its broken business model are likely to catch up with the company with time. This means there is significant risk embedded in the business, making sustainable profitability a very unlikely outcome.

The Bull Case Has Serious Flaws

The bull case for Regis looks bleak, particularly from the franchise point of view. Management is fond of asserting the high percentage growth in franchise revenue, yet this argument is negated by the fact that royalty revenue represents less than 2.7% of total revenues. At the current pace, the franchise business will never become a meaningful part of the company's financial performance.

As we have shown in previous analysis, franchise conversions have been wholly insignificant relative to total store base and closures. Also, franchise uptake has been weak for brands other than Supercuts, suggesting that Regis's portfolio is extremely reliant on a single successful brand, the positive effects of which are more than offset by the negative value generated by the company's failing value and premium brands. Moreover, location saturation becomes a real issue at nearly 2,600 Supercuts stores, because the cannibalization of other brands begin to kick in.

Surprisingly, some bullish write-ups cite factors that are fairly inconsequential to business performance, such as the online check-in system, which they claim have boosted customer retention and visits. This is a reverse causality issue - digital check-in guests show higher repeat visits because existing repeat customers are adopting the service, not because the digital check-in service itself is encouraging people to visit more frequently. Furthermore, the argument on increased traffic is flatly rejected by the lower store traffic and guest count figures.

In my opinion, a more reasonable bull case will be anchored on Regis's cash flow, which has remained positive despite a stagnant turnaround effort. However, this has been achieved through a reduction in CapEx, not a growth or stabilization of Operating Cash Flow. Moreover, FCF and EBITDA have been falling dramatically since the beginning of the turnaround, suggesting the company's ability to generate cash has deteriorated significantly.

Seen above, FCF is falling dramatically even though CapEx spending has decreased both on an absolute and per-store basis. I calculated Adjusted EBITDA by excluding one-time and non-cash losses/gains from EBITDA (such as goodwill impairments and gains on sales). Even though Regis still generates positive FCF, the bull case is far weaker than it was when the turnaround first began. For context, FCF and Adjusted EBITDA have declined 84% and 65%, respectively, yet the stock has only fallen ~33% since end-2011.

The strongest version of the bull case would be that the company regains its former ability to generate cash through a combination of cost cuts, better salon mix and CapEx reduction. However, this has not played out mainly because cost cuts have been exhausted, more salons are starting to lose money and CapEx is already reduced to the bare minimum. Specifically on declining CapEx, the business has probably not gotten less capital intensive, yet somehow Regis is requiring less CapEx per store. Either management is at least moderately under-investing to conserve cash, or the salons now require less equipment. I'm more inclined to believe the former.

Even in the most optimistic case, one cannot deny that the negative leverage effect arising from declining same-store sales will impact cash flows significantly, thus resulting in future FCF declines. Even if cash flows stabilize, the current FCF of ~$25-30M per year still results in a pricey 20.5x to 17.1x P/FCF ratio. For Regis to justify its current valuation, it either needs to reverse secular trends or completely overhaul the business model; both scenarios are extremely unlikely, thus creating a compelling short with low upside risk.

Bearish Catalysts Should Materialize Soon

There are clear signs that shareholder optimism is fading. The recent fall after Regis's dismal Q2 earnings shows that support is waning. The company reported a huge 5.1% fall in service revenue, along with a 2.8% fall in same-store sales. Furthermore, royalty revenue, same-store guests and same-store transactions all fell significantly. These figures should surprise even the most ardent bulls. In this context, I believe bulls are fatigued, and further declines in the next few quarters should lead to larger falls in share price.

More importantly, the 28% YTD decline makes it very difficult for Birch Run to justify this large position to its investors, particularly since it has been chasing this play for over three years. Crucially, the second-biggest position in its portfolio, Walter Investment Management (WAC), took a massive 75% plunge this year after terrible earnings (read more here). This brings its total loss on WAC to over ~95% since its initial entry in 2013 (the fund increased its stake as the share price continued falling). As a result, Regis has risen to almost 58% of its portfolio. This places increasing pressure on it to reduce exposure, and shortens the turnaround time frame until it is unable to justify holding on to Regis shares any longer.

With reasonable deduction, investors have not been happy with Birch Run's performance. Form ADV and 13-HR filings reveal a declining AUM, significant reduction in portfolio value and decreased number of clients since 2014.





Given that Birch Run owns over 23% of Regis's total shares, there will be significant downward price pressure once it begins reducing its stake.

In this context, I believe it is likely that the fund faces large redemptions within the next year or so. It is difficult to imagine any investor sticking with a fund that has consistently bled money to such an extent over three years. This scenario should lead to a hasty exit, thus pushing the share price even lower in a shorter period of time. This provides a key catalyst for the bear case to materialize.

