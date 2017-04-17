Destiny Media Is Like A Late-Stage Biotech Company, But One With Limited Downside

Therefore, the way to see this company is as a fairly late stage biotech company with limited downside.

We are getting more optimistic that the company will be able to pull that off, as they've done this already for one segment.

Given the limited downside and considerable upside, what is important is reaching proof of concept, showing that the product is good enough to sell.

They have another product in development which addresses a much bigger market, but this is not yet good enough and needs further work.

Destiny Media has a stable core in the form of a profitable product that is growing again, limiting the downside to the stock price.

Destiny Media (OTCQB:DSNY) is a company that produces two proprietary solutions, PlayMPE and Clipstream. It is a microcap company with an $11M market capitalization.

Their PlayMPE is a proprietary solution for distributing music safely over the internet. It's used by all the main labels and enjoys a particularly tight relationship with Universal.

PlayMPE is the source of nearly all of their revenue, just shy of $4M a year. As we explained in a previous article, they have brought down costs in the order of 20% by doing away with their own servers and moving to Amazon (AMZN). This has also made the system more robust and scalable.

After a few years of stagnation, PlayMPE is also growing again, the second quarter 2017 was the fifth quarter in a row of yoy growth.

While the company overall is breaking even, PlayMPE is profitable but this is hidden from view as it uses the cash flow to develop another product. Since PlayMPE is completely automated, it's also high margin with additional sales going disproportionally to the bottom line.

At the end of the article we will provide some valuation numbers, so investors can assess the risk investors incur should their second product, Clipstream, which is under development, fail.

Clipstream is a proprietary media streaming solution that works with the new HVEC codec, but it's the only solution in the market that can render HVEC in the browser. It does this through a cumbersome way, javascript and the canvas tag in HTML5.

While Destiny has multiple patents on this technology, one should realize it has advantages and disadvantages:

The main advantage is that software is much more flexible than hardware, with Clipstream it is possible to build stuff that can't be done in hardware (like pay per video, rather than subscriptions, interactivity, reporting, stuff that's especially interesting for advertisers).

Using the HVEC codec, it's considerably more bandwidth-friendly, it uses 62% less bandwidth compared to H.264 which is used on YouTube. This leads to less cost and less buffering.

However, Clipstream is much more taxing on CPU and memory, and this has created quality problems. While these are largely solved on PCs and laptops, they still exist on tablets and mobiles.

We reintroduced the company here in early January last year on an investment thesis arguing the stock had little downside as PlayMPE had turned around and cut cost, and that their second product, Clipstream, has option value.

By and large, we still think this thesis holds, even if things have moved slower than we hoped, and the stock price has recovered a bit. For us the most important question is whether they can get Clipstream good enough to work, and we are actually a bit more optimistic about that.

Given the upside to the stock if that turns out to be the case (it ran up to almost $3 on the mere promise some years ago), the 'when' matters less to us than the 'if.' We think the shares could run up fairly quickly to $1 if investors get convinced Clipstream is working.

In a way, this is basically akin to a biotech company with a promising product in the pipeline which has not yet crossed all relevant FDA procedures and stages, and it's not yet clear whether they will be able to pull that off. And you can watch progress here.

We're willing to wait, especially as we think the downside from here is limited, given the improvement in, and inherent profitability of, PlayMPE and the opportunity for generic (non-Clipstream) video hosting, for which they could use the platform which is already built for Clipstream.

PlayMPE

The PlayMPE recovery is proceeding, but this is to a considerable extent beholden to Universal, and to a lesser extent to the two other main music studios - Sony and Warner.

Destiny has a contract with Universal which has a threshold, above which increased use benefits the company, but the threshold isn't reached yet.

When they move into a territory, that opens the game for Destiny to market to independent labels, as CEO Vestergaard described on the Q2CC:

this model relies on obtaining a threshold of popular music by receiving major label content, preparing recipient lists and then selling to independent labels.

It does have a fair amount of success with this, first in the US and lately most notably in Scandinavia, where growth was 85% for the year and 400% for the quarter.

After cost restructuring, Destiny is embarking on some activities to speed this process up:

The company is constructing a web-based version of PlayMPE in order to increase ease of use which will help their adoption.

The company is making a significant effort in terms of marketing and contacts.

The company is embarking on other monetization efforts.

Since they are the market leader in the pre-release music business (sending pre-released music from studios to clients, radios, dj's, journalists, etc.), the information that they are accumulating is also increasingly interesting in and by itself.

They have 80,000 users and 3 million tracks in their system (together these have produced 600M deliveries), it's by far the largest distribution system for radio. Vestergaard:

The new reporting system tracks and as activity knock previously track to reported, including e-mail opens and clicks. This information forms a critical feature in new music promotion and increases the utility of the system for our customers, the competition does not have.

This enables customers to better market radio, you don't have to watch Vinyl to realize that's quite important to them. This system is being built out, it shows that PlayMPE is still evolving. New features are built in frequently, especially on requests of their biggest customer Universal.