Risks To Thesis

Upon careful examination of upside risks, I find the risk/reward to be attractive for short-sellers. I will deconstruct the arguments against the bear thesis by analyzing profitability, cash flows and potential turnaround scenarios

A potential risk to the thesis is that Regis's management might succeed in driving higher profits to match its absurd valuation. Although Regis has narrowed its losses in the past few years, this has come mainly through an absence of impairments rather than a real improvement in business fundamentals. When we strip out impairments, we find that the operating profit has materially decreased since the turnaround effort first began.

Seen above, operating profit has increased by ~$14M since 2015, but this gain was purely a result of a reduction in depreciation and amortization expense, which occurred due to accelerated store closures. Although bulls may interpret this as a positive sign, these gains are fundamentally unsustainable because the negative leverage effect gets far worse as the company closes more stores (Corporate overheads will have to be spread across a smaller revenue base). Moreover, this improvement has stalled in the past two quarters, with Regis recording a paltry $6.9M in operating profit for the past six months, and ($858k) loss for the past three months. Note that this is in the context of Regis trading at ~$517M at over 5x tangible book value. Therefore, the scenario of a successful return to profitability in the near future is highly unlikely given that the fundamentals of the business continue to deteriorate.

A greater risk to the bear thesis would be if management takes a bold gamble by attempting to become an all-franchise operation. This would mean converting all company salons (including profitable ones) to franchised salons. The proceeds from these conversions would be used to retire debt, with excess cash returned to shareholders. This plan would involve scaling down the company's corporate overheads significantly, thus becoming a high-margin franchisor.

Although this is the greatest risk to the bear thesis, I see little reason why this would happen given management has not attempted this in the past four years. Over the past four years, the executive team has repeatedly hired consultants in an attempt to come up with creative ways of restructuring the business. Nothing much was done once they realized how daunting the process would be. I tend to interpret the hiring of these consultants as an expression of management's insecurities with regard to its strategy. The latest "advisory" firm hired by Regis (Huron Advisory) hasn't provided management with anything concrete to convey to shareholders, and I doubt it would present something significantly different than the measures previously attempted.

Even if management takes the bold move to become a pure franchisor, the process is fraught with operational risks. Regis owns over 6,800 salons, which would need to be converted bit by bit. The process would undoubtedly take years, whereupon its largest shareholder Birch Run would probably exit its position given the pressure immense from its own investors. Also, retail shareholders may not have the patience for such a long, uncertain turnaround, especially since management has been trying the past four years with nothing much to show for it.

Overall, there is little upside risk barring a complete reversal of secular trends with regard to the industry's competitive dynamics, mall and salon traffic and cost pressures.

Short Strategy

Given that the two events likely to drive Regis's share price downwards are poorer earnings reports and Birch Run Capital reducing its stake, it may be prudent to buy puts near earnings releases whilst shorting a moderate amount of equity. This allows increased exposure to potentially large falls in reaction to poor earnings whilst limiting upside loss to the price of the options.

Given that the cost to borrow is low, a longer time frame is not necessarily an issue. I would conservatively set a time frame at 18 months before re-evaluating. If Birch Run hasn't begun to reduce its stake by then, it might mean that it's convinced its investors to stick with this for a longer time. This signals that the short case may take much longer to work out, and investors may not necessarily be willing to wait on an indefinite time frame. Also, following Birch Run's quarterly portfolio movement provides possible indications as to whether the fund is facing redemptions, or if it has decided to reduce total exposure. Furthermore, since ADV forms are filed every month, we can monitor its AUM closely for similar indications.

Although Regis currently trades near a 52-week low, I believe its weak fundamentals and declining financials have not been priced into the stock. In my view, the share price deserves a significant valuation haircut for a multitude of compelling reasons. This warrants a downside of 40% to 50% even in an optimistic where the company becomes mildly profitable.

Conclusion

In my experience studying successful shorts, the vast majority of them have been situations where the company simply has a broken business model, with exogenous variables that are not within management's control. Regis is one such case; facing multiple secular headwinds such as declining mall traffic, rising wages and industry competitiveness, it is near impossible for a complete turnaround even if management makes all the right moves.

Moreover, the catalyst of Birch Run's potential exit provides a clear pathway to win within a shorter span of time. Although Regis currently trades near 52-week lows, I believe the stock deserves a steep valuation haircut. At worst, the turnaround story is kept alive and Regis continues trading at these levels. At best, I expect a decline to around tangible book value.

I'd like to thank the franchisees who have been so generous with their time and data. Without their help, it would have been impossible to conduct such granular analysis. I am also grateful to Jolyon Loo for his help with the analysis of salon-level unit economics.

Although this article is the longest I've ever written, it still could not contain the wealth of data I obtained from various sources. Hopefully I can delve into more analysis in subsequent updates.

Disclosure: I am/we are short RGS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.