Some worry about the end of the contract with Universal not being renewed (it's ending at the end of calendar 2017), but don't count us amongst these. PlayMPE is basically custom-built for Universal and the two companies have a symbiotic relationship.

There could be some economic risk, though, if Universal really wanted to play hardball. But we don't think even this risk is too significant as the sums involved are not terribly important for Universal's bottom line and keeping pre-release music safe and the reporting up to date matter to them.

PlayMPE, as a completely automated system, is profitable and generates very high margins, but this is masked as this is ploughed back into developing Clipstream, which has a much larger addressable market. The company is basically break-even, but it has no debt and some $940,000 in cash, and have a history almost entirely without dilution.

Clipstream

The company is addressing the above mentioned CPU and memory problems by offloading to other cores and the GPU, and this is starting to pay off. If you don't have a very old computer which is hogged for memory, the quality on your PC is probably good enough for the company to market (but you can check for yourself here).

However, this isn't the case for mobile and tablets, the problem being that there is a huge variety in the resources these devices contain (memory, processors) and the feedback about this leaves much to be desired.

While many of the mobile devices have enough resources to be able to deal with a much higher quality video, for now mobile and tablets are throttled to the lowest quality by definition because Clipstream cannot sort out which device is which.

Management argues that they have already worked on a solution that is a substantial improvement, but they haven't put this out because it still needs a fair amount of work, like debugging.

This isn't the only hold-up, their hosting platform also misses a few features which would bring it on a par with other hosting platforms; Vestergaard:

Similar to other commodity offer, new companies have features. They're not rocket science to build, things like just having departments, where you can have a master in billing account and different employees have different rights and different permissions, some of that stuff is not being built out yet.

Indeed, since they have already built such features into PlayMPE, it shouldn't be too hard to do.

Valuation and risks

At present, the market values Destiny at 3x sales, which is fairly steep, but there are some additional points to make here:

Deducting most of the R&D cost and some of the G&A and S&M cost (which go into Clipstream) reveals something in the order of $1M+ in PlayMPE profits a year. So without the second product expenses, it would be valued at roughly 11x earnings.

PlayMPE has a solid market position (it's the de-facto standard for the studios) and is deeply integrated with Universal.

There are still considerable growth opportunities in terms of geographies and new types of clients.

However, there is some economic risk to lose Universal or get a new contract on worse terms.

Investors will be 'stuck' with PlayMPE should Clipstream's success remain elusive. While PlayMPE has lowered cost considerably and is growing sales again, it's not without risk, as they are pretty fully valued.

But this also means little value is ascribed to Clipstream, the market doesn't think it will be successful. In the January article, we considered Clipstream as having option value and we think this is still the right approach.

Should Clipstream fail, the company would have considerably more funds available to increase the growth of PlayMPE and generic video hosting based on the already built (and expensed) hosting platform (they could offer high audio quality and activate their contacts in the music industry to get that going).

Needless to say, much more serious would be the loss of the Universal account. We think that probability is low (given their symbiotic history and deep integration in terms of reporting and channels), but it's not zero.

Conclusion

We draw a few tentative conclusions:

PlayMPE is profitable and growing again and the company is embarking on a considerable marketing effort to accelerate the growth.

The situation with Clipstream is almost binary: it takes a long time, but when they can make it work sufficiently to be able to sell, the stock price can quickly go to $1+, a five-fold from today's levels. This is not a stretch, the stock has traded at nearly $3 on just the promise of this a few years ago. The market in streaming video is huge and fast growing; for a small company ($11M market cap) like Destiny, it takes only a sliver of this to make a material difference to company numbers.

One has to realize that both PlayMPE and Clipstream, should it be successful, are almost completely automated products carrying high margins.

It will take at least a quarter for Clipstream to be ready and material sales might take considerably longer still. However, 'when' is less important than 'if'; given the binary situation discussed above, the most important milestone is a working Clipstream which is good enough to sell.

In our previous writing, we wrote that we weren't sure they would manage to pull that off. We're still not convinced but given the progress Clipstream demos have made on PCs, the prospect seems a little more realistic to us now compared to early January.

There are two tailwinds and one headwind here. The tailwinds are the improvements in the software and Moore's law, that is, the phasing out of older devices which generate the most problems. The headwind is the trend towards higher resolution screens. We're not overly concerned about that as on smaller screens the difference between 4K and FHD is nearly indistinguishable, but still.

One might also realize that even if Clipstream eventually doesn't turn out to work well enough to sell they have a default business, not only with PlayMPE but with generic video hosting, as they have already built a platform. By offering much higher quality sound, they could well monetize some of the contacts they have in the music business.

So, all in all, while patience is warranted still, around 20 cents for the shares still seems to offer a pretty good risk/reward situation to us. Treat this as a late stage biotech, but one we think has fairly limited downside, bar a catastrophe (like losing the United account).

Disclosure: I am/we are long DSNY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.